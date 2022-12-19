Perfecting the art of Christmas: 5 charming winter gifts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Perfecting the art of Christmas: 5 charming winter gifts

By Presented by various businesses in Scotland
December 19 2022, 8.34am
Person online shopping for Christmas presents.
Still looking for gift ideas? Don't worry - these suppliers have perfected the art of Christmas.

Still looking for some last-minute gift ideas this holiday season? Check out our winter gifts selection to warm up your Christmas this year and leave you feeling festive. See what’s in store!

Winter gifts to warm up your Christmas

Light up your holiday with Dundee Candle Works

Aerial shot of Dundee Candle Works at holiday season.
The Christmas experts at Dundee Candle Works in Scotland can help you light up your holiday.

Dundee Candle Works, established in 2020, creates scented candles, reed diffusers and gift sets inspired by the East of Scotland. All products are vegan with a focus on sustainability and are packaged in reusable jute gift bags. Popular scents include Marmalade & Lime, Whisky Marmalade and Jute & Tobacco.

For a limited time, treat family and friends this Christmas and reward yourself with a free Whisky Marmalade candle by Dundee Candle Works!

Enjoy a free Whisky Marmalade scented candle (worth £20) when you buy any two Dundee Candle Works products.

Each product is made by hand in Dundee and makes a wonderful gift or stocking filler.

Simply add three products to your cart (including a 180ml Whisky Marmalade candle) and £20 will automatically be deducted from your order total!

Discover Dundee Candle Works today. Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Gift some cosy new slippers with W&M Patterson

Cosy slippers with funky patterns side by side - one of several cosy winter gifts
This holiday season, slip into something comfortable with W&M Patterson.

What’s Christmas morning without a new pair of slippers to keep you cosy? The experts at W&M Patterson in Perth can help you treat someone to a new pair of slippers.

For people in homes, or anyone unable to get out of the house (say a friend, family member or neighbour) you can take footwear for them to try – it can then be refunded or exchanged if unsuitable.

But you should have no trouble finding something to suit. The shop offers shoes and slippers in extra wide fittings, as well as a small selection for narrow feet. Plus, if they don’t have something in your size, they will try to order something suitable in for you.

Brands on offer include, Padders, Waldlaufer, Van Dal, Sandpiper, GBS, Footsoft and more. There’s also a selection of clutches and handbags on offer, that could make for a great Christmas gift too.

Visit W&M Patterson on the high street in Perth city centre, not far from the river Tay.

Add some sparkle with Karma Jewellery Dundee

Karma Jewellery pic and logo
Add some sparkle to your holiday season with the experts from Karma Jewellery and Body Piercing.

With the largest range of 9 carat gold body jewellery in the UK, you would be mad to not pay Karma Jewellery and Body Piercing a visit this Christmas. Karma offers competitive pricing on all types of jewellery from earrings, chains, rings, bracelets and costume jewellery – they even do engraving to make the pieces extra special. There really is something for everyone at Karma Jewellery and Body Piercing in Dundee.

With a whole range of jewellery and gifts are available on the website, it’s never been easier for you to look for that perfect gift.

Karma also offers a variety of piercing options too, and with over 40 years experience of piercing, they guarantee we will not be beaten on price or experience. Karma offers a skilled and child-friendly atmosphere for the body piercing you need. They even offer a ‘change over’ service if you’re finding it difficult to change your own jewellery. Their aftercare service is something we pride ourselves on so if you need any assistance, Karma is here to help.

Get in character with Yvonne’s fancy dress

Yvonne’s fancy dress are well known for their crazy outfits and impressive selection of Christmas costumes starting from as little as £6. You can dress the whole family up for Christmas dinner. Fancy dress makes a great gift for the kids too with gorgeous Disney  Princess costumes or Marvel superheroes.

children in fancy dress
This season, let your imagination guide you to Yvonne’s fancy dress!

This holiday season, get in character with Yvonne’s fancy dress.

Discover something special at Keillers China Shop

Keillers China Shop on the Seagate have a huge range of Christmas gifts perfect for any age or budget. With Willow tree figurines from £10, selected Disney Britto Ornaments at half price and all Yankee candles on a buy one, get one half price offer, you don’t need to look anywhere else.

They also have the most amazing statement Edge Sculptures at the moment – perfect for that WOW factor. Their friendly staff offer free gift wrap and items can be put aside with a 20% deposit. Don’t forget the super cuddly Charlie Bears and Steiff bringing Christmas cheer to everyone. You don’t need to look any further than Keillers China Shop at Seagate for all your Christmas ideas.

teddy bear in front of Christmas tree
From one of a kind to top brands, Keillers has something for everyone.
[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Lifestyle

Sir Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023 (Suzan Moore/PA)
From Rihanna to Eurovision: What to expect from the world of music in 2023
The Tucson handles bends well
UK Drive: The Tucson represents successful foray into the premium market for Hyundai
The CX-5 has really been put to the test recently
Long-term report: The Mazda CX-5 travels here, there and everywhere
Author and journalist Lise Norgaard (Linda Kastrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP/PA)
Danish screenwriter Lise Norgaard dies aged 105
Harry told CBS of a ‘betrayal’ by Buckingham Palace (Andy Commins/PA)
Harry tells TV interviewer he wants his father and brother back
Kym Marsh was the 10th celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing (Prima UK/Nicky Johnston/PA)
Kym Marsh: There were times on Strictly when my anxiety threatened to take hold
We look at how to bring your insurance premiums down. (Kia)
How to get the best deal on your car insurance
Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit BBC show Happy Valley (Matt Squire/PA)
Happy Valley final series impresses with ‘powerhouse’ performances and writing
A range of new performance cars are due in 2023. (Porsche)
These are the new performance cars to look out for in 2023
The new front-end design is particularly striking
First Drive: The Kia Niro EV is a practical, family-friendly electric car

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
A delighted Liam Fox celebrates a vital win in Perth. Image: SNS
Liam Fox addresses Tony Watt transfer speculation as Dundee United boss concedes 'January is…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented