Perfecting the art of Christmas: 5 charming winter gifts

Still looking for some last-minute gift ideas this holiday season? Check out our winter gifts selection to warm up your Christmas this year and leave you feeling festive. See what’s in store!

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Winter gifts to warm up your Christmas

Light up your holiday with Dundee Candle Works

Dundee Candle Works, established in 2020, creates scented candles, reed diffusers and gift sets inspired by the East of Scotland. All products are vegan with a focus on sustainability and are packaged in reusable jute gift bags. Popular scents include Marmalade & Lime, Whisky Marmalade and Jute & Tobacco.

For a limited time, treat family and friends this Christmas and reward yourself with a free Whisky Marmalade candle by Dundee Candle Works!

Enjoy a free Whisky Marmalade scented candle (worth £20) when you buy any two Dundee Candle Works products.

Each product is made by hand in Dundee and makes a wonderful gift or stocking filler.

Simply add three products to your cart (including a 180ml Whisky Marmalade candle) and £20 will automatically be deducted from your order total!

Discover Dundee Candle Works today. Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Gift some cosy new slippers with W&M Patterson

What’s Christmas morning without a new pair of slippers to keep you cosy? The experts at W&M Patterson in Perth can help you treat someone to a new pair of slippers.

For people in homes, or anyone unable to get out of the house (say a friend, family member or neighbour) you can take footwear for them to try – it can then be refunded or exchanged if unsuitable.

But you should have no trouble finding something to suit. The shop offers shoes and slippers in extra wide fittings, as well as a small selection for narrow feet. Plus, if they don’t have something in your size, they will try to order something suitable in for you.

Brands on offer include, Padders, Waldlaufer, Van Dal, Sandpiper, GBS, Footsoft and more. There’s also a selection of clutches and handbags on offer, that could make for a great Christmas gift too.

Visit W&M Patterson on the high street in Perth city centre, not far from the river Tay.

Add some sparkle with Karma Jewellery Dundee

With the largest range of 9 carat gold body jewellery in the UK, you would be mad to not pay Karma Jewellery and Body Piercing a visit this Christmas. Karma offers competitive pricing on all types of jewellery from earrings, chains, rings, bracelets and costume jewellery – they even do engraving to make the pieces extra special. There really is something for everyone at Karma Jewellery and Body Piercing in Dundee.

With a whole range of jewellery and gifts are available on the website, it’s never been easier for you to look for that perfect gift.

Karma also offers a variety of piercing options too, and with over 40 years experience of piercing, they guarantee we will not be beaten on price or experience. Karma offers a skilled and child-friendly atmosphere for the body piercing you need. They even offer a ‘change over’ service if you’re finding it difficult to change your own jewellery. Their aftercare service is something we pride ourselves on so if you need any assistance, Karma is here to help.

Get in character with Yvonne’s fancy dress

Yvonne’s fancy dress are well known for their crazy outfits and impressive selection of Christmas costumes starting from as little as £6. You can dress the whole family up for Christmas dinner. Fancy dress makes a great gift for the kids too with gorgeous Disney Princess costumes or Marvel superheroes.

This holiday season, get in character with Yvonne’s fancy dress.

Discover something special at Keillers China Shop

Keillers China Shop on the Seagate have a huge range of Christmas gifts perfect for any age or budget. With Willow tree figurines from £10, selected Disney Britto Ornaments at half price and all Yankee candles on a buy one, get one half price offer, you don’t need to look anywhere else.

They also have the most amazing statement Edge Sculptures at the moment – perfect for that WOW factor. Their friendly staff offer free gift wrap and items can be put aside with a 20% deposit. Don’t forget the super cuddly Charlie Bears and Steiff bringing Christmas cheer to everyone. You don’t need to look any further than Keillers China Shop at Seagate for all your Christmas ideas.