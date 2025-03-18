9 great walks to try in Tayside and Fife

Whether you’re planning a family day trip or just want to get out into nature, we have a local walk in Tayside and Fife for you.

We’re so lucky to live surrounded by beautiful countryside and coastlines.

So when the weather is kind getting out and exploring on foot is the perfect way to enjoy them.

Here are nine places to go for a walk, whatever your fitness level is.

Walks in Dundee, Angus and Perth

Monikie Country Park, Angus and Crombie Country Park, Angus

These much-loved parks offer woodland trails, open green spaces, accessible paths and lovely walks around reservoirs.

Pack a picnic or a portable barbecue and enjoy nature all around, after your walk.

The Law, Dundee

You’ll be rewarded with the best views of the city and the silvery Tay if you tackle this 572ft peak. Trek from the city centre (around 40 minutes), take a bus to nearby or drive up and explore the trails at the top.

Daytime or dusk, it’s a panorama worth walking for.

Arbroath cliffs

Amble along the prom or beach, stride up a grassy bank to benches overlooking Victoria Park and the seafront, or trek on the cliff paths network for stunning views of the North Sea.

Wide open green spaces, sea air, and lots to explore. And don’t forget to have a fabulous fish supper or famous Arbroath smokie on the way home.

Kinnoull Hill Woodland Park, Perth

Take the forest paths up to the summit to enjoy the best of nature, deer spotting and stunning views across Perth countryside.

There are different routes depending on whether you’re looking for a challenge or want a gentle jaunt.

Walks in Fife

Letham Glen, Leven

Head here in the springtime and you’ll find cherry blossoms in full bloom. But at any time of year this peaceful woodland with waterside walk, accessible paths, gardens and a playpark makes a wonderful stroll.

Tentsmuir Forest

On the coast near Tayport, between Dundee and St Andrews you can lose yourself for hours in forest trails brimming with wildlife. Or explore the bordering sand dunes and beach there too – it’s one of the best in the country.

Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews

This park boasts huge green spaces, wooded areas and immaculately kept gardens.

And if the walks tire you out, you can always have fun at the seasonal attractions, including mini railway, boating lake and crazy golf.

Maspie Den, Falkland

Falkland village itself, with its historic Palace, pretty streets and cafes, is worth a wander through. But Maspie Den, a route set out by the local estate in the 19th century, is a must-visit.

Take the flat trails through woodland, cross footbridges over babbling burns or challenge yourself with a climb to stunning views and a walk behind the waterfall.