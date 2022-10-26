11 reasons to visit this new convenience store in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shopping local is not only convenient because it is on our doorstep, it also offers a range of quality products and value for money.

And local businesses are working together to bring you the widest range of quality products whilst keeping prices low.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

But, as you will discover, the all-new Greens of Dundee offers this and much more. It will throw its doors open at the former Co-op on Albert Street in Dundee this Saturday with a Halloween-themed launch party from 10am.

For David Bateman, head of retail at Fife-based Greens Retail, said: “The cost of living crisis presents a difficult time for everyone but we are working closely with suppliers to bring the best possible value to our customers and we will continue to do this for the foreseeable future, not just for the opening.”

Why you should swap your shop to Greens of Dundee:

1. Enormous range of food:

The new Greens of Dundee store is spread across 6,000 square feet in the former Co-op site. However, its clever layout means that it will have even more food on display for customers – around 5,000 quality products, in fact – as well as an enormous range of food (hot and cold) for now and food for later.

2. Two famous bakery counters:

Besides the wide range of food to buy in-store, there are TWO bakery counters, thanks to Greens of Dundee partnering with Fisher & Donaldson from Cupar and Dundee-based Clark’s Bakery. Surely you deserve a sweet treat? And if you are wondering what to buy, consider…

3. “World’s best” doughnuts in-store:

Greens of Dundee is delighted to sell the ‘world-famous’ fudge doughnuts from Fisher & Donaldson. These doughnuts are synonymous with F&D and everyone is talking about them locally, after a review referred to them as “the best fudge doughnuts in the whole of Scotland, if not the world”.

4. It has a Beer Cave:

Greens of Dundee is also a haven for beer for it has, what is thought to be, the largest range of chilled alcohol in Dundee. This includes world beers, local specialities, PerfectDraft beer kegs as well as all your everyday favourites.

5. Pret Express:

Besides bakeries and beer, there’s a coffee stop too. So, whether you are popping in to Greens of Dundee for a quite bite to eat, something for the dinner or your weekly shop, this mini supermarket can also fulfil your coffee craving, as it brings the first-ever Pret Express Coffee-to-Go to Dundee.

6. Hot food to go & homemade freezer meals:

Thanks to Greens Kitchen, there are some tasty food-to-go offers. Whether you are after a hot breakfast roll in the morning, a fresh filled roll or panini for lunch or something more substantial, like pizza and chips, Greens of Dundee has it all, prepared freshly for you in-store, all day, every day. There is also a ‘Cook’ freezer section with plenty frozen homemade meals for you to take home, defrost and enjoy.

7. Low-priced essentials – for the foreseeable future:

With prices low, and staying low for the foreseeable future low according to store owners, there are some great deals in-store. For example, you will find bread, milk and eggs for less. At Greens of Dundee, the shop owners work closely with suppliers to keep prices down. A Warburton’s 800g loaf is £1, while six eggs are 79p and two litres of Graham’s Dairy milk is just £1.25.

8. Greens Soda:

If you are becoming more environmentally-conscious and want to cut down on your plastic waste, then Greens of Dundee wants to support that, so it has installed its Greens Soda station. Here, you can bring along your empty bottles of Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Fanta etc. and top up your favourite brand-name soft drinks at the tap. There are also cups available.

9. Car parking:

An abundance of car parking is available on-site making shopping even more convenient for you. Access the car park from Kemback Street and then enter through the rear entrance.

10. Jobs boost:

Everyone likes to shop in a store that creates new job opportunities for locals – and this is what is happening at Greens of Dundee. As well as creating 20 new jobs locally, the new store is also retaining Co-op’s staff members who worked there previously. If you are interested in a retail role at the new store, apply today.

11. It is convenient:

The new Greens of Dundee store is in Albert Street, so pop in whenever you like and enjoy the huge range of products during the opening hours of 6am to 10pm, seven days a week.

Be amongst the first to experience Greens of Dundee at the opening this Saturday, October 29th. At the Halloween-themed launch party, there will be plenty of spook-tacular opening offers. Make sure you are there from 10am. Don’t forget to follow the new Greens of Dundee store on Facebook.