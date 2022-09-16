How to sell my home easily – with no upfront costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Selling a home can be expensive, and that’s before you even buy a new one, but there are easy ways to do it…

Recent research has found that the cost range for selling a house in Scotland can be anywhere between £2,696 and £10,956! And, as mortgage interest rates and house prices continue to rise, we all want to save money where we can.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

So we have compiled this guide to help you sell your home easily.

What do I normally have to pay up-front to sell my house?

Estate agents will typically charge you considerable fees before listing your property for sale. These fees can include:

Valuation fee

Photography

Marketing

For sale board

Uploading onto property websites

In addition to this, a Home Report will be required, using a local surveyor, which escalates costs even further.

Please also bear in mind estate agency fees (which are usually payable after the sale) as these can range from below 1% up to 3.5% of the market value/sold price of your home.

Can I sell my home for free?

No, you cannot normally sell your home without paying any fees. However, you CAN have most things arranged and pay for all your fees at the end, once your property is sold. This means you are technically not out of pocket, as the costs for all of the services (outlined above in the previous answer) come off the proceeds from the sale of your house.

How can I avoid paying some of the upfront fees?

Most estate agents ask for fees to be paid upfront, but not at Northwood Dundee.

This estate agent never charges any up-front fees for its services. Its standard service means it does a FREE property valuation, FREE professional photography and load onto all of the major websites completely FREE of charge.

These costs will never be charged back to you, insists Northwood Dundee’s managing director Ron Campbell.

Can I put my house on the market without paying for a Home Report?

Yes. Normally, you would need to pay for a Home Report BEFORE you advertise your home, but at Northwood Dundee no payment is taken. That’s because at Northwood Dundee there is a special offer* – the estate agent will arrange and pay for your Home Report and deduct this from the proceeds of your sale, at the very end of the sales process.

Northwood Dundee’s Ron Campbell explained why he has introduced these special offers of ‘no up-front fees’: “This means you can have your property marketed for sale without having to find the cash to pay fees which can run into hundreds of pounds. This money stays in your pocket until the proceeds of sale have been released, which might be very welcome during the current cost of living crisis.

What is the next step?

Contact Northwood Dundee on 01382 221 343 or email: dundee@northwooduk.com for an initial consultation and free property valuation. It’s as simple as that and the estate agent will get your home on the market in no time.

*This offer applies to all properties listed for sale with Northwood before December 31, 2022.