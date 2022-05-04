Hello sunshine! Choosing the right eyewear for the holiday season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Whether you’re planning your first beach holiday in a while or enjoying a staycation close to home, the countdown to summer holiday season is officially on!

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Make sure you stay safe in the sun and protect your eyes with some stand-out shades which not only look good but offer the right kind of protection for your peepers too.

Specsavers has you covered all year round with sunglasses to suit all tastes, whether that be oversized glamour styles, traditional frames, or a sleek pair of aviators.

Regardless of what style you choose, the most important thing is to invest in a pair of shades that also keep your eyes safe in the sun.

What UV is what you get

Finding the right sunglasses is important, as not all pairs offer the same protection. Specsavers’ sunglasses all come with the all-important CE mark and the highest rates of UV protection too.

Many people are still unaware of the damage that the sun can pose to not just your skin health, but your eye health too. Did you know that your eyes can also suffer from sunburn?

Excessive UV exposure from even small amounts of UV radiation can also increase your risk of developing a cataract or macular degeneration.

If you drive, something else to consider is the danger of sun-glare. It can come from sources including low sunlight in spring, reflection of the light on wet roads and dazzling summer sun.

The good news is anti-glare driving lenses are available.

It’s also worth remembering that, even inside your car, you’re still at risk of UV ray damage to your eyes. Some car windscreens are designed to block UV rays but it’s always best to get UV400 protection in your glasses.

Specsavers provides lens treatments that you can add to sunglasses and prescription glasses to enhance your comfort and help improve your driving vision. These range from polarising lenses to tints that help to improve contrast perception.

Rays the bar with Specsavers’ stylish range

Specsavers has an impressive range of sunglasses for customers to choose from, both in-store and online. They offer styles to suit all tastes and budgets, including some dazzling pairs from top designers such as Vivienne Westwood, Marc Jacobs and French Connection.

They also have an extensive range of affordable sunglasses to cater to some of the hottest styles of the season. Whether it’s colourful frames, cat-eye shapes, or sporty silhouettes, there’s plenty of inspiration to help you heat up your accessories wardrobe for summer.

With new styles and designers coming on board regularly, you’ll always find frames that are on-trend.

Did you know you can also turn your favourite pair of frames into prescription sunglasses? Specsavers can add a sun tint with UV or polarising lenses.

Nothing elevates a summer outfit quite like a pair of statement sunnies so why not check out the website where you can view all our freshest frames.

And if you’re unsure of what might suit your face shape, we have a special virtual try-on tool that can help you see which style is the one for you before you buy.

To find out more or to book an appointment visit the Specsavers website.