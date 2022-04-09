GINGER GAIRDNER: Come cruising for a green solution

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I will confess to being a bit of a dreamer sometimes. I do believe all the world would be better off if we all enjoyed a bit of gardening.

I’m not a big social media fiend but I can see from some I follow on Instagram that this dream is shared.

James Wong @botanygeek often shares pictures of high rise apartments, hotels and car parks from Singapore that are clothed on the outside with plants.

It makes mostly unattractive structures look absolutely stunning. This is such an ingenious way of making the city a more happier and healthier place.

I know there are climatic differences between us, but imagine how much better it would be if some forward-thinking local authority, developer or even university could achieve something similar here.

Living walls would insulate buildings, help clean the polluted air of the towns and cities we live in, provide habitats for our wildlife to thrive and could provide food for us.

It would be so much better for our own mental wellbeing to be surrounded by such beauty.

Floriade Expo 2022

Continuing the John Lennon theme, I’m encouraged to see that “I’m not the only one” and can’t wait to see this become a reality when I join the guests of the Emerald Cruises ‘Blooms of Holland and Belgium River Cruise’.

As part of their itinerary we will be visiting Floriade Expo 2022.

These guys will be in for a treat, getting the opportunity to visit this once–every-10-years International Horticultural Exhibition.

In 2022 it will be a celebration of green solutions to living, which will be essential as we adapt to climate change.

Not only a celebration of Dutch horticulture, countries from around the world will be there to inspire us, presenting ideas and showcasing new technologies which we can see, smell and taste.

Every country’s inspiration

The Chinese pavilion will have a healing garden and a bamboo forest area, pursuing the harmonious coexistence of man and nature.

The experts from Cyprus will demonstrate how barren areas can be transformed to bring life to our cities.

The German Garden is called ‘Biotopia- Growing Community’ which will show us interactive examples of modern resource-saving horticulture. There’ll be a roof garden, green facades and a water playground.

Gardeners from India, Italy, Belgium, UAE, France and Japan are among the other nations present.

Leaving a lasting legacy

The most exciting part of this for me will be the exhibition’s legacy.

After the event the Floriade site will be redeveloped into the district Hortus; a green, healthy, urban community for the future.

The site layout will be transferred into the new streets, with bordering roads and buildings within screened. No matter where you stand , the first thing you see is green vegetation.

When I leave here I just know I’ll be bursting with thoughts and ideas I’ll be wanting to initiate when I get home.

So before that, I’ll be grateful to spend some time relaxing and enjoying the unbelievable bulb display that the cruise guests and I will also visit at Keukenhof.

Every year for eight weeks the park of this world famous attraction features the most colourful display of seven million spring flowering bulbs.

When we get there the larger flowering tulips will be looking at their best.

I think after all we’ve been through lately we deserve a wee treat for ourselves, and a chance to look forward with the positive power of gardening.