I discovered that I am far stronger than I gave myself credit for

My name is Hannah Ballantyne and I am writer at DC Thomson. Nervously, I have embarked on a journey to improve my fitness, lose a little bit of weight and improve my overall mental-wellbeing.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

I’ve been working with Leisureactive Dundee to create a plan to improve my fitness levels. I have joined the Discover Your Fit programme and I want to take you all along for the ride with me.

To recap, in my first piece, published in The Courier on January 21, I discussed the toxic relationship that I have with my body and how my aim is to improve that, as well as my mental wellbeing, through exercise.

Here’s how I got on in my latest venture into the fitness world:

The fear of the scales won’t stop my fitness journey in Dundee

On arrival at the gym, I was greeted by Kirsty and Sarah, who both work at Leisureactive Dundee. They were so kind to me from the beginning that it instantly put me at ease.

I started my experience with a Fitech assessment from trainer Sarah. As a newbie, I had no idea what I was getting myself into. However, because the whole process was so well explained, I immediately felt comfortable.

For those who do not know, a Fitech assessment is basically a health and fitness MOT for your body. Leisureactive Dundee members can book a Fitech assessment for free as part of their membership, but it’s totally optional and just one of the personalised Member Sessions on offer.

To start with, my general fitness was assessed via a lifestyle questionnaire Then my blood pressure was taken and a simple blood pin prick test measured my glucose and cholesterol levels. My weight and height were measured, plus my body fat %.

To be honest, I was very nervous about being weighed, it actually made me feel horrendously anxious. I had not weighed myself since 2016 due to fear of what the scales would tell me. This feeling has stemmed from the hatred I have towards my body. It made me feel incredibly sick about doing it, but I wanted to move past this fear.

But, the girls at Leisureactive Dundee made me feel so at ease. I stepped on the scale, got weighed and that was that, it wasn’t scary. Now I know where I’m at and I can work towards my goal weight. I am making it a resolution not to fear the scales as it’s just one metric of my overall health and fitness, there is so much more to take into consideration as the Fitech Assessment helped me learn.

I also discovered that I am an inch taller than I thought I was, which was a very pleasant surprise. For years I have been saying to people that I am 5ft 2in, when in actual fact I am 5ft 3in! Leisureactive is really helping me reach new heights!

All of my results were then analysed and I was emailed my personalised report soon after. All the information in this report is based upon the latest scientific research and medical thinking and presented in a format that is quick and easy to understand following a simple traffic light system. The report covers results for Body Fat, Cholesterol, Blood Glucose, Heart Rate, Stress, Sleep and much more. It’s going to be a great starting point to see where I can make changes to help me on my fitness journey.

I am a rowing machine fitness convert

Next thing on the agenda was a workout. 1:2:1 Training Sessions with Leisureactive Dundee’s fitness instructors are also included free with memberships! I was nervous, I am not accustomed to a gym and fitness environment. Due to the shame that I have felt within my body, I have more often than not stuck to home workouts. That way, people don’t have to look at me.

Being perfectly honest, it’s been a horrible feeling. No one should feel as ashamed of their body as I have about mine.

Kirsty and Sarah at Leisureactive Dundee really made me feel safe. The whole process was fantastic. My adventure began in the newly renovated gym suite. The gym equipment was all top of the range. I was stunned. It was easily the most high-tech, aesthetically pleasing gym I had ever stepped foot in.

As I’m following one of the Discover your Fit training plans – Burn; for my session we followed one of the plan’s programmes and did a mix of weights and cardio. I really liked the combination of sets and felt like I got a good workout in. I felt motivated to keep pushing my fitness levels.

I even discovered that I am stronger than I thought I was. On the rowing machine I really surprised myself – I managed to go faster than I thought I could.

This really got me thinking, why am I always so hard on myself about my fitness? There’s an inner-strength in me, which I should harness. I shouldn’t be so mean to myself. It’s important that I remember this.

I am stronger than I have ever given myself credit for and this is only the beginning of my journey. This year is all about putting myself first, with the help of Leisureactive Dundee.

My whole experience really made me re-assess my feelings about going to the gym. All the staff I met were so friendly and approachable and I felt really supported even though I was nervous. Leisureactive’s gym experience is the furthest thing from intimidating, everyone is there to work out for their own reasons and it has a real community vibe. I’m now feeling super positive and confident about going back to workout by myself.

Now I have a bit of a routine in place, next on the agenda is to try out some group exercise classes. I’ve been looking forward to trying some dance type classes, and hopping on a bike to try out the Coach by Colour sessions.

Leisureactive Dundee’s Discover Your Fit offer is valid until February 12. Learn more about the plans and memberships that are available on their website. This is the perfect way to boost your fitness.