Local business offers unique falconry experiences in Fife for animal lovers

In partnership with Elite Falconry
December 6 2022, 11.22am
Electra the female Bald Eagle
Electra, a female Bald Eagle from Elite Falconry in Fife.

There are lots of places where you can enjoy a bird of prey experience in Scotland – but did you know there’s one right here in Courier country? Here’s a sneak peek at the local business offering falconry experiences in Fife.

Struggling to think of the perfect Christmas gift? Experiences are an ideal option for someone that’s tricky to buy for, helping them to explore a passion or discover something new in their local area.

And for an animal lover, you can’t go wrong with a bird of prey experience in Scotland. Elite Falconry offers exactly this from its centre in Cluny, Fife.

Help protect rare birds in Scotland

Barry Blyther, owner and head falconer at Elite Falconry, says: “An Elite Falconry birds of prey experience brings a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with apex avian predators that YOU will handle and fly in a range of environments to suit each species.

“This allows us to bring out entirely natural behaviour in each of the huge range of birds that you will fly, from owls to huge eagles and kites to vultures.

“It thrills people to see an eagle climb 2000 feet into the sky and stoop at terrific speed back to their gloved hand.

“Talking of vultures and eagles, its good to remember too, that every experience day we provide sees some of the revenue diverted to help fund our breeding for conservation programme. We breed rare and endangered species of eagle and vulture here, some of which are facing extinction in the wild.

“Old world vultures do a critically important clean up job in their environments and their loss would have an impact on humanity second only to the loss of bees and insects. Your experience day purchase helps us to do our bit to make sure their futures are assured.”

Who you could meet during your falconry experience

So what kind of birds can you expect to see during your experience? Elite Falconry trains hawks, falcons, eagles, vultures and owls to fly, while retaining their natural instincts and independent behaviour.

The centre is not open to the public, so that means anyone enjoying a falconry experience gets 100% of the team’s attention and plenty of time to handle and fly the birds they meet.

Here are some of the birds that currently call Elite Falconry’s centre home.

Golden Eagle

Golden Eagle
You could meet a Golden Eagle during an Elite Falconry experience.

Famous from many natural history TV show appearances, this eagle is 23 years old – middle aged – and will in fact appear on the Scottish Parliament in December!

Blood & Guts the White Backed Vultures

White Backed Vulture in Fife, Scotland
Vultures are super important – these two are named Blood and Guts.

This home bred vulture is a species facing extinction in the wild. They have a digestive process that is two and a half times more corrosive than battery acid – meaning they can eat botulism, anthrax, malaria, rabies, monkey pox, Covid and a host of other diseases and bacteria found in dead animals that would otherwise prevail in the environment and be passed to other animals and people.

Lottie the Red Kite

Lottie, a Red Kite
You could meet Lottie, a Red Kite, during a birds of prey experience day. © Lorna Mchardy

Lottie is just a year old but has already appeared all over Scotland. She catches her snacks on the wing. Barry says: “Like all of our birds, she is captive bred. As a species, Red Kites were once confined to a tiny population in Wales, but reintroductions have seen them bounce back and they can now be seen all over the UK.”

Marra the White Tail Sea Eagle

Marra, a White Tailed Eagle from Elite Falconry.
Marra is a TV star! ©Dougie Allan Photography

Marra has been seen on shows all over TV including Springwatch, Landward and Countryfile – and a music video! She can also carry an onboard camera and creates amazing ‘eagle eye’ footage while in flight and when she is fishing. Barry adds: “She is grumpy and moody, but it’s all show and we’re sure she loves us really.”

Greyjoy the Great Grey Owl

Grey Great Owl in Scotland
This beautiful owl is named Greyjoy.

Barry says: “Our home bred Great Grey Owl is an absolutely beautiful and gentle bird. Another TV star, she is a dream to fly – and did you know that Great Grey Owls are believed to have the most sensitive hearing of any animal out of water?”

Gift someone a bird of prey experience in Scotland

Giving some special a bird of prey experience in Scotland couldn’t be easier, as Elite Falconry offers a range of gift vouchers to choose from. These include:

One hour falconry experience with owls and hawks

Start by flying an owl then take a walk with a hawk! A great taste of falconry for just £50.

Half day birds of prey experience

The perfect middle ground during which you’ll fly an owl, hawk, then follow with a kite or falcon. The half day is the shortest experience that will see you fly one of the smaller eagles.

Full day experience with Elite Falconry birds

Would you like a bird of prey adventure without hunting? This could be for you. You’ll get to fly as many birds as possible during the day, including owls, hawks, falcons, kites, vultures and eagles. If possible, you’ll also work with a bird in training, for an inside peek at how Elite Falconry trains and develops birds. This full day experience is £215.

The Eagle Odyssey

See a majestic eagle up close in this unique experience that promises no fillers. As well as watching it fly, you’ll also be able to have them recall to land on your hand. A unique eagle experience that costs £330.

A video upgrade is available and you can browse more gift vouchers for falconry experiences, ranging from £50 to £330.

Make someone’s Christmas or treat yourself to a bird of prey experience in Scotland. Find out more about Elite Falconry’s services, including experience days, flying demonstrations, corporate events and pest control. Enjoy a sneak peek at some of the birds on Elite Falconry’s Facebook or Instagram.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented