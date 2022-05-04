Hello sunshine! Choosing the right eyewear for the holiday season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hello sunshine! Choosing the right eyewear for the holiday season

Presented by Specsavers
May 4 2022
Whether you’re planning your first beach holiday in a while or enjoying a staycation close to home, the countdown to summer holiday season is officially on!

Make sure you stay safe in the sun and protect your eyes with some stand-out shades which not only look good but offer the right kind of protection for your peepers too.

Specsavers has you covered all year round with sunglasses to suit all tastes, whether that be oversized glamour styles, traditional frames, or a sleek pair of aviators.

Regardless of what style you choose, the most important thing is to invest in a pair of shades that also keep your eyes safe in the sun.

What UV is what you get

Finding the right sunglasses is important, as not all pairs offer the same protection. Specsavers’ sunglasses all come with the all-important CE mark and the highest rates of UV protection too.

Many people are still unaware of the damage that the sun can pose to not just your skin health, but your eye health too. Did you know that your eyes can also suffer from sunburn?

Excessive UV exposure from even small amounts of UV radiation can also increase your risk of developing a cataract or macular degeneration.

If you drive, something else to consider is the danger of sun-glare. It can come from sources including low sunlight in spring, reflection of the light on wet roads and dazzling summer sun.

The good news is anti-glare driving lenses are available.

It’s also worth remembering that, even inside your car, you’re still at risk of UV ray damage to your eyes. Some car windscreens are designed to block UV rays but it’s always best to get UV400 protection in your glasses.

Specsavers provides lens treatments that you can add to sunglasses and prescription glasses to enhance your comfort and help improve your driving vision. These range from polarising lenses to tints that help to improve contrast perception.

Rays the bar with Specsavers’ stylish range

Specsavers has an impressive range of sunglasses for customers to choose from, both in-store and online. They offer styles to suit all tastes and budgets, including some dazzling pairs from top designers such as Vivienne Westwood, Marc Jacobs and French Connection.

They also have an extensive range of affordable sunglasses to cater to some of the hottest styles of the season. Whether it’s colourful frames, cat-eye shapes, or sporty silhouettes, there’s plenty of inspiration to help you heat up your accessories wardrobe for summer.

With new styles and designers coming on board regularly, you’ll always find frames that are on-trend.

Did you know you can also turn your favourite pair of frames into prescription sunglasses? Specsavers can add a sun tint with UV or polarising lenses.

Nothing elevates a summer outfit quite like a pair of statement sunnies so why not check out the website where you can view all our freshest frames.

And if you’re unsure of what might suit your face shape, we have a special virtual try-on tool that can help you see which style is the one for you before you buy.

To find out more or to book an appointment visit the Specsavers website.

