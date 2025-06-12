10 great summer solstice spots in Tayside and Fife to watch the sunset

Tayside and Fife are packed with fantastic spots to watch the sun sink on the summer solstice.

It lands on June 21 this year and marks the longest day – and shortest night – of the year.

It’s the perfect excuse to head outdoors and (hopefully) enjoy a spectacular sunset.

Here’s 10 of our top local spots to experience the solstice.

Carn Liath, near Blair Atholl

Keen hikers might want to catch the solstice sunset on one of Beinn a Ghlo’s fine summits.

The 975m Munro of Carn Liath is the lowest of the three, but it’s also the most accessible, with a parking facility at the foot of the hills.

It’s a steep walk up to the summit and it takes about an hour and a half.

But the views from the top are outstanding – especially if the skies are clear.

Kinnoull Hill, Perth

Kinnoull Hill is a jewel in Perth’s crown. Trails through mature woodland meander their way to the top and reveal spectacular views across the River Tay.

The tower at the top is actually a castellated folly, built in the 19th Century.

It’s perched on a terrifyingly steep cliff edge, so keep your wits about you.

Praying Hands of Mary, Glen Lyon

Step into Scotland’s Celtic past with a hike up to the Praying Hands of Mary.

The mysterious rock formation consists of two huge stones that rise together as if they were hands in prayer.

Also known as Fionn’s Rock, it was said to have been split in half by an arrow fired by the legendary Celtic hero Fingal, or Fionn mac Cumhaill (Finn McCool).

It’s a reasonably well-known spot to celebrate the summer solstice. So you might meet other people there, singing and dancing…

Bunnet Stane, Fife

A cracking spot to watch the sunset, the Bunnet Stane is shaped like a giant mushroom that’s been turned to stone.

It balances on a sandstone stalk on the slopes of West Lomond in Fife.

It’s about a half hour walk up to the bizarre-looking bunnet (or bonnet), and its location offers panoramic views of Fife’s rolling hills and countryside.

Norman’s Law, North Fife

This 285m hill offers brilliant views of Fife, over the River Tay to Dundee and upstream to Perth.

The hill retains some of the character of the Iron Age fort that was once a feature of the commanding summit. Today, there’s a cairn and two trig points.

It’s a great spot to catch the sunrise or sunset at any time of year.

Kinpurney Hill, Newtyle, Angus

If it’s a vista which shows Tayside in all its glory you’re after, head to Kinpurney Hill.

On a clear day the view stretches to the Lomonds in Fife, across the Sidlaws to Dundee, and north and west to the crags of the Cairngorms and Ben Lawers.

The tower at the top is an observatory built by the 18th Century astronomer and politician James Stuart Mackenzie Kinpurney.

So what better place to celebrate midsummer?

Mills Observatory, Dundee

Looking for a quiet city summer solstice spot? Check out the grounds around Mills Observatory.

The cracking woodland setting, on Balgay Hill, should create the perfect atmosphere.

The summit offers lovely tree-lined views across the Tay.

Benarty Hill, near Ballingry, Fife

Also known as the Sleeping Giant, Benarty Hill is the fifth highest hill in Fife.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that the summit affords spectacular views – and sunsets.

There are multiple routes up the hill, but starting from Lochore Meadows Country Park is recommended.

If the weather is on your side you’ll be treated to breathtaking views across Fife, Loch Leven, the Lomond Hills and the Firth of Forth.

Lunan Bay, Angus

It’s Deacon Blue star Ricky’s Ross’s favourite place – and no surprise.

Lunan Bay is a secluded haven on the Angus coastline, with huge, dramatic skies and a stunning beach backed by sand dunes and framed by cliffs.

The crumbling 12th Century ruin of Red Castle overlooks the bay, and adds to the beauty and atmosphere.

Wander along the beach at leisure, and pray for a glorious sunset.

Montrose Basin, Angus

Celebrate the longest day of the year with a late evening walk – between 7pm and 9pm – at Montrose Basin Wildlife Reserve.

Rangers will point out wildlife spotted along the way – you might see hares, roe deer, shelducks, yellowhammers, mute swans, skylarks and who knows what else.

Book the walk here.

What’s the science behind the solstice?

The summer solstice marks the official start of astronomical summer and the longest day of the year.

Typically, the summer solstice date rotates between the June 20 and 21 every year.

On the solstice, the number of hours of daylight are at their maximum, while the number of hours of night are at their minimum.

Despite being widely thought to last a whole day, the summer solstice represents an annual moment when the sun is at the northernmost point from the earth’s equator.

This year, it occurs in the UK on June 21 at 3.41 am.