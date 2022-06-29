Why replace your kitchen when you can ‘spray’ it? Discover 4 benefits

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

That is the question many Scots homeowners ask themselves when seeking a new look for their tired kitchen – and then they discover spraying is a very ‘green’ way to do it.

Affordability is another reason people opt to spray their kitchen instead of ripping it out, but as you will discover, there are many more reasons to opt to spray it.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

And one company that most are turning to is the leaders in the field – The Spray Factory. Working all over Scotland, brothers Charlie and Allistair Small along with, the team at The Spray Factory, are transforming kitchens by expertly spraying them in their Dundee premises.

You may already be familiar with The Spray Factory – and you cannot miss their colourfully-branded vans driving about – because they were one of the first kitchen transformation companies to inject new life into old kitchens by spraying, instead of replacing.

So when people ask how to transform a kitchen on a budget, spraying it is the answer. Here, Charlie and Allistair of The Spray Factory reveal four benefits of spraying your kitchen:

1) It’s economical

Can I just paint over my kitchen cabinets? Yes. One of the main reasons why people choose to go down the paint spraying route is because it is much more economical compared to the cost of having a brand new kitchen installed.

Although it is always advisable to call in the experts to achieve a professional-looking finish.

2) It’s environmentally friendly

Eco-conscious homeowners are doing everything they can to reduce waste and recycle, so are opting not to rip out their entire kitchens and, instead, will prevent cupboard doors, drawers and carcasses from going straight to landfill by upcycling their units and choosing The Spray Factory.

Allistair says: “People are not ripping out a decent kitchen and are instead using what they have because they are keen to do their bit for the environment. For some, that includes recycling their old handles and hinges too.”

3) It’s hassle free

There is no need to empty your kitchen cupboards if you spray it, that’s because there is no upheaval. Choose The Spray Factory and they will take all removable items (think doors, drawers, some cornices and trims) to their factory where the spraying magic happens.

Charlie adds: “There is minimal disruption when it comes to respraying.” All other kitchen parts, like fixed units, will be painted on site (not sprayed), again to limit disruption for customers.

4) It gives a superior finish

The beauty of ‘spraying’ instead of painting straight on to the cupboard doors is that there is no plastic wrapping, instead it leaves a high quality finish. And, unlike some kitchens that have a vinyl coating, spraying offers longevity and durability. If you currently have a kitchen with a vinyl coating on cupboard doors and drawers, you can still have it rejuvenated but The Spray Factory, who are known as the “masters of rejuvenation”.

In the video below, Allistair shows us how to repaint a kitchen when there’s a vinyl coating involved:

So, if you are looking for a fresh new look for your kitchen, without harming the environment or your purse, consider calling in the experts in the kitchen transformation field.

Just call Allistair, Charlie and the team on 01382 227882 or visit The Spray Factory website for a no obligation quote and find out what is possible for a fraction of the cost of a new kitchen.