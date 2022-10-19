itison launches bespoke gifting service to share local experiences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
itison launches bespoke gifting service to share local experiences

Presented by itison
October 19 2022, 10.55am
itison+ bespoke gift service

Scotland based business itison has launched a new gifting service, itison+, which aims to help people gift brilliantly, locally and in a way that will create lasting memories for lucky loved ones.

We’ve all received that gift that sits guilt-laden in a drawer for a few years until it is finally deemed binnable, or that gift voucher that will inevitably be lost among piles of paper, remaining unused until it’s forgotten about completely.

That’s why itison+, from founders of the deals and voucher website itison, has been designed as a solution to soulless present giving. It offers the opportunity to gift local experiences which people actually want, in a stylish and personalised way.

Created in the belief that life is about experiences, and enjoying them with the ones you love, the new service is a beautiful, premium and effortless way for people or businesses to gift the best local experiences in a bespoke manner, no matter what the occasion.

Gifting local experiences with ease

In just a few clicks, itison+ gift givers can pick from a range of experiences from local businesses.

From a meal on Dundee’s high street to a getaway in the Highlands, personalise a thoughtful message, select beautifully designed recyclable packaging and a preferred postage method, and have your specially selected present delivered anywhere across the country.

All participating local businesses and gift options are vetted by a local itison+ team, making sure only top-quality experiences are available at a range of price points, ensuring users gift brilliantly each and every time. Meanwhile, longer voucher validity and less restrictions means people have more time to enjoy their experiential gift.

All about creating good experiences, itison+ has also been kitted out with ‘remind me’ functions, next-day delivery and can be bought in bulk for team or client gifting with a difference, while offering participating businesses a way to elevate their voucher offering and expand into the gifting world.

itison+ local experiences gifts

Director of itison + Jenny McLean said: “I love gifting experiences and days out, but I so often found myself buying vouchers which I ended up printing myself or having to re-package to make sure they not only looked good, but feel good to give and receive. This is why, when developing itison+, it was important that no stone was left unturned in the customer experience journey.

“This service is like no other – it’s a one-stop shop for gifts, but because of its quality nature and thoughtful design, it keeps that feeling of love and appreciation which every gift should encapsulate. We are also working with some of the best businesses in Scotland, allowing us to not only expand our offering, but support local businesses following a particularly challenging few years.

“It’s exciting to be at the forefront of changing the face of gifting as we know it and becoming the slickest, coolest and best quality gifting service on the market.”

To find out more about brilliant gifting with itison+ or to get your business involved, email: support@itison.com.

