MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A digital spring-clean? Where do I start?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A digital spring-clean? Where do I start?

By Mary-Jane Duncan
September 10 2022, 8.30am
Post Thumbnail

Himself is on annual leave so they all traipsed over to Norn Irn for a visit.  Catching up with the family, mostly to be spoiled rotten by doting grandparents.  They’ve returned home rested, relaxed and full of the cold.

Having been safely tucked away through lockdown, I wonder if we’ve all forgotten how to be ‘under the weather’, because it’s no more than a common cold having been on a plane busy with both people and germs.

The in-laws’ house is about 40,000 degrees hotter than the sun and it rained the entire trip.  Not entirely conducive to bracing Irish countryside walks resulting in rosy red cheeks.

‘I don’t want a bit of it’

I presume it’s unreasonable to ask them to stay elsewhere till it passes, I don’t want a bit of it.  I’m already behind with work as it’s not been my most organised hour.

Being poorly hasn’t affected their appetites and, while it’s only been a few days, I’ve forgotten how to cook for a family of five.

I’ve enjoyed just chucking on some toast and having my biggest decision be choosing between strawberry or apricot jam.  I even managed to catch up with the laundry mountain and clean the empty fridge.

Any plans to use his time off productively have been scuppered by the weather, seemingly impossible to ‘sort’ the gardens while it tips down with unapologetic enthusiasm.

Fine, we’ll sort the  house.  Maybe the five piles of summer clothes to be retired until next year?  Except middle kid traipsed off to school, mid downpour, in her boots and a waterproof jacket, returning home half a stone lighter having melted during September’s scorching afternoon sun.

A digital spring-clean?

It makes me wonder if a more ‘digital’ spring (okay, September) clean might be as satisfying?

Countless old mobiles and at least four  ancient laptops, languishing, sent to drawers or shelves to die.

Delicately balanced on top of a pile of ‘still to be read’ books, including titles by Marie Kondo promising my direction on how to ‘Spark Joy’.

Why the delay?  What’s stopping us getting rid of them?  Do they possibly contain unsaved baby photos or vital documents?

Don’t ask me what document I might need dragged up from 1998 but the photos would be a loss if we didn’t check before we chuck.  Are they still viable even?  Who knows.

My version of tech support is himself launching through the house, looking for my charger, when I announce, usually mid column, my laptop is about to die.

As for the emails

The actual tech isn’t the only thing needing dealt with.  I am the owner of several email addresses, a feat not worthy of boasting about.

I am sure we all have numerous work ones and multiple personal accounts, but how many are actually needed?

The one set up, as a teenager, a billion years ago, when email was first invented.  My faithful Hotmail account.

A username, email address bordering on embarrassing and definitely announcing too many (unasked) details.  Where subscriptions to everything I’ve ever liked or shown an interest in go to die, or sent off to the junk folder to have a word with themselves.

A digital spring-clean perhaps?

Emails from mother and baby sites – how long do they believe my kids STAY babies and should I be worried I’m still being offered bulk buy nappies – maybe they’re intended for me now?

A weekly round-up from Mumsnet delivering nuggets of advice us Mums can’t live without.

My staunch refusal to dip my toes onto the chat pages remains strong, mainly through fear of bored grotty teenage boys ready to strike out at poor tired, helpless mammies, like me.

Ah, the sales…

News of sales from various shops I can no longer afford and definitely cannot fit into – I’m a massive fan of body positive movement, but I think I’m too old.

My twenties were spent needing to loose weight, my thirties needing to be healthier and now, overnight I’m supposed to what?  Feel GOOD about myself?  Utter madness, where would I even start?

Promises from discount sites assuring me I’ll NEVER find a better deal.  A more delicious dinner.  A cheaper stay.

We’re booked hotel overnight on Wednesday so if someone could remove ‘Itison’ from my inbox that would be super.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

(C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)
Channel 4 confirms Great British Bake Off to air as scheduled
Sir Trevor McDonald (Ian West/PA)
Sir Trevor McDonald: We are fortunate to have eco-aware Charles on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II impersonator, Mary Reynolds, during the Figures of Speech ICA Annual Gala at The Brewery in central London (Yui Mok/PA)
Queen lookalike to give up job after 34 years out of respect for late…
Katrina Candy, author of Captain Partridge.
BOOKS: Katrina Candy on her new children's title Captain Partridge
0
The Queen meets Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber – now Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber – in 2012 (Dave Thompson/PA)
Andrew Lloyd Webber: Paying respects to Queen at Palace ‘was least I could do’
Gayle Ritchie at a secluded bay visited on Arbroath Cliff Tours. Picture: Cameron Smith.
Magical kayak tour of Arbroath's cliffs and caves explores 'creepy ballroom', 'mermaid's kirk' and…
0
Katherine Jenkins (Beresford Hodge/PA)
I always admired Charles because he really cares, says Katherine Jenkins
Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure speaks to fellow walkers during the Memory Walk at Wollaton Park in Nottingham last year (Alzheimer’s Society/PA)
Vicky McClure joining Alzheimer’s Society walk in memory of her grandmother
Kirsty Lorenz at Gracefield Art Centre. Dumfries
Ladybank artist Kirsty Lorenz: Botanical paintings inspired by medicinal and spiritual healing of plants
0
Chicken burger with Emmental cheese.
Restaurant Review: Daisy Tasker in Dundee combines Scottish food with a modern twist
0

More from The Courier

Smith, pictured during a Plymouth fixture in 2017
Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to…
0
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen
Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain
0
Former United boss Ross, right, and Behich
Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit
0
Scott Brown has captained the side this season.
Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in…
0