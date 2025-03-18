9 great walks to try in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
9 great walks to try in Tayside and Fife

Some of our favourite coastal and countryside rambles.

Letham Glen flowers were stolen at the weekend
Letham Glen, Leven, in the spring,
By Cheryl Peebles and Dawn Donaghey

Whether you’re planning a family day trip or just want to get out into nature, we have a local walk in Tayside and Fife for you.

We’re so lucky to live surrounded by beautiful countryside and coastlines.

So when the weather is kind getting out and exploring on foot is the perfect way to enjoy them.

Here are nine places to go for a walk, whatever your fitness level is.

Walks in Dundee, Angus and Perth

Monikie Country Park, Angus and Crombie Country Park, Angus

These much-loved parks offer woodland trails, open green spaces, accessible paths and lovely walks around reservoirs.

Monikie Country Park, Angus.

Pack a picnic or a portable barbecue and enjoy nature all around, after your walk.

Crombie Country Park. Picture by Brian Wallace.

The Law, Dundee

You’ll be rewarded with the best views of the city and the silvery Tay if you tackle this 572ft peak. Trek from the city centre (around 40 minutes), take a bus to nearby or drive up and explore the trails at the top.

Daytime or dusk, it’s a panorama worth walking for.

Dundee Law viewed from Fife.

Arbroath cliffs

Amble along the prom or beach, stride up a grassy bank to benches overlooking Victoria Park and the seafront, or trek on the cliff paths network for stunning views of the North Sea.

Wide open green spaces, sea air, and lots to explore. And don’t forget to have a fabulous fish supper or famous Arbroath smokie on the way home.

Arbroath cliffs, Angus.

Kinnoull Hill Woodland Park, Perth

Take the forest paths up to the summit to enjoy the best of nature, deer spotting and stunning views across Perth countryside.

There are different routes depending on whether you’re looking for a challenge or want a gentle jaunt.

The 19th century folly at the top of Kinnoull Hill.

Walks in Fife

Letham Glen, Leven

Head here in the springtime and you’ll find cherry blossoms in full bloom. But at any time of year this peaceful woodland with waterside walk, accessible paths, gardens and a playpark makes a wonderful stroll.

Letham Glen in Leven.

Tentsmuir Forest

On the coast near Tayport, between Dundee and St Andrews you can lose yourself for hours in forest trails brimming with wildlife. Or explore the bordering sand dunes and beach there too – it’s one of the best in the country.

Tentsmuir, Fife.

Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews

This park boasts huge green spaces, wooded areas and immaculately kept gardens.

And if the walks tire you out, you can always have fun at the seasonal attractions, including mini railway, boating lake and crazy golf.

Craigtoun Country Park, Fife.

Maspie Den, Falkland

Falkland village itself, with its historic Palace, pretty streets and cafes, is worth a wander through. But Maspie Den, a route set out by the local estate in the 19th century, is a must-visit.

Take the flat trails through woodland, cross footbridges over babbling burns or challenge yourself with a climb to stunning views and a walk behind the waterfall.

Maspie Den, Falkland, Fife.

Conversation