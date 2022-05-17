Join Turning Point Scotland: new and exciting career opportunities in Blairgowrie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Do you want to join a team committed to transforming the hopes and aspirations of Scotland’s most vulnerable people?

Turning Point Scotland Perth & Kinross delivers services for people who have a learning disability or autism and unique and complex behaviours which challenge the service: many of the individuals it supports have some forensic histories.

The charity supports people who live in 24/7 supported accommodation projects. It also provides support within an outreach service to people with learning disabilities within the Perth & Kinross area. And now Turning Point Scotland is recruiting, read on to find out more…

Full and part-time Support Practitioner roles available

As a Support Practitioner, you will work with individuals who have a wide range of support needs, providing them with practical and emotional support and encouraging them to achieve their own personal outcomes in all aspects of their daily lives e.g. keeping safe, meaningful activities, community involvement, physical health, relationships, emotional health and wellbeing.

No previous working experience is needed; full training will be provided to you.

Turning Point Scotland believes having the right values of respect, compassion, inclusion and integrity is all you need to join the team. It will offer you full support in completing your application.

Staff at Turning Point Scotland enjoy training, support, a sector-leading salary, pension and benefits packages. They enjoy using and developing their personal qualities to make a difference.

Open Day

To find out more and meet some of the team, go along to the Recruitment Event

on Thursday 19th May from 9am-6pm at The Angus Hotel , Blairgowrie.

Benefits package

Turning Point Scotland has Platinum accreditation in Investors in People. Staff are its most important asset, therefore it offers extensive training and impressive personal and career-focused development opportunities.

You could be part of an organisation that not only offers excellent careers but makes a real difference to thousands of people’s lives and achieve your own personal fulfilment.

Here’s what is included in the package:

Comprehensive Induction

123 Learning and development courses

29 eLearning courses

Funded qualification – SVQ Social Services and Healthcare, work based assessment

Your Career Pathway, Turning Point Scotland promotes from within and advertises all jobs internally

Pension Scheme, employer contribution 4%

Wide range of family friendly policies

35 holiday/public holidays days’ per year.

To find out more about the job opportunities visit Turning Point Scotland or attend the Open Day on Thursday 19th May in The Angus Hotel, Blairgowrie.