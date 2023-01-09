How to be a better you in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We could all do with some new year resolutions ideas for 2023.

Whether it’s getting in shape, cleaning up the clutter around us or taking a more ethical and sustainable approach to living, we can all be a better version of ourselves. But where do we start?

Here we’ve got four organisations who can help you reach your goals in the year ahead.

Lose weight with Super Lean

Your health kick intentions may be perfect going into the new year but it’s not always easy to find the time to think of nutritious recipes, cook them and then clean up after yourself. Fortunately, there is a way round this, a way that will save you time, money and keep you on track like never before; cue Super Lean.

Founded in early 2022, Super Lean always had the dream of providing super tasty meals that really help people stay on track whilst maintaining their busy lifestyles. Super Lean has become a fast, continuous progression of great-tasting, healthy, and macro-counted meals. The next few months will be their biggest yet.

Providing healthy, nutritious and most importantly tasty meals is what it’s all about for Super Lean owners, Gary and Fraser. They’re on a mission to provide a smart alternative to ready meals and takeaways, because you get the convenience without the high levels of sugar, fat and salt. All of the meals are precisely macro counted and added to MyFitnessPal, so that you can just pick your meals, cook them within three minutes and also keep track of your calories via the MyFitnessPal app.

Kickstart your 2023 with Super Lean and get a massive 15% off your first bundle today from only £3.83 per meal, you can also subscribe for a further 10% off!

Fighting fit with Gracie Barra Fife

Learn the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu this year at Gracie Barra Fife, located in Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy.

Gracie Barra Fife offers classes in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu for men, women and children from complete beginner to advanced grappling. So even if you are totally brand new to the world of martial arts, Gracie Barra has a specialised system to show you the ropes. Their purpose-built facilities offer a clean, safe and welcoming environment for everyone to learn.

Professor Darren Clark, black belt head instructor and owner, says: “Come join the fastest growing sport and be a part of a family that are all striving towards positive development both on and off the mats.”

With a world-renowned kids course that teaches children respect, discipline, confidence and self-defence, why not get your little ones learning too!

Gracie Barra Fife also offer beginner courses to get you started on your road to mastering the art of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu – keep a look out on their socials for more information.

Learn self-defence, get fit and have fun at Gracie Barra Fife.

Declutter for cash at Parker’s Auction House

Looking for a fresh start in 2023 but can’t seem to see past your old stuff? The answer Is simple… sell it the fun way!

Parker’s Auction House Ltd on Sea Road, Methil, is a great option for buying, selling and finding something quirky and different at great prices. Why not make money on your unwanted goods, saving them from landfill and leaving you with cash to spend on other things? As Fife’s newest Auction House, Parker’s has the cheapest seller commission around at just 10% and there’s no upfront cost.

Auctions are every second Thursday at 6pm. Food is available if you have to come straight from work. People come from all over Scotland sell at Parker’s Auction House because they’re looking for a quick sale with no hassle and no expensive fees. Viewing is Tuesday and Wednesday 11am to 7pm the week of the auction and from 11am on auction day to give buyers plenty of time to seek out that recession-busting bargain and give sellers the best chance to make as much money as possible.

Parker’s Auction House Ltd also has years of house clearance experience. Just contact them for a free quote.

Discover the fun way to buy and sell! Find Parker’s Auction House on Facebook.

Go green with Modern Standard Coffee

More and more people are thinking about sustainability in 2023. People are switching to electric cars, moving to renewable energy and going plastic free; but have you thought about what you drink?

Even if you don’t know much about coffee beyond what kind of drink you have and how often, it’s important for you to be thinking about your carbon footprint. Where did your beans come from? How far have they travelled? What kind of impact has your morning cup had on the environment?

The answers are clear when it comes to Modern Standard Coffee. They’ve taken great care to make sure that while roasting award-winning speciality coffees they’re also doing what they can to lessen their footprint on the world. As a proud member of 1% for the Planet, Modern Standard Coffee donates 1% of their turnover to environmental and social causes. Modern Standard Coffee also sources their coffee direct from the producers, giving them a fair price for their efforts whilst delivering fresher, greater tasting coffee to you.

Order your award-winning coffee and hot drinks today from Modern Standard Coffee and help make a positive change to the planet. Use code COURIER for 15% off your first order.