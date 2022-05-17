Join Turning Point Scotland: new and exciting career opportunities in Blairgowrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Join Turning Point Scotland: new and exciting career opportunities in Blairgowrie

Presented by Turning Point Scotland
May 17 2022, 10.36am
Post Thumbnail

Do you want to join a team committed to transforming the hopes and aspirations of Scotland’s most vulnerable people?

Turning Point Scotland Perth & Kinross delivers services for people who have a learning disability or autism and unique and complex behaviours which challenge the service: many of the individuals it supports have some forensic histories.

The charity supports people who live in 24/7 supported accommodation projects. It also provides support within an outreach service to people with learning disabilities within the Perth & Kinross area. And now Turning Point Scotland is recruiting, read on to find out more…

Full and part-time Support Practitioner roles available

As a Support Practitioner, you will work with individuals who have a wide range of support needs, providing them with practical and emotional support and encouraging them to achieve their own personal outcomes in all aspects of their daily lives e.g. keeping safe, meaningful activities, community involvement, physical health, relationships, emotional health and wellbeing.

No previous working experience is needed; full training will be provided to you.

Turning Point Scotland believes having the right values of respect, compassion, inclusion and integrity is all you need to join the team. It will offer you full support in completing your application.

Staff at Turning Point Scotland enjoy training, support, a sector-leading salary, pension and benefits packages. They enjoy using and developing their personal qualities to make a difference.

Open Day

To find out more and meet some of the team, go along to the Recruitment Event
on Thursday 19th May from 9am-6pm at The Angus Hotel , Blairgowrie.

Benefits package

Turning Point Scotland has Platinum accreditation in Investors in People. Staff are its most important asset, therefore it offers extensive training and impressive personal and career-focused development opportunities.

You could be part of an organisation that not only offers excellent careers but makes a real difference to thousands of people’s lives and achieve your own personal fulfilment.

Here’s what is included in the package:

  • Comprehensive Induction
  • 123 Learning and development courses
  • 29 eLearning courses
  • Funded qualification – SVQ Social Services and Healthcare, work based assessment
  • Your Career Pathway, Turning Point Scotland promotes from within and advertises all jobs internally
  • Pension Scheme, employer contribution 4%
  • Wide range of family friendly policies
  • 35 holiday/public holidays days’ per year.

To find out more about the job opportunities visit Turning Point Scotland or attend the Open Day on Thursday 19th May in The Angus Hotel, Blairgowrie.

