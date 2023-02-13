9 reasons to fall in love with golf (again)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

9 reasons to fall in love with golf (again)

In partnership with VisitScotland
February 13 2023, 9.00am
Golfer taking a swing with Scottish beach in background.
Fall in love with golf again. © VisitScotland/Paul Tomkins

Have you always wanted to try your hand at golf but don’t know where to start? Or perhaps you used to enjoy a round and are looking to get back into the swing of things? There are many benefits of playing golf.

To coincide with Valentine’s Day on February 14th, we invite you to discover reasons why you should fall in love.

Ask golfers about what they love most about playing a round and they will probably each have a different reason for taking up the sport. But one thing they will all agree on is that golf positively enhances your life because of the many benefits of playing a few holes.

Below are nine reasons to fall in love with golf:

1) It’s very sociable:

Golfers on Scottish golf course
© VisitScotland/Paul Tomkins

Whether you are out playing on a nine-hole or 18-hole course or back in the clubhouse (also known as the 19th hole!), there is a great social aspect to golf. Besides the camaraderie between players, on and off the fairways, golf also boosts friendship groups and allows you to mix with people of all different ages. If you wish to expand your social circle, then golf is an ideal way to do this.

2) You can enjoy the great outdoors:

Whatever the weather, there is always a good excuse to get out on to the golf course. Breathing in the fresh air, enjoying the great outdoors and taking in the picturesque scenery and wildlife around you makes it all worthwhile, providing you wrap up warm if teeing off in winter in Scotland!

According to NHS Highland, being outdoors boosts wellbeing and “can also be fun. It can connect people to nature and to each other. It energises and inspires us in our day to day lives”.

Come rain or shine, Scotland has it all providing the perfect backdrop for playing whatever the weather. There is no such thing as bad weather, only the wrong clothes. Scots golf pro Bernard Gallacher recommends taking: an umbrella, towel, waterproof jacket and shoes and golf bag, rain gloves and a pitching wedge.

For more information and to get the most out of your golf in Scotland, download the Scottish Golf app on VisitScotland.

3) There are health benefits to playing golf:

Teeing off is a great stress-reliever, it also boosts your physical wellbeing, whatever your golfing ability. In fact, there are many health benefits to playing golf. On a round of golf, on average, every golfer walks around 7km.

According to the Golf and Health 2016-2020 study by The R&A (Royal & Ancient), those who play golf live five years longer than non-golfers. It also states that golf can “reduce the risk of anxiety, depression and dementia, improving an individual’s wellness, self-esteem and self-worth”.

Golfing legend Seve Ballesteros once said:

Golf gave me wisdom and took me all over the world. It gave me a sense of well-being and made me feel at ease in life.”

4)  Golf can be played by all:

Father and son playing golf.
Don’t let your age put you off picking up a golf club.

Anyone from the age of four to 104 years old can play golf – whatever their physical fitness level. That’s because the more you play this “moderate intensity physical activity”, the fitter you become. You don’t have to be a member of a club, you can also play on a driving range or at a fun indoor golf experience with climate-controlled hitting bays.

Plus, you do not need to have a handicap (the number of strokes a player receives on a particular course) to play on most courses, especially the public ones. You achieve your first handicap after you’ve played three rounds of golf and submitted your scores. And, if you want to experience Championship courses, such as Royal Troon, the PGA® Centenary Course at Gleneagles and even the illustrious Old Course at St Andrews (host of The Open 2022), you can. They can all be booked (with a bit of forward planning) and a stroke of luck – in the case of the Old Course, you need to enter a ballot.

But there are literally hundreds of other amazing courses in Scotland just waiting for you. According to VisitScotland, Scotland has more than 550 fantastic courses to play, including links courses, parkland courses and 9-hole courses.

And we should never worry about experience or age as famous Scots golfer, Colin Montgomerie, once said:

Anybody in any game is capable of beating anyone else.”

5) It’s not stuffy or elitist:

There is a common misconception that golf attracts a certain type of people, but in today’s world this is certainly not the case.

According to Bunkered.co.uk “the misconception that golf is only for the wealthy and is an elitist sport is one which continues to be propagated despite mountains of evidence to the contrary”.

A round of golf at certain courses is as little as £20 and a few the big courses (such as St Andrews and Carnoustie) are municipal, so open to anyone. Dress codes have been loosened at a lot of clubs too – some allow jeans and trainers in the clubhouse.

6) Golf gives you a reason to explore Scotland and beyond:

Golfer and golf bag on Scottish Golf Course
© VisitScotland/Crieff Succeeds/Damian Shields

You don’t need to go very far to find your fairway — that’s because you live in the Home of Golf! We’re very lucky in Scotland as this country has more courses per head of population than anywhere else in the world.

It has “one golf hole for every 568 people which is approximately one 18-hole golf course for every 10,000 inhabitants,” according to Scottishgolfhistory.org.

And did you know Scotland is “the best golf destination in the world”! It scooped the grand title at the World Golf Awards in November 2022, along with the Best Golf Destination in Europe award. So, get into the swing of it and enjoy the world’s best golf destination. How many courses will you play?

7) It’s not as expensive as you may think:

If you are just starting out, you may think golf is expensive. However, lessons cost between £20-£30 for a 30-minute private golf lesson with a PGA coach and you can hire clubs.

The best way to practice is on a driving range, so you can perfect your swing and aim before paying-to-play on an actual course. Then when you are ready, try a nine-hole course, which can be as little as £8 for two hours, before venturing around an 18-holer. Check out 17 of Scotland’s budget-friendly courses.

If you wish to join a club and become a member, it can cost as little as £33.33-a-month (based on monthly direct debit for £400-a-year membership fee). Also, some clubs offer 50% off membership fees for your cohabiting spouse.

8)  Golf is fun to learn — and you never stop learning:

Golfer with golf cart
Golf is a sport for life and a skill you’ll keep developing over time.

The best way to start playing golf is to book some lessons – you can book beginners lessons or one as a refresher. Golf legend Jack Nicklaus, aka The Golden Bear, says:

“Don’t be too proud to take lessons. I’m not”.

Most clubs offer this and have club pros who teach beginners and improvers. If you have played other sports, it is believed that golf can be a bit easier to get better at. You will fall in love with golf faster — and will progress quicker — if you take lessons and, like any hobby, invest time in practicing as often as you can.

After playing three rounds on a course, you will have a handicap and over time you will see this go down.

9) Golf is a sport for life:

Because it is ‘moderate intensity’ exercise, golf can be played by people of all ages and is a popular retirement pastime. According to one golfing website: “Golf is one of the few sports that you can play regardless of age”.

And, if and when you are less willing (or able) to walk around the course for miles carrying your golf bag, you can continue to love golf — just use a trolley, get a caddie or hire a golf buggy!

If this has inspired you to take up playing golf, or return to the sport after an absence, then find out more about all the opportunities to play golf in Scotland. And check out VisitScotland’s website where you will find A Beginner’s Guide to Golf.

