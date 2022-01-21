Could your mattress be ruining your life as well as your sleep?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The importance of having a good quality mattress on your bed can never be underestimated – after all we spend a third of our lives sleeping.

Garry Laing, commercial manager at Dovetail, explained: “People often don’t realise the negative impact their mattress can have on their life. Besides causing back and neck issues, an old or poorly-made mattress does not only cause great discomfort but can have a significant affect on quality of sleep at night.

“This lack of quality sleep can, in turn, lead to extreme tiredness, low mood, irritability, isolation, inability to focus or concentrate and less productivity at work. Investing in a good quality mattress can change your sleep and, ultimately, your life.”

When choosing the right mattress for you, it can be a daunting process – especially if you don’t know your memory foam from your pocket springs! Fortunately, there are experts to help us get a better mattress (and better night’s sleep) and for many people across Courier country, they turn to Dovetail.

That’s because the Dundee-based mattress manufacturer has been helping people get a better night’s sleep for more than 150 years.

As Scotland’s longest-established bed specialist, there is no other company better qualified than Dovetail.

Garry added: “People come to us for many reasons, but the most common one is because they are wanting a more comfortable night’s sleep. One of our mattresses can offer this.”

What type of sleeper are you?

Dovetail has four different types of mattresses, each designed to suit different types of sleeper. What type are you?

Are you a sound sleeper?

A Standard mattress from Dovetail could suit you. The Standard is manufactured using an open coil spring unit, insulated on both sides with quality fibres to provide comfort at the surface with rod edging providing perimeter rigidity.

Are you someone who wants extra warmth and comfort?

Dovetail’s Deluxe mattress offers this in abundance – made using an open coil spring unit, insulated with quality foams and fibres on both sides to provide comfort at the surface with rod edging providing perimeter rigidity.

Are you a restless sleeper who struggles to get comfortable?

Dovetail’s Executive mattress may resolve these problems. The Executive is manufactured using a pocket spring unit. High quality flexi bond and fibre panels on both sides provide comfort and stability at the surface with strip edging providing perimeter rigidity.

Do you constantly battle with sleepless nights?

The Club mattress from Dovetail could offer you a solid night’s sleep – and sweet dreams too! That’s because the Club mattress is manufactured using a pocket spring unit topped on one side with 25 mm memory foam. High quality flexi bond and fibre panels throughout provide the ultimate comfort and the flexibility to turn as often as you wish. Strip edging guarantees perimeter rigidity.

Try before you buy a Dovetail mattress

Whether it is a single, queen or king-sized bed you have, Dovetail has the mattress for you. The firm can also make your mattress in a bespoke size, should you wish one out with the standard sizes.

You are invited to Dovetail’s newly-refurbished showroom in Dunsinane Avenue in Dundee to try out any of the above mattresses on display to make sure it is the right one for you. Pop in anytime between 8.30am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday.

Did you know….

Dovetail’s history can be traced back over 150 years, to 1865. Two successful manufacturing companies in Dundee – Blindcraft and Lord Roberts Workshop – were brought together in 1993 as Dovetail, making it one of the oldest furniture and mattress manufacturers in Scotland. All of the high-quality bed bases and mattresses are made on-site by Dovetail’s workforce, many of whom have decades of experience in mattress and bed-base manufacturing. Dovetail is proud of its long heritage and its core values have remained the same – quality, ambition, innovation, respect and communication. As a supported business and registered charity, Dovetail’s mission is to provide workplace employment*, plus development and training opportunities, for those disadvantaged in the workplace due to disability.

If you would like to find out more about your next mattress and need advice, contact the experts at Dovetail by popping into the showroom on Dunisnane Avenue, Dundee email: sales@dovetailenterprises.co.uk, call 01382 810099 or visit Dovetail website.

*The firm Dovetail is currently recruiting. If you, or someone you know, is interested in getting involved in this thriving business, either in manufacturing or in administration, please email: sales@dovetailenterprises.co.uk or call 01382 810099.