Why replace your kitchen when you can ‘spray’ it? Discover 4 benefits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Why replace your kitchen when you can ‘spray’ it? Discover 4 benefits

In partnership with The Spray Factory
June 29 2022, 9.18am
Spraying kitchens
Spraying kitchens is environmentally friendly - and it looks great

That is the question many Scots homeowners ask themselves when seeking a new look for their tired kitchen – and then they discover spraying is a very ‘green’ way to do it.

Affordability is another reason people opt to spray their kitchen instead of ripping it out, but as you will discover, there are many more reasons to opt to spray it.

And one company that most are turning to is the leaders in the field – The Spray Factory. Working all over Scotland, brothers Charlie and Allistair Small along with,  the team at The Spray Factory, are transforming kitchens by expertly spraying them in their Dundee premises.

You may already be familiar with The Spray Factory – and you cannot miss their colourfully-branded vans driving about – because they were one of the first kitchen transformation companies to inject new life into old kitchens by spraying, instead of replacing.

Spot The Spray Factory van crossing the Tay Road Bridge
Spot The Spray Factory van crossing the Tay Road Bridge

So when people ask how to transform a kitchen on a budget, spraying it is the answer. Here, Charlie and Allistair of The Spray Factory reveal four benefits of spraying your kitchen:

1) It’s economical

Can I just paint over my kitchen cabinets? Yes. One of the main reasons why people choose to go down the paint spraying route is because it is much more economical compared to the cost of having a brand new kitchen installed.

Although it is always advisable to call in the experts to achieve a professional-looking finish.

2) It’s environmentally friendly

Eco-conscious homeowners are doing everything they can to reduce waste and recycle, so are opting not to rip out their entire kitchens and, instead, will prevent cupboard doors, drawers and carcasses from going straight to landfill by upcycling their units and choosing The Spray Factory.

Allistair says: “People are not ripping out a decent kitchen and are instead using what they have because they are keen to do their bit for the environment. For some, that includes recycling their old handles and hinges too.”

Inside The Spray Factory, where the magic happens
Inside The Spray Factory, where the magic happens

3)  It’s hassle free

There is no need to empty your kitchen cupboards if you spray it, that’s because there is no upheaval. Choose The Spray Factory and they will take all removable items (think doors, drawers, some cornices and trims) to their factory where the spraying magic happens.

Charlie adds: “There is minimal disruption when it comes to respraying.” All other kitchen parts, like fixed units, will be painted on site (not sprayed), again to limit disruption for customers.

4)  It gives a superior finish

The beauty of ‘spraying’ instead of painting straight on to the cupboard doors is that there is no plastic wrapping, instead it leaves a high quality finish. And, unlike some kitchens that have a vinyl coating, spraying offers longevity and durability. If you currently have a kitchen with a vinyl coating on cupboard doors and drawers, you can still have it rejuvenated but The Spray Factory, who are known as the “masters of rejuvenation”.

In the video below, Allistair shows us how to repaint a kitchen when there’s a vinyl coating involved:

 

So, if you are looking for a fresh new look for your kitchen, without harming the environment or your purse, consider calling in the experts in the kitchen transformation field.

Just call Allistair, Charlie and the team on 01382 227882 or visit The Spray Factory website for a no obligation quote and find out what is possible for a fraction of the cost of a new kitchen.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from The Courier