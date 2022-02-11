[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Whether it’s Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, a birthday or just a random treat (for yourself or someone else), you can’t go far wrong with scented candles as a gift.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Scented candles add cosy vibes and an atmosphere to even the gloomiest of winter nights, plus the power of scent is unbelievable. After all, the right candle can take someone back to their childhood or evoke memories of a special day, like a wedding.

Scented candles as a gift are a no-brainer option! Well, except for when it comes to actually picking one. There is a seemingly endless array of scents to choose from and when you’re deciding on one for someone else, the pressure is even higher.

Not now, though – we’ve teamed up with the candle and gift specialists at Yvonne’s (the family run shop in the Seagate that’s been a high street staple in Dundee for 50 years) for some advice.

How to choose the perfect scented candles as a gift

We asked Yvonne’s about the shop’s most popular Yankee Candle scent. David recommended: “I would always say something fresh and clean because everyone likes that – like Clean Cotton, for example. It’s also a white candle, so it matches all décor. That’s my go-to.”

If Clean Cotton doesn’t sound quite right, why not go for a creative and individual approach when giving scented candles as a gift – and match it to their personality?

Here are five Yankee Candles scents and personality matches, to help you.

For the romance lover…

Roses might be the obvious flower option, but choose the Camellia Blossom candle. It’s a soft and relaxing floral fragrance.

For the person who’d rather be on holiday…

Know someone with the travel bug? The Cliffside Sunrise scent is fruity and as David puts it, “makes you think of summer”.

For the nostalgic daydreamer…

Do you know someone who could do with an uplifting reminder of summers as a child? Homemade Herb Lemonade is the way to go.

For the outdoorsy man in your life…

You can’t go wrong with Seaside Woods, a scented candle that evokes the coast and driftwood, with citrus notes too.

For the life of the party…

The fun, fruity and vibrant scent of Calamansi Cocktail is perfect for the person who always gets the party started.

Go for a personalised gift or buy-one-get-one-free Yankee Candles at Yvonne’s

The best news is, these scented Yankee Candles are available on buy-one-get-one-free at Yvonne’s.

That means if you’re shopping for scented candles as a gift, you can buy one and get a back-up, in case you misjudge the scent. Or you could always just keep the free one for yourself (no one but you and Yvonnes will know, and they won’t tell!).

In fact, Yvonne’s on Dundee’s Seagate is your one-stop shop to find the perfect present, candle or otherwise.

It stocks a variety of gifts for treating someone on the 14th of February, or indeed any day of the year. That includes the likes of Disney ornaments, lockets, handbags, scarves, hips flasks, glasses and Scottish gifts.

Free gift wrapping is on offer and you can also personalise many of the items, with on-site engraving available within an hour. Plus, you’ll find a range of fancy dress, if you are heading to a themed Valentine’s party.

If in doubt, the friendly team at Yvonne’s will be more than happy to help you find the perfect gift to show someone special just how much you care.

Check out the range of gifts on offer at Yvonne’s in Dundee.