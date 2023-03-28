Discover the best CBD oils in the UK: top brands revealed 

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

xWhether you are a current CBD user or new to the world of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products, one thing is certain – finding and buying high-quality CBD products is essential to best experience the self-care benefits you hope to achieve. But unfortunately, not all UK CBD companies offer the same in potency, efficacy, and safety.

To ensure that UK residents can find the best CBD oils designed to offer supplemental support to a daily wellness routine, we’ve created a list that includes only the best. From CBD isolate and broad-spectrum products free of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to full-spectrum CBD oils packed with terpenes, flavonoids, and other phytocannabinoids, our list has something for everyone.

By vetting each company for its adherence to the best practices when it comes to the quality control factors above, we were able to create a list of some of the most trustworthy brands offering the best CBD products in the UK.

UK’s best CBD oil brands: quality, purity, and effectiveness

Blessed CBD – overall top choice for quality CBD

Featured in Forbes as one of the UK’s best and most effective CBD. Blessed CBD oil products offer a well-rounded approach to CBD supplementation. The company produces broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD oils in various potencies, all designed to be easily incorporated into a daily wellness routine.

The company’s commitment to quality begins with the sourcing of its organic hemp plants. All of Blessed CBD’s hemp is grown in Colorado – considered by many to be the best state in the US for hemp cultivation. In addition, the company uses rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure potency and safety.

CBD hemp oils from the UK-based CBD company come in two forms: broad-spectrum CBD and full-spectrum CBD. Each is available in three potencies packaged in 10mL bottles to suit the needs of a wide range of CBD users.

The 500mg concentration is perfect for those seeking low doses of cannabidiol. Whether you are a CBD beginner or an experienced user, this formula is a great starting point. If you are seeking a moderate concentration of CBD, the 1000mg oil is an excellent choice. This potency is often best for those with more experience using CBD products.

The highest concentration level offered by Blessed CBD is 1800mg. This is ideal for those who require higher doses of cannabidiol or want to maximise the saturation of CBD in their bodies for optimal self-care of their endocannabinoid system.

The simple formula contains only CBD oil extracted from organic hemp and hemp seed oil to enhance absorption. You’ll find that it has a pleasant natural taste with no added flavouring.

Why Blessed CBD?

Blessed CBD offers a great starting point for those new to CBD and experienced users. With rigorous lab testing and the results of lab reports readily available on the website, Blessed CBD is a transparent company offering the peace of mind that comes with knowing exactly what you are getting. These practices, combined with thousands of positive reviews and a five-star rating on Trustpilot, made it easy for our team to choose this CBD brand as one of our top picks of best CBD oils in the UK.

Vibes CBD – most affordable CBD

Vibes CBD is gaining popularity among CBD users worldwide thanks primarily to its commitment to quality and transparency. The company produces CBD products from organic hemp plants grown in the USA with sustainable farming practices that limit negative environmental impact.

Committed to being as transparent as possible with its manufacturing and testing processes, Vibes CBD provides extensive information about products on its website. You’ll find a complete list of ingredients as well as comprehensive lab results for all of their products.

Vibes CBD only makes broad-spectrum CBD oil drops. While this may be frustrating to some, the fact is that these potent CBD oils more than make up for it in quality. There are two potencies available: 1000mg and 2000mg. Both are flavoured with a natural tropical fruit that provides a welcome change from the earthy taste common to many CBD hemp products.

These THC-free formulas contain a broad range of terpenes, phytocannabinoids (CBDa, CBD, CBG), and flavonoids to maximise the entourage effect. They are also suspended in MCT oil, which has been shown to improve CBD absorption rates.

The CBD brand’s potent oils are available in 30mL bottles containing a dropper that makes it easy to place drops under your tongue or add them to food and beverages.

Those seeking the THC-free stimulation of their endocannabinoid receptors but don’t want to fuss with CBD oil drops can check out the brand’s CBD isolate products. From delicious CBD gummies to easy-to-swallow CBD capsules, Vibes CBD offers a broad range of products to meet the needs of a wide variety of CBD users looking to avoid any trace of THC.

Why Vibes CBD?

Vibes CBD is one of the best CBD oil companies in the UK, thanks to their potent CBD oil formulas that contain no amount of THC and are naturally flavoured with tropical fruit for a pleasant taste. The company’s commitment to transparency is also impressive, as they provide full lab results for all of their products on their website.

Hempura was founded in 2017 and has maintained some of the industry’s highest standards of quality and customer service. The company’s philosophy is to make CBD products more accessible to those who can benefit from them and to educate the public about the potential benefits of hemp-derived cannabidiol.

To that end, Hempura only sources CBD from organic hemp plants and uses a CO2 extraction process to preserve the maximum amount of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other beneficial compounds in each CBD oil it creates.

Hempura offers a range of CBD oil drops perfect for those seeking low to medium-potency, terpene-rich formulas. The full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD oils are available in strengths ranging from 250mg to 1000mg of THC. Entirely non-GMO and free from artificial flavourings, colours, and preservatives, Hempura’s CBD oils are an excellent choice for those looking for a natural product.

The brand also makes it easy to get your daily dose of pure CBD with a potent 2400mg CBD isolate oil. This fruity flavoured oil can be taken sublingually or added to food and beverages when seeking CBD without any THC or hemp plant compounds.

Why Hempura?

We chose Hempura because it offers CBD users a way to get terpene-rich formulas that contain low to mid levels of organic CBD oil extracts. By offering potencies preferred by new users or those sensitive to cannabinoid compounds in hemp cannabis plants, Hempura makes it easy for people to get the exact amount of CBD they need without any fuss.

Created to provide people with a better way to improve their wellness, EIR Health offers CBD oils that are designed to work in harmony with the body’s natural systems. The company uses a unique nanoemulsion technology to create water-soluble CBD oil easily absorbed by the body for the maximum potential of endocannabinoid receptor stimulation.

EIR’s CBD oil products undergo third-party lab testing at every stage of the manufacturing process to ensure they meet the company’s high standards for quality and safety. You can find the results of these lab tests on EIR’s website, along with an in-depth look at the science behind its pharmacist-formulated CBD formula.

EIR works to create CBD oil supplements that are targeted to the most common wellness issues people face. Whether your daily CBD routine is best served in the daytime or night-time, these formulas offer an easy way to get your dose of CBD for the best chances of success.

Blended with natural ingredients such as MCT oil, lavender, melatonin, and terpene-rich hemp oil, EIR’s CBD oils are designed to be gentle on the stomach for those with sensitive digestive systems.

Why EIR Health?

We chose EIR Health because it is a company dedicated to improving people’s wellness with CBD products that are easy to use and highly bioavailable. This makes them an excellent choice for those with slow metabolisms or sensitive digestive systems needing extra help getting the most out of their daily CBD supplement.

Love Hemp is one of the UK’s leading suppliers of CBD products, offering an impressive range of oils, edibles, creams, and capsules. The company was founded in 2015 with the goal of making CBD products more accessible to people in the UK and Europe.

Love Hemp sources its CBD from organic hemp plants grown in Colorado, USA. All products are laboratory tested for quality and safety, with lab results available via scannable QR codes on each product it manufactures.

Love Hemp’s CBD oil drops are available in potencies ranging from 2.5% to 20% CBD, making them a great choice for those seeking low to high-potency formulas. The oils are available in natural, peppermint, and orange flavours, each designed to be taken sublingually for maximum absorption.

One of the benefits of Love Hemp is that the CBD brand offers its potent cannabidiol oils in 30mL dropper bottles and 30mL atomiser sprays. This allows those who love the fast onset of CBD oil products but have issues accurately measuring out drops under their tongue a way to get their fix.

Why Love Hemp?

We chose Love Hemp because it is a company that has worked hard to make CBD products more accessible in the UK and Europe. The brand offers an impressive range of products, all of which are made with high-quality CBD sourced from organic hemp plants grown in the USA.

Excite CBD oil tinctures provide users with a potent cannabidiol food supplement that has no psychoactive effects thanks to its THC-free policy when it comes to sourcing and manufacturing CBD products.

Excite CBD uses an extraction method free from harsh solvents, meaning the CBD oil is pure and potent. The company also carries out regular third-party lab testing to ensure its products are of the highest quality and free from contaminants like herbicides, pesticides, and other harmful microbes.

The broad-spectrum CBD oil from Excite is available in concentrations of 500mg, 1000mg, and 2000mg. Regardless of its concentration, each formula offers a potent yet gentle CBD experience that is perfect for those just starting out with CBD.

One of the unique aspects of the formula is its olive oil base, which makes for a smooth and pleasant-tasting experience. The oil can be used sublingually, added to food and drink, or used topically the same way one would use creams or balms.

Why Excite CBD?

Featured in Reader’s Digest, we chose Excite CBD because it is a company that takes quality and safety seriously. All products are laboratory tested for purity and potency, with third-party lab results readily available on the Excite CBD website. The brand also offers THC-free formulas, making it an excellent choice for those who want to avoid any psychoactive side effects of THC.

Amma Life has recently made a name for itself in the UK CBD industry thanks to its potent and pure CBD products. The company was founded with the goal of providing people with some of the highest quality CBD oil tinctures that are easy to use and effective.

Amma Life sources its cannabidiol from organic hemp cannabis plants grown in Europe, which are then extracted using supercritical CO2 extraction methods. This ensures that the final product contains a range of cannabinoids that work together to produce a more potent effect than CBD alone.

The oils are available in potencies ranging from 300 to 2500mg, making them an excellent choice for experienced CBD users seeking high-potency formulas or first-time users looking to start with a lower concentration. In addition, the smaller 10mL bottles each form of CBD oil is packaged in are discreet and easy to carry around with you, making them perfect for on-the-go use.

Blending all of its full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD products with a hemp seed carrier oil that is high in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, Amma Life has created an oil that supports a range of wellness needs without needing to take multiple supplements.

Why Amma Life?

We chose Amma Life because it is a company that has worked hard to make CBD products more accessible in the UK and Europe. The brand offers an impressive range of products, all of which are made with high-quality CBD manufactured according to the standards set forth by the Cannabis Trades Association.

This USA CBD brand has recently expanded its product line to the UK market, offering potent CBD oils manufactured using cGMP practices in ISO-certified facilities. With a range of products designed to meet the needs of first-time and experienced CBD users alike, CBDistillery is an excellent choice for anyone looking for high-quality CBD oil tinctures free from THC.

The company’s CBD oil is primarily available in CBD isolate formulas. These CBD oils contain nothing but pure CBD and coconut oil to ensure a potent yet gentle experience. The oils are also lab-tested for purity and potency, with third-party lab results available on the CBDistillery website.

The CBD oils from CBDistillery come in regular, extra, and max strength potencies that range from 500mg to 2000mf of CBD isolate. In addition, each 30ml bottle contains a metered dropper for easy and accurate dosing.

Knowing that CBD users may sometimes require an extra boost of cannabinoids, CBDistillery also offers potent broad-spectrum products containing a range of minor cannabinoids in addition to potent CBD content. These products are available in regular and extra-strength formulas, with each bottle containing 500mg or 1000mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract.

Why CBDistillery?

We chose CBDistillery because it is a company that offers a range of potent CBD isolate oil tinctures perfect for those seeking to avoid THC. The brand is also one of the most affordable on our list, making it an excellent choice for those looking to save money on their CBD oil.

Aire CBD is a boutique manufacturer of CBD products based in the UK, focusing on providing high-quality CBD oil tinctures. The company sources its cannabidiol from organic hemp cannabis plants grown in Europe and extracts it using supercritical CO2 extraction methods.

All Aire CBD oil drops are vegan-friendly and contain no artificial flavours or colours. The oils are rigorously lab tested to prove they are free from THC, mould, bacteria, and other contaminants.

The Aire CBD oil range includes “narrow-spectrum” CBD oil in three different concentrations: 500mg (5%), 1000mg (10%), and 1500mg (15%). The 10mL bottles retail a rich natural hemp flavour thanks to the potent terpene blend that has been added to each tincture. For enhanced absorption, the company adds an ultra-refined hemp seed oil.

Why Aire CBD?

We chose Aire CBD because it is a UK-based company that offers high-quality, “narrow-spectrum” CBD oil products at an affordable price. The brand’s CBD oil is also available in three different concentrations, making it easy for first-time and experienced users to find the perfect potency for their needs.

This small yet mighty UK-based company specialises in creating CBD oil tinctures, skincare products, and edibles. Using a variety of manufacturing methods to create high-quality products, The British CBD Company is one of the most innovative brands on our list.

The sublingual CBD oils manufactured in the brand’s laboratory in Bath are available in three formulations to meet the specific cannabinoid needs of any user. The most popular CBD oil offered is a broad-spectrum formula containing 1000mg or 2000mg of CBD and a variety of minor cannabinoids such as CBG and CBDV.

Those needing a more comprehensive cannabinoid profile can opt for the brand’s whole plant CBD oil formula. This oil contains a full-spectrum CBD extract and other cannabinoids such as CBG and THC.

The British CBD Company also manufactures a full-spectrum CBD oil with lemon flavours to add a refreshing twist to the sublingual experience. This oil contains 1000mg of CBD along with other cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes.

Why The British CBD Company?

We chose The British CBD Company because it is a UK-based company that has a commitment to innovation. The brand offers a variety of CBD oil tinctures, each containing a different cannabinoid profile to meet any user’s specific needs.

Optimal wellness with the best CBD oil UK brands

From full-spectrum products to pure CBD isolate, getting optimal wellness results with premium CBD oil supplements is easy with any of the brands on this list. Chosen for their commitment to quality, affordability, and customer service, each of these brands will help you on your journey to find the perfect CBD oil tincture for your self-care goals in 2023.

