itison launches bespoke gifting service to share local experiences

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland based business itison has launched a new gifting service, itison+, which aims to help people gift brilliantly, locally and in a way that will create lasting memories for lucky loved ones.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

We’ve all received that gift that sits guilt-laden in a drawer for a few years until it is finally deemed binnable, or that gift voucher that will inevitably be lost among piles of paper, remaining unused until it’s forgotten about completely.

That’s why itison+, from founders of the deals and voucher website itison, has been designed as a solution to soulless present giving. It offers the opportunity to gift local experiences which people actually want, in a stylish and personalised way.

Created in the belief that life is about experiences, and enjoying them with the ones you love, the new service is a beautiful, premium and effortless way for people or businesses to gift the best local experiences in a bespoke manner, no matter what the occasion.

Gifting local experiences with ease

In just a few clicks, itison+ gift givers can pick from a range of experiences from local businesses.

From a meal on Dundee’s high street to a getaway in the Highlands, personalise a thoughtful message, select beautifully designed recyclable packaging and a preferred postage method, and have your specially selected present delivered anywhere across the country.

All participating local businesses and gift options are vetted by a local itison+ team, making sure only top-quality experiences are available at a range of price points, ensuring users gift brilliantly each and every time. Meanwhile, longer voucher validity and less restrictions means people have more time to enjoy their experiential gift.

All about creating good experiences, itison+ has also been kitted out with ‘remind me’ functions, next-day delivery and can be bought in bulk for team or client gifting with a difference, while offering participating businesses a way to elevate their voucher offering and expand into the gifting world.

Director of itison + Jenny McLean said: “I love gifting experiences and days out, but I so often found myself buying vouchers which I ended up printing myself or having to re-package to make sure they not only looked good, but feel good to give and receive. This is why, when developing itison+, it was important that no stone was left unturned in the customer experience journey.

“This service is like no other – it’s a one-stop shop for gifts, but because of its quality nature and thoughtful design, it keeps that feeling of love and appreciation which every gift should encapsulate. We are also working with some of the best businesses in Scotland, allowing us to not only expand our offering, but support local businesses following a particularly challenging few years.

“It’s exciting to be at the forefront of changing the face of gifting as we know it and becoming the slickest, coolest and best quality gifting service on the market.”

To find out more about brilliant gifting with itison+ or to get your business involved, email: support@itison.com.