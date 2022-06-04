RAB MCNEIL: It’s true, I dream of Sweden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAB MCNEIL: It’s true, I dream of Sweden

By Rab McNeil
June 4 2022, 9.01am
For Rab, Sweden is perfect. He'd like to move there, in his dreams.

Whenever I feel like a little mental escape I look up rural properties for sale in Sweden and also, of late, Finland.

It’s unfortunate that Vladimir Putin has spoken of invading these countries of late but, if I ever moved to one or other, I’d deal with that minor inconvenience when I came to it.

Of course, in reality-style life, I won’t move to Sweden or Finland. Too much of an upheaval.

Why Sweden then?

The thought of moving again in Scotland brings me out in a rash. Moving to Sweden or Finland would be a logistical nightmare.

Also, after the first couple of months, I wouldn’t like it any more and would want to come home.

So, what’s the attraction? The attraction is that it’s perfect. Merry red houses surrounded by trees with no close neighbours.

Generally speaking, you get plenty of huts, sometimes a sauna, and might even be next to a lake with your own pier.

Here’s a description of one house I found only last night: “This idyll is beautifully situated by the lake. Here, you live peacefully with nature as your nearest neighbour.”

Take me to it! All for under £100,000.

I read about life there

The houses are of wood, which I love. But I’m guessing they’d be hard to heat in winter, certainly in the north where temperatures can fall to -40. Brrr!

My favourite YouTube vlogger, Jonna Jinton, lives in such a place and, in the comments below her films, you see folk, even from the likes of India and Spain, saying they’re going to move when they get the chance.

But I fear they underestimate the cold, remoteness, winter darkness, and also the amount of hard work that Jonna and her husband must do just to keep on top of things.

You can’t just move there and spend your days skipping through the forest like an elf – though I’d give it my best shot.

And what about Finland?

You say: “Never mind Sweden. Finland: what you talkin’ aboot, ya dunderheid?”

That is a good question, well put. And well, in my life, I’ve met three Finns, and all were magical beings. However, I accept that’s maybe not the best reason for upping sticks.

And, while I’ve already learned a teeny smattering of Swedish – mainly words that sound like Scots: hoose, oot, bairns etc – I fear Finnish would be beyond me.

If I were younger, with a decent income from online-based work, I might have given Sweden a go.

YouTube is awash with young persons who’ve made the move. I hope I’m not putting ideas into folks’ heids.

Already, the bargains and lifestyle are being noticed, and prices are slowly rising.

A man can dream

Meanwhile, it’s pleasantly diverting just to look at the houses and land online.

Sometimes, also, I just alight via Google maps on any street in a random small town or village in Sweden or Norway. Unfailingly, they are lovely.

When I visited Norway many years ago, I was actually relieved to encounter, at last, a scuzzy industrial estate, the way one might enjoy rain after days of sunshine.

I’m aware there’ll be bad places in one or two cities but, on the whole, these look like dreamlands to me. And dreaming, alas, is as far as I plan on taking matters.

