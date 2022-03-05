MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Family trip to Ireland – insert eye roll here

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Family trip to Ireland – insert eye roll here

By Mary-Jane Duncan
March 5 2022, 8.30am
Late last year, our gorgeous niece had a beautiful baby girl.  Trying to be pragmatic, I enquired what we could get instead of the plethora of pink frilly items she was bound to receive.

I would revel in those later, but having three girls, I tried to remember the useful gifts.

Her request?  For me and the family to move nearer.  All very sweet but not exactly practical.  Especially as they live in Northern Ireland, and we don’t.

So instead, I booked flights and an Airbnb (we do love an Airbnb) and promised we’d hop over to see them in February.

Suddenly, our trip was upon us.  Along with another two storms.

The new addition to the Duncan family.

Flying in the storms…

Who doesn’t want to be on a plane during a storm having your hand crushed by a teenage nervous flyer? Thank you Dudders and Eunice.

While I’ve never felt such pathetically named storms presented less of threat, I still wouldn’t choose being airborne or the Northern Irish coast as my top pick for riding them out.

This isn’t our first visit during the bleaker, wet months and, as usual, Packing Mum came out in hurricane proportions.

The mister was ill right up till we left (a common theme when we go anywhere) leaving me to conclude every relationship is made up of two types of people.  An organised person and a disorganised one.

The organised one usually has NO CHOICE in the matter.  How I’m not dead yet I’ll never know.  Is it too late to break up?

Cancel that.  I’m too exhausted from all the organising all the plans for all of us and can only imagine the amount of effort needed to dissolve a 20+ year relationship would be ginormous and I’m frankly too tired.

A family visit to Ireland. It’ll be fun, they said…

A favourite part of being a wife and mother for me, has been sacrificing my body, career, mental stability, and physical appearance to wait on them all hand and foot only to be sighed at when I ask them to bring through their clothes to be packed.

It’s very rewarding, let me assure you.  Eldest was asked to remember a coat, boots, and her passport. THREE THINGS.

She remembered two and announced proudly the others were less vital as she had her passport!  I had the last laugh when she landed in a giant Emerald Isle-sized puddle.

Maybe if they complain about the very simple two-minute task for 25 minutes instead of just getting on with it, it will go away?

Some highlights of the trip

Hasn’t worked yet but you’ve got to admire their persistence. My very helpful family devised a new strategy on this occasion: every time I ask them to do something, they suggest a different person that could do it instead. That person was me. Give. Me.  Strength.

Enough grumbling and instead a few highlights from a trip full of joy, love, friends, and family.

Middle kid realising AT THE AIRPORT, her passport was seven months out of date was just precious. This, somehow, became my fault even though they’d all been howling at her kiddie photo for two whole weeks previously.

Or how about having to search FOUR FLOORS of the airport car park on our return just to find the motor.

Had I not taken note of where we’d parked?!?  Silly me indeed <insert eye roll>.  Thankfully biggest kid had produced an ’airport dad’ reel for TikTok starring the big man’s travelling adventures.

When the going gets tough, the tough get eye rolling…

 

I had the genius idea to look back for the car park shot which revealed our level in glorious technicolour. Apparently, I’m no longer allowed to be annoyed for ‘being on her phone’ when it produces helpful results like that.  <another eye roll here please>

This was my first ever completely sober trip to Ireland. It will also be my last.

The stresses of travelling with my lot just aren’t conducive to sobriety and my teenage self would never in a million years believe that in my 40s, my hands consumed more alcohol than my face does. Especially when on Irish soil.

Now safely home, I’m googling solo holidays where I can be on a beach. With a cocktail.  Eating crisps.  For long enough to include a week to sleep, a week where I don’t have to speak to anyone or make decisions. Somewhere I don’t have to cook/clean up after or do laundry.  Suggestions. Are. Welcome.

