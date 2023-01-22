GINGER GAIRDNER: The golden rule of hedges and edges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

GINGER GAIRDNER: The golden rule of hedges and edges

By Brian Cunningham
January 22 2023, 10.00am
Our Ginger Gairdner was heartened by the sight of greenery after all the frost and snow.
Our Ginger Gairdner was heartened by the sight of greenery after all the frost and snow.

I was lucky enough to experience one of those rare, blissful moments of peace and calm in the garden the other day.

One of the things that makes them so special is they always come unannounced.

It was the early morning walk with the dog, when the sun had just risen and after a month of cold, frost and snow.

It was a happy sight

Instead of seeing white and grey, my eyes were  reintroduced to some colour. The grass was green again and the soil a beautiful brown.

I didn’t realise how much I had longed to see this.

There was a nice wind too, so it felt that the wetness of the melt was also drying out a bit and, along with the blue sky, I actually felt like I wanted to spend a few hours in the garden. Which I duly did.

Herbaceous plants like Persicaria microcephala `Red Dragon` add colour.

I started off with the intention of tidying up an area at the bottom of my garden where there is an old yew tree, snowdrops grow underneath it.

It’s a nice, wee display of the common type, Galanthus nivalis, which we can see from our sitting room window. On my first day back out in the garden in the new year, it felt like a nice place to start.

By the end of the day though, I still hadn’t got around to it, as it turned into one of those days where one task just naturally led to another, and by the time I was ready, it was starting to get dark.

First, I thought I would quickly turn the compost heap. It’s not been done for a good, few weeks and it’s a key job, worth doing to get air into the heap and help the decomposition process.

Time to tidy

Then I saw some of the areas of herbaceous plants in my borders weren’t looking so tidy and with the wind there was the risk of it been blown all around the garden, so I decided I would head there next.

I didn’t go for a complete herbaceous tidy. The spent foliage of plants like Hemerocalis, Hosta and Persicaria ‘Red Dragon’ –  which has lovely maroon and green patterned leaves – seems to drop to the ground and at this point needs a good tidying up.

So with my secateurs I cut all the foliage back to the ground and cleared away to my compost heap, which was now good and ready to be topped up.

What is it with grass?

All the while I kept trying to ignore the grass edges of this border. I could see they desperately needed trimmed, its amazing how grass edges still manage to keep growing even in the colder months.

It was still in my intention to get down to the bottom of the garden and on to the snowdrops but I couldn’t stop myself.  So it was back to the shed to look out the edging shears and trimming the edge took the next half hour.

How is it that grass edges still get untidy in winter?

I’m glad I did though as even after being a keen gardener for 30 years, I still can’t get over how  neat lawn edges can lift the appearance of the whole garden.

It’s the same with neat hedges. Just remember the saying ‘edges and hedges’. It doesn’t matter how bad your garden is to the untrained eye, it will look immaculate.

My career up until now has pretty much been based on this saying!

Not all the herbaceous got the chop. Each to their own. Some gardeners will go for a complete tidy whilst others, like myself, like to leave some of last year’s foliage in place to give the garden a bit of interest over winter.

Now I leave the likes of Sedum, Perovskia, Veronicastrum and Echinacea foliage uncut until the end of winter, as it is woodier so stays erect.

I make sure to tidy before it gets trickier with the new foliage starting to shoot.

Benefit to wildlife

Leaving your herbaceous uncut over winter is also beneficial to wildlife, providing shelter and food. I used to leave everything, until I heard gardening great Jim McColl  say, “yes, but remember that also means a place for those that we’d rather not encourage like snugs and snails” which in spring will devour the emerging new shoots.

That’s why  I go for the balanced approach of tidying the foliage that lays on the ground and leaving the rest.

Now  the winter white has vanished from the garden (for now anyway), some of the damage from the cold snap is visible. The foliage on two shrubs has turned black. This is the result of the extremely cold temperatures we had – got down to below -10 degrees Celsius.

They don’t look good at the moment but I’m hoping they’ll recover in the spring. Fingers crossed I’ll have made it down to the bottom of the garden by then.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Sam Smith found the lack of female recognition this year to be ‘incredibly frustrating’ (Ian West/PA)
Brit award snub for female artists shows there is a long way to go…
Kylie Jenner has unveiled the name for her second child (Ian West/PA)
Kylie Jenner reveals new name of son after deciding against original choice
The tipsy laird trifle is the perfect dessert for Burns Night. Image: Drambuie
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Burns Night tipsy laird trifle
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Beyonce performs with daughter Blue Ivy in dazzling Dubai concert
Sandi Toksvig (Ian West/PA)
Sandi Toksvig to meet Archbishop of Canterbury amid same-sex marriage debate
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Peter Byrne/PA)
Labour urges probe of claim BBC chair ‘helped Johnson arrange guarantee on loan’
(ITV)
Identity of Rubbish revealed as another celebrity leaves The Masked Singer
Emma Bunton of the Spice Girls (Andrew Timms/PA)
Mel C ‘longs to be back on stage’ with Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton
Damiano David of Maneskin (Lev Radin/ Alamy/PA)
Maneskin frontman ‘still upset’ at drug allegations after Eurovision win
Jeremy Renner (Ian West/PA)
Jeremy Renner reveals he broke more than 30 bones in snowplough accident

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
Our Ginger Gairdner was heartened by the sight of greenery after all the frost and snow.
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
2

More from The Courier

Arbroath crashed to a Scottish Cup defeat against Motherwell. Image: SNS
4 talking points as Arbroath Scottish Cup dream ends with Motherwell loss
Cudjoe slaloms through challenges. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as 2 youngsters stake claim for Tannadice minutes
Dejected Dundee players after losing the penalty shootout to St Mirren. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points from frustrating shootout defeat at St Mirren
Elmwood Golf Course is part of the pilot scheme.
Golf available on PRESCRIPTION in Fife as part of ‘pioneering health initiative’
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. New chairman of NSA Scotland Picture shows; Peter Myles. His farm. Supplied by NSA Date; 20/01/2023
Angus farmer Peter Myles elected sheep association chair
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has 'plenty in the tank' to stay on as first…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Former Royal Marines and farming charity RSABI are working together to deliver a mental health initiative for Scottish agriculture, Picture shows; L to R: David Leggat, RSABI Trustee, Carol McLaren, RSABI Chief Executive and former Royal Marine Hugh Jones,. Unknown. Supplied by RSABI Date; Unknown
Rural mental health scheme is inspired by Marines
NFU Hustings McDiarmid Park Perth LR With Caroline Millar NFU - Andrew Connon, Alasdair MacNab Robin Traquair
Farmers' union hustings sees big questions for candidates
Iain Fenwick hopes to keep the High Street alive. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth man's quest to improve city centre leads to app launch
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson. Images: SNS.
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson 'like two new players', says St Johnstone boss Callum…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented