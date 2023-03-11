‘I’ve always been funny – but I’ve just realised other people like it’ says former Dundee University worker as she releases debut novel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

‘I’ve always been funny – but I’ve just realised other people like it’ says former Dundee University worker as she releases debut novel

By Rebecca Baird
March 11 2023, 9.00am
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.

“Well behaved women seldom make history.”

The well-worn quote, now often found adorning department store shoe sections and the ladies rooms of bars that were trendy in 2016, has been attributed to Marilyn Monroe, Gloria Steinem, and even Anne Boleyn.

But it was coined, in fact, by academic scholar Laurel Thatcher Ulrich in the 1970s – though at the time, she wasn’t well-known enough to be given the credit.

It’s a tale as old as time; women being erased from their own stories.

And it’s a narrative that Edinburgh-born author Hannah Dolby is railing against in her debut historical novel, No Life For A Lady, which is tipped to be one of the best books of 2023 by Cosmopolitan.

A Victorian novel with a comedic twist, it follows the distinctly badly-behaved Violet Hamilton as she attempts to solve the mystery around her missing mother’s disappearance, while batting off her well-intentioned father’s endless line of suitors.

“Violet’s definitely not your conventional Victorian lady!” laughs Dolby.

No Life for a Lady by Hannah Dolby is out now.

And part of the delight in writing her, she explains, was using her 21st Century privileges to give voice to the Victorian women who went largely unheard.

“Certainly from the Victorian era, we didn’t always hear women’s stories as they should be told,” she explains, citing her “most underrated” Victorian read as Lady Audley’s Secret by Mary Elizabeth Braddon – which, unsurprisingly, stars its own shady lady in a corset.

“In Victorian literature, you very much hear the story of a woman either as she felt she could tell it, or as men told it.

“I reckon women then were the same as they are now, with the same wants and wishes and desires, but you don’t really get to see inside their heads.

“So what I’ve kind of tried to do in the book is really clamber inside Violet’s head and work out what she was thinking.”

The result is a heroine who is not only feisty, but funny, too.

‘A lot to laugh at in Victorian era’

So funny, in fact, that former Dundee University press officer Dolby was shortlisted for the 2021 Comedy Women In Print prize.

But like many British women, she had never really embraced her innate sense of humour as something special – until it came to writing a novel.

“I think often, women use humour to ease tension and make life happier for everyone in the room,” the author observes. “It’s an unconscious skill that women are quite good at.

“I think I’ve always been funny – but I’ve only just realised that other people quite like my sense of humour!

“After all, there is also a lot to laugh at in the Victorian era. Like there’s the fact that women were supposed to stay ‘innocent’ until their wedding nights, that kind of thing.

“Once I got going, the comedy aspect of it is what made me able to keep writing.”

As for the writing itself, like many debut novelists, Dolby credits lockdown with giving her the time and space to brave the blank page.

Author turned down trapeze artist ‘audition’

Having spent 30 years in the world of PR and marketing for high-profile employers such as National Museum of Scotland (where she looked after Dolly the Sheep’s exhibition), Buckingham Palace and the Royal Horticultural Society, she considers her life to have been “about gathering stories”.

“I turned down a chance to be a trapeze artist when I was 17,” she throws in as we discuss work and life, as if to demonstrate. “I worked at the circus on the Meadows in Edinburgh and was offered the chance to ‘audition’.

“But the audition was in the guy’s caravan,” she grimaces, “so I politely declined.”

It appears that moment at 17 is when the story-gathering began.

Then at 50, with no commute to make due to Covid restrictions, she sat down and wrote this one – set in Hastings, where, she reveals, she studied journalism at university.

And since it’s her first of a two-book deal with publisher Head of Zeus, will Violet be making a reappearance?

“It is a linked book,” Dolby says coyly. “That’s all I’ll say for now.”

No Life For A Lady by Hannah Dolby, published by Head of Zeus, is available now from most bookstores. RRP £16.99.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Ian Wright addressed the Gary Lineker tweet row on his podcast (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ian Wright: ‘I’m out, I’m gone if BBC get rid of Gary Lineker’
BBC Sport commentator Alex Scott (Zac Goodwin/PA)
BBC sporting schedule hit by extra disruption as more presenters pull out
Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Gary Lineker was told by the BBC to step back from his MOTD hosting duties (James Manning/PA)
BBC has ‘undermined own credibility’ in Lineker row – former director-general
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life
Kindrogan Hill summit.
WALK THIS WAY: The Kindrogan Hill Loop in Perthshire
Members of the Antonine Guard who celebrate Scotland’s Roman past at Ardoch fort, Braco. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Could Blairgowrie have become the Roman capital of Scotland?
Herring Gull at Johnshaven. Image: Keith Broomfield
Nature Watch: Shore birds provide food for thought at Johnshaven and Gourdon
The Crusoe Lower Largo
Restaurant Review: The Crusoe in Lower Largo showcases Scotland at its best
Gordon Buchanan. Image: Freddie Claire
'I was thrown in at the deep end': Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan is bringing…

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman left trapped in car after crash in Kirkcaldy
Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Heavy snow fell overnight. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline's League One match versus Peterhead OFF following pitch inspection
Each false alarm costs nearly £2,000. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee and Angus schoolkids set off eight 'malicious' fire alarms every month last year
Robbie Coltrane and Emma Thomson in Tutti Frutti.
From a small room to vast studios - 100 years of the BBC in…
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis 'Dairy milk' bars in shipping container
Veteran Charlie Reid at Black Watch Parade at the waterfront. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Black Watch veteran in ambitious plan for £100k Dundee Waterfront memorial
SGN H100 Fife project director Chris Park, leader of Fife Council Cllr David Ross, SGN CEO Mark Wild OBE and Fife Council executive director of enterprise and environment Ken Gourlay. Image: SGN.
Fife families will be green hydrogen pioneers – but will the experimental fuel ever…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Gray O'Brien feature, Perth Theatre Picture shows; Gray O'Brien in Educating Rita. Perth Theatre. Supplied by Image: Colin Hattersley Date; 20/02/2023
Ex-Corrie villain Gray O'Brien to trade terror for tweed in Perth Theatre's Educating Rita
Hydrogen heating trial participant Kelli Dow.
World-first hydrogen project gets green light as Fife volunteers finally sign up

Editor's Picks

Most Commented