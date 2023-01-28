RAB MCNEIL: I’m a fan of department stores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

RAB MCNEIL: I’m a fan of department stores

By Rab McNeil
January 28 2023, 10.33am
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.

Upbeat consumer news: Marks & Spencer is opening 20 new stores across the UK. True, 12 are just food halls, but eight full-range ones isn’t bad.

It comes at a time when high street stores are frequently closing. Indeed, Markies is bucking its own trend, since only last year the company announced it was reducing the number of full-line stores by 67 to 180 by early 2026.

I’ve no head for figures, but the strategy seems to be to close stores and also open them. You do the maths.

Glittering tradition

I’ll be candid with you here and confess I’m a fan of department stores. Markies only just comes into that category, being not quite in the glittering, massive, Edwardian-style tradition of John Lewis, Jenner’s and House of Fraser.

Then there were locally loved emporia, such as Draffens (later Debenhams) in Dundee that closed and remain much missed.

A sense of order and well-laid out choices are part of a department store’s appeal.

Some of the new Markies stores will be in former Debenhams sites. Like Markies, some Debenhams shops never seemed like full-scale, traditional department stores, partly I think because they were too well-lit.

I like my department stores dark and cosy, full of nooks and crannies, and weird but lovely departments such as haberdashery.

Nothing unpleasant

English poet John Betjeman said that, when the end of the world threatened, he wanted to be in the haberdashery department of Peter Jones (the early John Lewis store in yonder London) “because nothing unpleasant could ever happen there”.

The best department stores are, or were, cosy and comforting, perhaps particularly at Christmas. They spoke of opulence, choice, civilisation, and a feeling that everything was right with the world.

They were more than stores. They were refuges, and perhaps remain so for folk seeking warmth.

Tea and cake

Although from the peasantry, my Mum and her mates used to meet weekly for tea and cakes at posh Jenner’s in Edinburgh. They’d dress nicely and have a good old chinwag, remembering times past (they used to work in the same office).

For my part, I loved wandering the various departments of John Lewis in Edinburgh and at the now closed one in Aberdeen. That closure hurt. I’ve fond memories of shopping there.

More recently, admittedly in smaller branches of Markies, I must say I’ve been disappointed in the men’s departments, which seem to stock just two sizes, such as medium and XXL. Nothing in between.

I’d call my size “ordinary”, which is usually “large”, as medium is small, and small is microscopic. XL is sometimes do-able, while XXL and beyond is well out of my league.

I think the lack of choice was because they almost expected you, in store, just to feel the quality and order online.

Impulse buying

I think that’s a mistake. How many of us have impulse-bought clothes? Answer: all of us. It’s no wonder these men’s departments are almost always empty.

That said, Markies stuff is still good. I have duds many years old, including one jacket that’s seen about 25 winters.

Not that I’m in the companies’ pockets or anything. I’ve slated all these stores in the past, not least Waitrose, John Lewis’s class-based supermarket chain.

But, by and large, I believe big shops good. Big shops with loads of departments, not least a haberdashery. I never bought from one, but took comfort in knowing they were there.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Sarah Michelle Gellar (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sarah Michelle Gellar: Supernatural allows most superhuman stories to be told
Novelist David Profumo and Hollwood actor Burn Gorman at the official opening of salmon fishing season 2023. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
The glasshouse at Craigtoun Park grew exotic plants like Bird of Paradise.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too
Michelle Williams (Ian West/PA)
Michelle Williams on how Steven Spielberg’s mother ‘redefined’ motherhood
Louise Nicoll introduces Gayle to some of the breeding cattle at Newton of Fothringham Farm, Inverarity. Picture: KIm Cessford.
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
Helena Bonham Carter as Nolly. Image: ITV.
Paul Whitelaw: Helena Bonham Carter excels in Nolly
Sabato De Sarno (Gucci Press Office via AP)
Sabato De Sarno named new Gucci creative director
The Great Court of the British Museum in London (Chris Young/PA)
Staff at British Museum to walk out during half-term break
Only one person allowed to have a go at Mary-Jane's brother Rocket. And that is Mary-Jane.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: My brother Rocket is 50, and he's the best
Lesley is going for her driving test again. Fourth time lucky?
LESLEY HART: Passing my driving test? Maybe 4th time lucky

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
5

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. A bus stop has been damaged following a crash on Kings Cross Road Picture shows; A crashed car on Kings Cross Road. Kings Cross Road, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 28/01/2023
Dundee street closed temporarily after car crashes into bus shelter
Dallfield Court, Dundee.
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man, 47, at Dundee multi
Firefighters using a height appliance on Smith Street, Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Firefighters battling blaze at Kinross home
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton has called for Barry Martin to be given the Georges Cross Picture shows; Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton and Fife firefighter Barry Martin. Edinburgh, Lothian. Supplied by PA and SFRS Date; 28/01/2023
Scottish Lib Dem leader calls for Fife firefighter who died after battling Jenners blaze…
Courier Farming. Pic shows; a tractor ploughing fields at Laurencekirk. Thursday, 19th September, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Charlotte Rixton author interview Picture shows; Charlotte Rixton aka Duckworth. na. Supplied by Head of Zeus. Image: Hannah Macgregor Date; 13/09/2022
Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel
Pot with sliced colorful vegetables and cooking spoon on dark rustic table background with organic vegetarian ingredients and kitchen tools , top view. Healthy and clean food and eating concept.; Shutterstock ID 730621582; purchase_order: ; job: sponsored content; 3ff3274b-ce84-4ed6-97a4-c35cbe489a24
Food trends hold key to unlocking farming opportunities
Undated Handout Photo from Wednesday. Pictured: (L-R) Thing and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/© Courtesy of Netflix 2022. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday.
Wednesday, WitchTok and 'shiny thing syndrome' - how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business
Poet Don Paterson today.
Don Paterson, the poet from Kirkton looks back
Amy James-Kelly as Rachel, Kate O'Flynn as Fiona, Simon Bird as David and Harry Connor as Aaron in Channel 4's Everyone Else Burns.
TELLYBOX: Intriguing start to Everyone Else Burns and its cult family

Editor's Picks

Most Commented