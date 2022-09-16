How to sell my home easily – with no upfront costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How to sell my home easily – with no upfront costs

In partnership with Northwood Dundee
September 16 2022, 12.51pm
Home buyers are taking home keys from sellers. Image correlating the article about how to sell home easily.

Selling a home can be expensive, and that’s before you even buy a new one, but there are easy ways to do it…

Recent research has found that the cost range for selling a house in Scotland can be anywhere between £2,696 and £10,956! And, as mortgage interest rates and house prices continue to rise, we all want to save money where we can.

So we have compiled this guide to help you sell your home easily.

What do I normally have to pay up-front to sell my house?

Estate agents will typically charge you considerable fees before listing your property for sale. These fees can include:

  • Valuation fee
  • Photography
  • Marketing
  • For sale board
  • Uploading onto property websites

In addition to this, a Home Report will be required, using a local surveyor, which escalates costs even further.

Please also bear in mind estate agency fees (which are usually payable after the sale) as these can range from below 1% up to 3.5% of the market value/sold price of your home.

Can I sell my home for free?

No, you cannot normally sell your home without paying any fees. However, you CAN have most things arranged and pay for all your fees at the end, once your property is sold. This means you are technically not out of pocket, as the costs for all of the services (outlined above in the previous answer) come off the proceeds from the sale of your house.

How can I avoid paying some of the upfront fees?

Most estate agents ask for fees to be paid upfront, but not at Northwood Dundee.

This estate agent never charges any up-front fees for its services. Its standard service means it does a FREE property valuation, FREE professional photography and load onto all of the major websites completely FREE of charge.

These costs will never be charged back to you, insists Northwood Dundee’s managing director Ron Campbell.

Can I put my house on the market without paying for a Home Report?

Northwood Dundee’s managing director, Ron Campbell
Northwood Dundee’s managing director, Ron Campbell.

Yes. Normally, you would need to pay for a Home Report BEFORE you advertise your home, but at Northwood Dundee no payment is taken. That’s because at Northwood Dundee there is a special offer* – the estate agent will arrange and pay for your Home Report and deduct this from the proceeds of your sale, at the very end of the sales process.

Northwood Dundee’s Ron Campbell explained why he has introduced these special offers of ‘no up-front fees’: “This means you can have your property marketed for sale without having to find the cash to pay fees which can run into hundreds of pounds. This money stays in your pocket until the proceeds of sale have been released, which might be very welcome during the current cost of living crisis.

What is the next step?

Contact Northwood Dundee on 01382 221 343 or email: dundee@northwooduk.com for an initial consultation and free property valuation. It’s as simple as that and the estate agent will get your home on the market in no time.

young man with sale board selling his house
Northwood Dundee never charges any up-front fees for its services.

*This offer applies to all properties listed for sale with Northwood before December 31, 2022.

 

