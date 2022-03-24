[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Like many people, Fiona Dunwoodie didn’t mind her job, but she was ready for a change – so she found the courage to start a brand new career.

“I worked as a dental nurse/receptionist for 20 plus years,” says Fiona. “I’ve always worked in providing care to adults and children and enjoyed my job, but wanted to try something different and started looking at Hillcrest jobs.”

Making a difference to people’s lives played a major part in Fiona’s decision to become a support worker with Hillcrest, and she realised immediately that she’d made the right move.

“Working independently out in the community and meeting different people on a daily basis appealed to me, as does every day being different and helping and supporting people so that they can stay in their own homes,” she says. “It’s so rewarding and I enjoy every shift and building a relationship with the service users as we’re an important part of their lives.”

Progressing to a senior support worker

The training and support provided by Hillcrest was excellent and then Fiona was promoted to senior support worker. “There are opportunities for career progression, I’ve completed a course to be an in-house trainer in dementia care and I’ll soon be starting my SVQ in health and social care,” she says. “Every day is busy and there’s set time for each visit and travel time provided between visits. You usually work independently but sometimes two support workers are required which is a nice opportunity to meet other staff members.

“You provide service users with aspects of personal care, prompt medication, and support with meal preparation.

“It’s important to get to know them and build a relationship so you know their likes and dislikes and can provide the best standard of care.

“I raise and report concerns with managers and being flexible is part of every working day as needs and wants can change on a daily basis.”

As a senior support worker Fiona would recommend the job for the satisfaction she gets from being involved in the lives of so many different people. “If you’re kind, caring and enjoy helping people I’d recommend being a support worker,” she says.

“It’s a busy job and can be stressful at times but the feeling that I’m making a difference to someone’s life makes it all worth it. I certainly have no regrets changing my career.

“I love being a senior support worker and enjoy meeting different people, listening to stories of their past and present and building good relationships with them and their families.

“The role is rewarding and I feel a sense of personal achievement in supporting people to be as independent as they possibly can be and provide support so they can continue to live in their own homes.”

Becoming a support worker: find out more about Hillcrest jobs

Hillcrest is currently recruiting for support workers for their Homecare services, if you too fancy a career change into a rewarding job.

Don’t worry if you don’t have experience in the sector. You’ll receive full support, free training and you’ll have a full two week induction, with shadow shifts, from your first day of employment.

You’ll have guaranteed contracted shifts but there is flexibility over how much you work and when, subject to service needs. There are currently contracts available from 6 hours up to 39 hours, Monday to Sunday, with services delivered between 7am and 10pm in Dundee and Angus.

Support workers at Hillcrest currently receive an hourly rate of £10.02, (£10.50 an hour Pay Award Pending).

Other benefits of Hillcrest jobs include:

Travel time included, 45p per mile.

Generous annual leave entitlement. For someone working full-time, this is 32 days a year rising to 37 days after five years (including bank holidays).

Free access to healthcare, so employees can claim for things like dental care, eye care and physio.

Access to Perkbox, an online platform offering discounts on retailers, takeaways, supermarkets and more.

Browse support worker and other Hillcrest jobs – now’s the perfect time to make the move into a rewarding caring career with Hillcrest.