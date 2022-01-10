Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Much-loved Grange Hill actor Nicholas Donnelly dies aged 83

By Kerri-Ann Roper
January 10 2022, 3.47pm Updated: January 10 2022, 4.52pm
Grange Hill actor Nicholas Donnelly has died at the age of 83, his family has said. PIC: PA

Grange Hill actor Nicholas Donnelly has died at the age of 83, his family has said.

The actor, who played teacher Mr MacKenzie in the series for around eight years, died in his sleep at the weekend and had not been ill.

A statement from his family said: “He was a gracious, kind and lovely man, a wonderful father and grandfather.

“He was also very funny and brilliant at telling stories, acting out all the characters, marvellous company and a privilege to know.

“He loved nothing more than offering hospitality and making people feel welcome.”

Donnelly also appeared in BBC police series Dixon Of Dock Green as Sergeant Johnny Wills in around 200 episodes of the programme, which featured Jack Warner in the title role as George Dixon.

In 2015, he was quoted as saying to the Daily Express: “Many of my scenes were with Jack Warner, who played Dixon – particularly as his right-hand man with a fast pair of legs, whenever we had to chase a load of crooks. The producers allowed me to progress through the ranks to acting sergeant, sergeant and even dog handler.”

He also told the newspaper: “Jack was kind to everyone and very professional; he made the show a huge success and we were like a family because of him. We always had an end of season party and as soon as Jack walked in the room you noticed him; it was his charisma: you can’t define it, buy it or learn it – but he had it.”

Warner’s character’s greeting of ‘Evening all’ and ‘Goodnight, all’ became a staple of the programme.

TV credits including The Saint and Venom

Donnelly met his wife Alrun during his National Service in Germany in the late 1950s, and the couple were married for more than 60 years.

They had two sons, twin daughters and five grandchildren.

The actor, who was a Queens Park Rangers fan, grew up in Kensington, and his other TV credits included appearances in The Saint, which starred Roger Moore.

His acting credits extended to the big screen where he starred in films like 1982 horror film Venom and comedy film Carry On Sergeant.

In 1993 he retired to Hastings with his wife, where he was a lay minister at his Catholic Church, St Mary Star of the Sea.

