Good for the mind, body, planet and purse: how e-bikes can improve your life

There are few things more satisfying than cycling outside in the sunshine with the fresh air on your face – and electric bikes have made this popular pastime even more tempting.

That’s because electric bikes (or e-bikes) have become the preferred choice for environmentally-conscious cyclists – and commuters choosing to ditch the car – across Scotland.

There are a number of physical and mental health benefits, as well as financial and environmental ones, it’s no wonder Electric Bikes Scotland has seen a sharp rise in the number of e-bike riders.

5 “enormous benefits” of e-bikes to you and environment

John Kochaniuk, director at Dundee-based Electric Bikes Scotland, explained: “When using an e-bike as a mode of transport, the benefits to both yourself and the environment are enormous.

“Cycling as part of your regular exercise can help improve many aspects of life.”

Here, John shares five of the main benefits of switching to an e-bike:

1. It’s a full-body workout

Health benefits include a whole body workout, which is good for cardio decreasing the risk of serious health issues.

2. It can help combat depression

It can also improve your mental health by boosting your self-esteem, combatting depression, reducing stress giving a general sense of wellbeing. At Electric Bikes Scotland, they believe that cycling is for all regardless of age or fitness level. It feels good when you have been out on your bike.

3. It’s good for the environment

Cycling an e-bike helps you reduce your carbon footprint, lower harmful emissions and relieve congestion on the roads.

4. It’s social and gets you exploring your local area

E-bikes give you the opportunity to further explore your local area and become part of a wider cycling community.

Of course, besides health, wellbeing and environmental reasons, there is another huge reason why people are swapping their cars for electric bikes, and that is, of course, for financial reasons.

5. It’s a cheaper alternative to motoring

With motoring costs rising, and petrol prices creeping up towards £2-a-litre, now is the perfect time to consider the switch to an e-bike as an alternative form of transport, insists John. Did you know that the Energy Savings Trust offers an interest-free loan, funded by Transport Scotland which allows households, in Scotland, to purchase an e-bike up to the value of £3,000 (maximum of two per household)?

And, companies like Electric Bikes Scotland, are making it easier to afford too, as you don’t need to pay for the entire cost of your new bike at once, that’s because they offer finance options through its partnership with Omni Capital, helping you to spread the cost.

What exactly is an electric bike and how does it differ from an ordinary bike?

An electric bicycle is a motorized bicycle with an integrated electric motor used to assist propulsion. Because they assist with ‘pedal power’, e-bikes offer extended range and ease of use. If you are commuting, you will never arrive at work sweaty or needing a change of clothes. Because e-bikes assist the rider, particularly when riding uphill, it is easier for older riders, those who are less fit, or those with health conditions or disabilities.

Why I became an e-biker by Chris Phin, Dundee

Chris Phin is an avid e-biker who has clocked up more than 5,500 miles on his electric cycle. Here, he tells us more:

“I tried cycling a manual bike for my commute, but it was a bit of a chore and just wasn’t fun.

“One of the things that has been wonderful to discover about an e-bike is how much fun it is.

We bought an e-bike for my wife because whenever she borrowed mine, she, like everyone, just ended each journey with a grin. There are physical health benefits – but huge mental health benefits too!

“It’s not often I cycle strictly for leisure, and I never for sport or exercise, but using the bike to run to the shops, commute along the ever-changing Tay or take a load of cardboard recycling to the dump in my trailer, these are all terrific, fun things.”

Chris would recommend e-bikes to all, whatever their fitness level.