PAUL WHITELAW: Captivated by Joanna Lumley’s Paris and comedy drama Holding

Another week, another chance to indulge in some comfortable distraction from world events. Paul Whitelaw has the perfect potion: a dash of Joanne Lumley in Paris mixed with an episode of comedy drama Holding and a taste of Fame in the Family.

Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World – Thursday, STV, 9pm

Lumley’s latest travelogue stops off at three of the world’s most dazzling capitals: Paris, Rome and Berlin. A fluent Francophile, Lumley makes a strong case for Paris being the global epicentre of romance, elegance, intellectual discourse and artistic freedom of expression. That sounds like a terribly clichéd overview, I know. Paris isn’t some sort of faultless utopia. But Lumley’s essay is persuasive. While spending time with various dancers, bohemians, fashionistas, migrants, booksellers and feminist activists ‐ plus a woman who appears to be (anonymously) comfortable in her non‐monogamous relationship ‐ she solidifies her deserved reputation as one of our best celebrity tour guides. Charming, funny and engaged, she’s entirely at home with whoever she meets.

Fame in the Family – Monday to Friday, Channel 4, 5:30pm

Here’s fun. Well, possibly ‐ preview copies weren’t available. Quite an intriguing premise, though, hence why I’m cautiously bringing it to your attention. It’s a new series in which celebrities play a DNA guessing game with members of the public they’ve never met before. One of the guests ‐ the whole thing is set up as a chatty dinner party ‐ is related to the famous host, but none of the participants know that for sure until various clues are tied together. The producers have presumably done their homework, so there’s no need to steel yourself for awkward moments. This week’s celebs include Craig Revel Horwood, Shaun Ryder and Rustie Lee. Yep, I’ll be watching too.

Lightning – Monday to Thursday, BBC Two, 6:30pm

This no‐frills teatime quiz show is an undemanding time‐passer; something to watch with your spaghetti hoops while shouting out the answers. It fulfils its simple brief with aplomb. Your genial host is comedian Zoe Lyons, who keeps things moving like all the best quizmasters. The general knowledge questions flow thick and fast. Banter is kept to a bare minimum. The producers of Lightning know that we’ve tuned in for the quiz, we don’t need to hear about the life and unamusing times of Brian from Didsbury. It’s catnip for trivia fans and grammar hounds (the quick‐fire spelling round is borderline stressful), a harmlessly addictive treat. William G. Stewart, where e’er he may be, would doubtless approve.

Canal Boat Diaries – Monday, BBC Four, 7:30pm

The very definition of comfort viewing, this series follows softly‐spoken wanderer Robbie Cumming as he putters around on his faithful yet fallible old narrowboat. This time he’s navigating his way through the north of England during a heatwave. As always, various minor problems arise along the way, but for the most part it’s a serene cruise flanked by beautiful vistas. Canal Boat Diaries is an intimate endeavour in which Cumming is pretty much the only person who appears on screen. He’s pleasant company; a humble free spirit living some sort of dream. If, for obvious reasons, you’re feeling anxious at the moment, then this will hopefully provide a brief window of respite. A valuable public service.

Holding – Monday, STV, 9pm

An adaptation of Graham Norton’s debut novel, Holding is a comedy drama set in a somnambulant West Cork village. The protagonist is an ageing police sergeant and thoroughly nice man (Conleth Hill from Game of Thrones on charmingly low‐key form) tasked with protecting a community where nothing ever happens. And then some human remains are found in someone’s back garden. He’s almost quite delighted by this development, as it allows him to do some proper police work at last. The humour in Holding ‐ which is directed by the great Kathy Burke ‐ is subtle and dry; a gentle comedy with a bleak undercurrent. Most of the characters are essentially lost and unhappy. It’s not your standard ITV fare.

Kate & Koji – Wednesday, STV, 9pm

I enjoyed series one of this traditional studio‐based sitcom about the friendship between a seafront café owner (Brenda Blethyn) and an African asylum seeker, so I was looking forward to its return. Unfortunately, it appears to have run its course. I didn’t laugh once during the first episode; it feels considerably more strained and workmanlike than before. Jimmy Akingbola, who originally played Koji, has been replaced by Okorie Chukwu. While fine, Chukwu lacks his predecessor’s deadpan comic timing. Perhaps he’ll settle into the role, but the main problem is the script by Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin, a usually reliable duo who have settled into autopilot here. A shame, as we need more good, trad sitcoms on TV.

Comic Relief 2022 – Friday, BBC One, 7pm

Sir Lenworth of Henworth hosts this year’s charity telethon, a role he’s essayed ever since those glorious late ‘80s broadcasts when the whole shebang felt like an actual event: an anarchic and often ramshackle party in which relatively young comedians hijacked stuffy old BBC One to raise (loadsa) money for worthy causes. For the last 30 years it’s been indistinguishable from Children in Need, a slick and entirely well‐intentioned extravaganza that just turns up then disappears. Still, at least it continues to raise money. That, after all, is the most important thing. I just wish they’d put more effort in when it comes to the actual entertainment side of things. Some people are never happy, are they?