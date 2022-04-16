NORMAN WATSON: Childhood subjects and a link to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

NORMAN WATSON: Childhood subjects and a link to Dundee

By Norman Watson
April 16 2022, 10.39am
Children playing on the Sea Shore, ?3600 (Hall?s Fine Arts).
Children playing on the Sea Shore, ?3600 (Hall?s Fine Arts).

Hall’s of Shrewsbury staged a spring auction on March 23, and I have plucked a picture from it.

Children Playing on the Sea Shore by Hugh Cameron RSA, RSW, ROI (1835-1918), shows a mother and ten bairns paddling and playing in the shallows.

Rocky shoreline, sky, clouds and tiny figures come together in a gentle and rather lyrical Scottish-leaning scene.

Childhood subjects a speciality

Oil on canvas, signed and dated 1907, the picture measured 24 x 40 inches in its handsome contemporary frame.

Cameron, who had trained under Robert Scott Lauder at The Trustees’ Academy in Edinburgh, made a specialty of childhood subjects – though not always depicting them in the innocent joy of growing up.

He last appeared in this column 20 years ago when I featured his sombre and evocative Funeral of a Little Girl on the Riviera.

Painted in 1881 it was once described as “one of the most pathetic pictures in the Corporation collections.”

Broughty Ferry connection

It is also one of the great pictures at The McManus and entered the gallery through the artist’s acquaintance with the Broughty Ferry businessman and art collector, Sir James Guthrie Orchar.

Cameron and Orchar were friends and travelling companions of the Scottish landscapist William McTaggart, and there is no surprise that their open seascapes resemble each other’s output.

You can see parallels, too, in the work of Robert Gemmell Hutchison and Robert McGregor, both who were wedded to childhood subjects.

What a pleasure it is to walk around The McManus and to see this brilliant ‘Scottish School’ in its glory – and not least Orchar’s championing of the Robert Scott Lauder group.

Cameron’s Children Playing on the Sea Shore took £3600 at Hall’s.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]