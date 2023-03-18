‘Inspirational’ young Dundee mum up for business award after learning to sew ‘to make my daughter clothes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Inspirational’ young Dundee mum up for business award after learning to sew ‘to make my daughter clothes’

By Rebecca Baird
March 18 2023, 6.00am
Cerrys Duke, 23, and her daughter Layla Edwards, 6, at the Isolated Heroes studio. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Cerrys Duke, 23, and her daughter Layla Edwards, 6, at the Isolated Heroes studio. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

When Dundee woman Cerrys Duke fell pregnant at 16, she wasn’t worried about her career. As far as she was concerned, she’d already bagged her dream job.

“Growing up, I knew that when I was older, I wanted to be a mum. I just knew,” smiles Cerrys, 23. “And when I had my daughter, it just came naturally.

“So at that point, I was just like: ‘Oh I just love being a mum’ I didn’t think much more about it.”

But now, six years after her daughter Layla was born, Cerrys has been nominated for an Inspirational Woman award by Business Women Connections – and she’s learning that with the right support, she can chase as many dreams as she desires.

We’re standing in the corridor outside the studio of Dundee fashion house Isolated Heroes, where Cerrys works full-time as well as looking after Layla, who darts past us, playing.

As we chat, racks of sequin-drenched dresses and explosions of tulle are wheeled past by brisk, busy women; inside the studio, the steady hum of sewing machines signals that the workday is in full swing, despite it being early on a Monday morning.

This is a fashion house which has dressed stars such as Miley Cyrus, Paloma Faith and, most recently, TOWIE star Gemma Collins.

Samantha Paton and Christie Wanless with Gemma Collins at her Essex home. Image: Isolated Heroes.

But despite the bustle, Cerrys is unruffled. She’s found a home here; importantly, one where Layla is welcome too.

“I’ve got a very strong family support, and I wouldn’t have been able to work without my family,” the ex-St John’s pupil says candidly.

“But I’ve also had so much support from Isolated Heroes, and I’m told every day how valued I am. Plus Layla loves coming in and being a pest!”

‘I found a bit of purpose, just for me’

Cerrys first learned to sew through 12-week garment making programme Kindred Clothing, run by Dundee charity Front Lounge.

As Layla grew and started going to nursery, Cerrys found time to refocus on her own development, which had taken a backseat since she gave birth at 17.

“I was pregnant when I was 16, had Layla when I was 17. AndI didn’t really have a job or anything before that, so when I had Layla I was bit like, ‘What do I do?” she explains.

“I just wanted basic sewing skills, to make Layla clothes and have a new hobby for myself,” she says with a modest glance around.

“And then I just really found the love for it. Seeing the finished product and knowing ‘I can make that’ feels so good.

“I found a bit of purpose, just for me.”

Cerrys Duke and her wee girl Layla Edwards, 6, play dress up at Isolated Heroes workshop and offices at the North Tay Centre in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

After gaining a Level 5 qualification through Kindred Clothing, she went on to complete a workshop with Isolated Heroes, and is now working towards an HNC in Fashion Production (the first award of its kind) with the company after blowing away founder and CEO Samantha Paton with her dedication.

“Cerrys has a natural skill, talent and flair – she was extremely passionate from the start,” Samantha gushes, puffing up like a mother hen as she recounts her journey.

“The first programme we ran with Front Lounge was during Covid, so it was all via Zoom, and everyone had a sewing machine at home that the charity had sent out.

“Cerrys was the one that was there every week, no matter what – camera on, switched on, listening. So she always showed up, she was always asking questions and taking information in, and she was just so talented.”

After developing her skills for nearly two years, Samantha insists that Cerrys’ abilities “match anyone else’s at Isolated Heroes”, including those with master’s degrees in the field, and previous industry experience.

The Isolated Heroes studio is a welcoming place for staff and their families. Pictured: Cerrys Duke with daughter Layla Edwards. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

And perhaps more importantly, Cerrys knows it too, and believes in her own skills.

“When I started, I was like: ‘Oh my goodness, how do you even make clothes?’” she laughs. “But now I feel like I could do anything if I challenged myself.”

‘Definitely’ stigma towards young mums

For Samantha, Cerrys’ drive, dedication and success are proof that young mothers are an asset to workplaces, and should be embraced by the working world instead of – as has been the case historically – shunned by it.

“Our partnership with Front Lounge sees a mixture of young mothers, school refusers, generally just people under 24 who are looking for an opportunity but have fallen out of the normal education system,” she explains.

“And for me, it’s really important that we still have young mothers on the programme.

“I think there’s definitely still a stigma if you’re a young parent who’s had your child at maybe 15 or 16,” she adds.

Samantha Paton is the founder of Isolated Heroes. Image: DC Thomson.

“And because you normal end up leaving school, or reducing school hours, you’ve lost the overall sense of community when you’re growing up, and those friendships and relationships you make.

“So I really hope that the opportunities we’re providing, other employers will see, and see what an asset these people can be and the difference they can make to you.”

For Cerrys, that stigma is something she’s aware of, but she has a way of letting it glide past her.

“I feel like you do get a bit of disrespect [for being a young mum], but you can’t please everyone,” she shrugs.

“I don’t feel I’ve had it directly, but you can see it. And I’ve noticed other young mums get a lot of stick for it.

“But,” she she adds, “in any situation, you’ve got somebody that’s not happy with it, but you’ve just got to live your own life.”

Samantha Paton of Isolated Heroes talking to the young mothers and their children as part of the Front Lounge partnership, 2019. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

As a mother herself, Samantha knows how hard it can be to juggle professional life with becoming a parent.

She had her son River aged 27, and even though that’s “not so young”, she admits she had “no idea what was away to hit me”.

“I’d had my business from the age of 21 and I was at a place where I probably wasn’t ready to step away from it, the exciting things were starting to happen,” she explains.

“I had River in with me from I think about three weeks old, working all the way through. So everyone at Isolated Heroes is well versed in having babies in the workplace!”

In fact, she reveals, both River and Cerrys’ daughter Layla have helped Isolated Heroes develop their children’s workshop, by testing out the kits to make sure the garments are easy enough for children to sew.

But navigating motherhood and business at the same time has strengthened Samantha’s sense of empathy for younger mums who may have fewer opportunities at their fingertips.

“We always try and make sure the studio has an open-door policy,” she says. “So if people are at a stage where they are struggling for childcare, then it’s a welcoming environment for children to come into.

Layla giving her best Cinderella impression with mum Cerrys at Isolated Heroes. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

“I think it all just comes down to equality in the workplace.

“A 15-year-old young mother faces the exact same challenges as someone who is juggling multiple business and motherhood – it’s the same parental challenges that we’re all facing.

“And we just need to have an understanding about that. There needs to be flexitime, there needs to be a bit of coworking.”

‘I thought nomination was a scam’

Samantha reckons Cerrys’ nomination for the Inspirational Woman award isn’t just deserved – it’s a testament to what happens when people put faith in a young mums.

“I think this is a perfect example of how we can put these stepping stones in place and help young mothers elevate their careers and make connections – not just within our industry but within the wider business network in Scotland,” she observes.

“These awards are for female-run business in Scotland, but also for employees that are outstanding in their field, which Cerrys is.”

But Cerrys admits that in a moment of imposter syndrome, she thought the nomination was fake.

Layla had a great time dressing up in all the clothes at Isolated Heroes. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

“I got an email, and you know how you normally get these emails that are like ‘Congratulations, you’ve won’? I was like, ‘Oh it’s just a scam’,” she says, blushing.

“But when I opened it I thought, ‘Wait, this looks legit!’ And then we all looked at it and realised it was actually real.”

The nominations for the award remain open, but shortlisted nominees will be invited to a ceremony at a later date.

And although she’s obviously chuffed to bits with the recognition, it’s clear that Cerrys’ priorities lie with what’s right in front of her – her work, and her daughter.

Throughout my visit, Layla has been making everyone jealous by dressing up in some of the outrageous Isolated Heroes garb and twirling around the studio.

Soon, her auntie will pick her up and take her to school; Cerrys will get on with her work, sewing and crafting.

The flashiest thing about her day will be the sequins she sews; and maybe that’s what makes Cerrys, and young working mums like her, so notably ‘inspirational’.

