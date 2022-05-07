GINGER GAIRDNER: Keeping Jack Frost at bay – and the dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Keeping Jack Frost at bay – and the dog

By Brian Cunningham
May 7 2022, 11.41am
Post Thumbnail

The spring garden is in full flow now. Fresh foliage is unfurling as plants burst back into life, bees are visiting blossom on the apple trees and as daffodils fade away the vibrant tulips are taking their place.

We’ve had a decent spell of spring gardening weather too. A bit of sunshine doesn’t do any harm for the spirit and allows us to be able to crack on with the jobs so much quicker and easier.

However, with the clear skies has come a few mornings of light frost and its been a bloomin’ cold wind, both of which is keeping us gardeners on our toes.

Spring days may bring warm sunshine, but the danger of frost has not passed.

I always think if I’m feeling the cold and having to put my jacket back on, then the plants must be feeling it too.

I’m not talking about them all, the vast majority that have been growing outside all winter will be as tough as old boots by now.

But some of the more tender foliage of seasonal plants, and those that have been protected over the winter, are worth keeping an extra eye on.

A bit of extra protection

Those wily nursery and garden centre owners offer us their temptations and we may feel we are outdoors while we are there, but theirs is a clever overhead covering.  It’s  partly there for our comfort but is also there to protect the plants from the elements.

We get caught out if we think all is fine and normal in the daytime spring sunshine.

We forget  a cold night usually follows, where a frost can damage and black the soft, young foliage of our new plants.

A little bit of cover can help tender plants on cold spring nights.

Even worse, young veg plants or summer bedding planted out too soon can die.

I’ll be honest and admit I switched off a few weeks ago and this happened to me.

It’s sharpened my concentration levels and I’ll not get caught out a second time.  Every evening I’ve nipped outdoors and covered the plants I feel may be a risk with a piece of horticultural fleece.

This is a light and soft, white breathable material, which can raise the temperature by a couple of degrees compared to uncovered plants. Well worth the investment.

Hardening off

By covering plants or even bringing them back indoors overnight, we carrying out a gardening process called ‘hardening off’ –  acclimatising plants to the weather.

This should be done for a good week before you  plant out anything you have been growing under glass from early spring.

Frosts are  something we need to be aware of until the beginning of June.

Seems like I’m having to protect plants one way or another these days.

Horticultural fleece is light, soft and breathable.

When we got our dog a few years ago I was quite surprised just how toxic lots of plants were to them giving me a headache what to do.

Of course my new dog’s health was going to come first, but I was gutted at the thought of not getting to grow some of my favourite plants anymore.

What was my garden going to look like without the leathery leaves of the low growing evergreen Elephants Ears (Bergenia)?

How could I manage without a reliable Geranium or two? I have a planting of the variety ‘Rozanne’ which reaches 75cm and fills its spot in my herbaceous border just nicely.

When the blue flowers with white centres start showing in June  it isn’t without a flower until the autumn frosts finish it off for the year.

Then there’s the deer

There was never going to be a conversation about me giving up my Daphne tangutica,

I just knew I would have to find a solution as I was never going to dig this shrub up. It was a gift from a friend for a start.

At the moment the 1m x 1m dome is covered in pinky-purple flowers which have a scent that fills my whole garden.

Finally the evergreen foliage and shape of the plant gives a bit of structure in the garden all year round.

Being a head gardener in a place where I’m constantly battling deer and rabbit, I’ve tried all sorts.

I’ve had no success applying a spray that was supposed to leave a bad taste on the foliage and I thought I was on to a winner when I found a list of plants that were apparently inedible to them.

And the answer is…

Well, it was clear the deer and rabbits where I am don’t read the same gardening magazines as me.

It didn’t take them long to enjoy a meal of those plants too.

The only successful method I’ve had is a through a physical barrier . This is also the method I used to protect my dog and keep the plants I love.

I used a galvanised wire mesh 1.2m high which is coated in green.

Surprisingly it blends in well ,making it hardly visible at all from a distance.

Jings, I’m turning into Mr McGregor!

