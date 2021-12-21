An error occurred. Please try again.

Crieff Hydro Hotel is truly magical at winter, with the surrounding woodland offering a true retreat into nature. This great place to visit in Perthshire is also opening its doors to those who want to start or develop a hospitality job in Scotland.

Crieff Hydro is determined to make Christmas 2021 extra special, something we could all do with at the moment!

There is lots going on at the picturesque hotel and resort to keep your spirits high.

And if you are looking for hospitality jobs in Scotland this festive season or in 2022, now’s the perfect time to start your Crieff Hydro career and get a flavour of what the hotel is all about. After all, it’s set to be a busy few weeks at the hotel.

Making winter breaks extra special

“We know how to bring the joy and magic at Christmas time,” says general manager at Crieff Hydro, Kristian Campbell.

“Santa Claus has returned to Crieff Hydro and is back in his grotto for 2021. Along with trusty reindeer – Mabel and Ivy.”

That’s not all that’s planned, though. There are also 900 acres of winter wonderland walks to enjoy, including the winter trail illuminated by a light arch, twinkling fairy lights and decorations.

There will also be New Year celebrations, with overnight guests of the hotel able to take advantage of a drink reception, meal and ceilidh on the countdown to midnight.

But to help Crieff Hydro add as much winter magic to the coming weeks as possible, and keep guests well looked after throughout, the resort needs to expand its team.

The benefits of hospitality jobs in Scotland

With the country a popular staycation and international tourist destination, hospitality jobs in Scotland offer a fast-paced but rewarding career.

There’s a ‘home from home’ vibe and friendly team atmosphere at Crieff Hydro, which is part of a family of seven hotels across the UK.

Plus, Crieff Hydro employees also have access to onsite staff accommodation, a canteen, a social club and a discount on facilities, overnight stays and local suppliers.

Current Crieff Hydro careers to take advantage of

Are you home in Perthshire and fancy earning a bit of cash with some extra hours over Christmas?

Or are you on the lookout for a permanent job to help you into a rewarding hospitality career in 2022? There’s an option to suit you.

There are various Crieff Hydro careers and opportunities available, including:

Food and Beverage Assistants (festive and permanent)

Housekeeping

Reception

Full time or part time hours

Permanent or temporary contracts

Get in touch on recruitment@crieffhydro.com to find out more about working at this magical hotel or browse current vacancies to start your Crieff Hydro career.