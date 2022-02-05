GREAT GADGETS: Four ideas to reduce your energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

GREAT GADGETS: Four ideas to reduce your energy bills

By Derek Uchman
February 5 2022, 3.00pm
As energy costs soar, there are simple gadgets you can use to save you money.
As energy costs soar, there are simple gadgets you can use to save you money.

No-one needs reminding it is more important than ever to cut our energy consumption.

Not only is it bad for the planet, but also – as bills soar — bad for our wallets.

However, you don’t have to spend thousands to reduce household fuel bills. There are devices which can make a substantial impact.

Here are some we road-tested:

The Hive Active Light dimmable light bulb.

Hive Active Light

£19.99 per bulb. Requires Hub and app

Did you know that replacing a single halogen bulb with an LED can save 5kg of CO2 emissions?

They use a fraction of the power, and, according to Which?, can save the average household £232 a year.

Hive’s bulbs are not the cheapest option, but with a life expectancy of 25,000 hours it means you won’t be chucking them out for a long, long time.

They’re also “smart”, so are dimmable, and “tuneable” (adjustable from cold to warm white) giving you lighting just the way you want it.

Better still, they can be set to turn on when you walk into a room, or off when you leave – perfect for kids who wander the house at night, but are afraid of the dark.

What we particularly like about Hive’s bulbs, is the set-up. It’s fool-proof.

The app talks you through the process, and only takes a minute or so per bulb. And, if you have an Amazon Echo, Alexa will notice, and immediately link in. It couldn’t be easier.

Intelligent, flexible, and easy to install (while saving cash), Hive’s Active Lights are great first-step in cutting bills.

The Dry:Soon tier-heated airer.

Dry:Soon 3-Tier Heated Airer

£149.99 (from Lakeland)

Drying clothes isn’t as easy as you might think.

Using a tumble drier is expensive, while hanging clothes outside is weather-dependant and, in the summer, introduces allergens into the home.

A clothes rack is a good compromise, but it can take ages to dry your washing.

Heated racks, though, are now being seen as viable fourth option, and the Dry:Soon range is one of the most popular.

With running costs of 6p per hour, this is substantially cheaper than a tumble drier which averages out a £40 to £100 a year.

OK, so a the Dry:Soon isn’t as quick (and your towels won’t be as fluffy), but you can dry up to two washes at once.

For extra efficiency, we’d recommend paying for the cover (£44.99), which traps the heat, and speeds up drying.

The Ninja Foodi.

Ninja Foodi

£179.99

The cooker is another device which consumes much of your household’s energy.

Ninja’s Foodi is a 6-in-1 multi-cooker that can cut costs in several ways: by pressure cooking, slow cooking and even acting as a small oven.

In fact, not only does it save on the pennies, the Foodi can roast a better-tasting bird in just 30 mins, compared to the hour-and-a-half in a convention oven.

Pressure-cook the chicken for 20 minutes, then pop on the separate grill lid, to get that crispy skin. Perfect (and cheap).

The Foodi can also be used to air-fry chips, slow-cook pulled pork, steam veg, sear steaks, sauté and even bake cakes. While it won’t replace your cooker, it could easily be your go-to machine.

If we had to pick a gripe, it is a minor one.

It comes with two lids (one for grilling and one for the pressure cooking) so the Foodi doesn’t store away neatly. It’s also quite bulky, and takes up a chunk of counter space.

But that is nothing compared to the positives – superb grub rustled up quickly and cheaply (and healthier, too).

The SpeedComfort.

SpeedComfort

From £44.99

SpeedComfort is a set of three fans that clip to the bottom of your radiator, blowing the heat upwards, thus boosting warmth, and potentially cutting bills by up to 22%.

We tried it in a room that was always a bit parky, and can vouch that it made a substantial difference.

The SpeedComfort works, and works well. If you have a long radiator, it’s easy to daisy-chain several units.

It comes with various clips so it should fit most radiators, but is ideally designed for those with double panels.

The fans come with a heat sensor, so it only starts up when your radiator is warm, and doesn’t waste energy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]