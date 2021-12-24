Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

12 Charities of Christmas – Help for Kids

Presented by Tayside Group
December 24 2021, 9.00am
Day 12 of 12 Charities of Christmas to support Help For Kids, charity based in Dundee and Perth

It’s the last day of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign! Today a fantastic local business is putting the final charity in the spotlight…

Help for Kids

Help for Kids is a local children charity based in Dundee and Perth, facilitated through a partnership between Pure Radio, Overgate Dundee and Evening Telegraph.

Its primary aim is to support local children through the provision of individual funding, as well as funding for clubs and organisations. Support is targeted to cases where children are disadvantaged through social and economic circumstances, or through health and disability.

Help for Kids works directly with communities, families, support workers, volunteers and professionals to provide the best and most effective support to the children who need it most.

Help for Kids always recognises the support it receives. As well as the satisfaction of contributing to your community, you will always be recognised through various channels, including Help for Kids social media and Help for Kids updates on Pure Radio.

Find out more about supporting the work of Help for Kids.This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Tayside Group

Starting as Tayside Security, Tayside Group has always made offering clients efficient, effective solutions – and peace of mind at all times – its goal.

During its 50 years of business, it has supplied services to a wide range of sectors including local authorities, NHS, Ministry of Defence, construction and the renewable sector, both on and off shore.

Over the years, Tayside Group has branched out into contract cleaning and property maintenance services. It has evolved in order to provide clients with a total facility solution. Now you can access all of its services in one port of call, it’s even easier for you to enjoy total peace of mind.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]