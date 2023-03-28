4 best CBD gummies in the UK: 2023’s must-try edibles 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

4 best CBD gummies in the UK: 2023’s must-try edibles 

Want to know more about CBD gummies and what ones to buy?

Presented by NutraHolistics
A photo of CBD gummies

Cannabidiol (CBD) gummies are widely considered to be the best way to get daily or as-needed doses of natural hemp plant compounds. Made in a variety of fruity flavours, shapes, and potencies, these delicious CBD edibles can make taking CBD supplements fun and easy.

For the best chances of long-lasting CBD saturation that benefits any wellness or self-care routine, we’ve created a list of some of the best CBD gummies made by reputable UK CBD brands.

How we created this list of the best CBD gummies

To create this list, we took into account the most crucial factors that go into creating high-quality edible CBD products, including:

  • Farming methods: We only considered CBD gummies made with hemp cannabis plants sourced from farms that employ clean and sustainable farming practices free from pesticides, herbicides, chemical fertilisers and other harmful toxins.
  • Extraction processes: We only considered CBD gummies made with extracts obtained through safe and clean ethanol, olive oil, and CO2 extraction methods. These processes are gentler on the hemp plant and result in products that are safe for human consumption.
  • Lab testing: We only considered CBD gummies from brands that send their products to independent, third-party labs for potency and safety testing. This ensures that the products meet high-quality standards and are free of harmful contaminants that could cause unwanted side effects.
  • Customer reviews: In order to enjoy the benefits of CBD gummies, it’s important to buy from a reputable company with positive customer testimonials. All the brands on our list have received hundreds to thousands of positive customer feedback.

At the end of our research, we found the following brands to offer some of the best of the best when it comes to getting high-quality CBD oil gummies in the UK.

Discover the best CBD gummies in the UK for 2023

1. Blessed CBD

Blessed CBD has seen recognition from major publications such as Forbes and Reader’s Digest. This highly rated exposure speaks to the incredible quality and manufacturing practices utilised by the CBD company.

Sourcing its organic hemp from farms in Colorado (USA), Blessed CBD implements advanced CO2 extraction methods, winterisation, and distillation processes to create a range of CBD oil products that are safe, potent, and highly desired by thousands of customers worldwide, as seen in their TrustPilot page with countless 5 star reviews.

A photo of a bottle of CBD gummies being poured into an open hand.

Blessed CBD gummies are no exception to the company’s commitment to quality. These vegan CBD gummies are perfect for those who want a discreet, accurate, and convenient way to add CBD into their lifestyle.

The pure CBD isolate formula is made using 100% natural ingredients and is completely THC-free. Each gummy contains a potent 25mg dose of cannabidiol, making Blessed CBD gummies ideal for those with higher daily CBD requirements. Additionally, since the CBD isolate gummies contain no trace amounts of THC, CBD users subject to drug tests won’t have to worry about a positive result when using this high-quality CBD hemp oil product.

Naturally flavoured with tropical fruits such as lemon, apple, mango, and watermelon, these delicious CBD sweets are also vegan, gluten-free, and completely organic. Packaged in 30-count tubs that lock in freshness with each reseal, Blessed CBD gummies are perfect for those who want a high-quality product they can trust to provide them with a consistent daily dose of CBD.

CBD users can purchase single tubs or subscribe to the company’s VIP program for even greater savings on these delicious CBD edibles. In every case, Blessed CBD provides free next-day shipping for all orders with a UK address.

Blessed CBD meets all the criteria we set out to find in a top-tier CBD gummy. The company’s natural farming and extraction processes result in products that are safe, potent, and free of harmful contaminants, while the independent lab testing guarantees that each gummy contains the accurate amount of CBD advertised. Additionally, the readily available third-party lab reports are easy to find on the website, making the company’s commitment to quality and transparency abundantly clear.

Buy CBD gummies online from Blessed CBD.

2. Vibes CBD

Founded by a group of CBD industry enthusiasts, Vibes CBD strives to provide customers with some of the highest quality cannabinoid products on the UK market. To achieve this goal, the company sources its organic hemp from farms in Europe and USA before shipping the raw plant material to the UK. It is then processed using a supercritical CO2 extraction process and infused into the company’s CBD capsules, oil tinctures, and edibles.

The CO2 extraction method ensures a potent and safe final product while preserving a wider range of hemp’s beneficial phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. This whole-plant extraction process is what allows Vibes CBD to create some of the best CBD oil products that are widely loved by thousands in the United Kingdom.

Men’s Journal, Observer and other major UK publications have spoken incredibly well about Vibes CBD gummies. Combined with the hundreds of positive reviews from recurring customers, it’s no wonder Vibes CBD is one of the most popular CBD companies in the UK.

Vibes CBD gummies are made using only natural ingredients and are entirely vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Each gummy contains 25mg of cannabidiol as pure CBD isolate, making them perfect for those who want a potent dose of CBD for daily or as-needed use without risking ingestion of tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly referred to as THC. The gummies are also infused with a variety of natural fruit flavours, including strawberry, orange, and lemon.

The company packages these delicious CBD treats in 20-count compact tins designed for easy portability and on-the-go use to make it even easier to take Vibes CBD gummies. Vibes CBD provides free next-day shipping on all UK orders, with no minimum purchase required.

Vibes CBD is a company constantly innovating and looking for new ways to improve the cannabidiol experience for its customers. The company’s commitment to quality is evident in every aspect of its operations, from seed to sale. Additionally, Vibes CBD’s convenient packaging and free shipping make it easy and affordable for first-time and experienced CBD users to get their daily dose of CBD.

Buy CBD gummies online at VibesCBD.

3. CBDistillery

Originally founded in the USA but quickly making a name for itself in the UK CBD market, CBDistillery is a company that takes a unique approach to cannabinoid extraction and product development. Rather than relying on harsh solvents, CBDistillery uses a supercritical C02 process that allows it to preserve more of hemp’s beneficial terpenes and flavonoids. This process results in a final product that provides optimal wellness support with a flavour that’s out of this world.

To boost its reputation and trustworthiness, CBDistillery retains an in-house team of product development experts who work tirelessly to perfect each and every one of the company’s unique CBD products. This team is also responsible for creating all-new formulations, such as the company’s recently released line of broad-spectrum gummies enhanced with various vitamins and minerals.

Those seeking a comprehensive CBD food supplement that boosts the body’s ability to fight inflammation can find support with the CBD + turmeric + spirulina gummies. The relaxation CBD gummies combine potent cannabinoids with lavender and chamomile to provide an extra dose of calm when needed. Meanwhile, the CBD + apple cider vinegar gummies are designed to support healthy digestion and provide a gentle detox.

All CBDistillery gummies are made using only natural ingredients that are vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. What’s more, they’re also infused with broad-spectrum cannabidiol that contains zero THC.

CBDistillery provides an impressive range of gummies, each designed for a specific self-care purpose and made using only natural ingredients. Additionally, with multiple CBD gummy formulations that support a range of wellness needs, CBDistillery makes it easy for UK customers to reduce daily supplementation to one easy and delicious treat.

4. FG CBD

FG CBD is a UK-based cannabidiol company that provides an impressive selection of full-spectrum CBD products for people. The in-house manufacturing and product development teams work tirelessly to ensure that all FG CBD products are of the highest quality and backed by extensive third-party lab testing.

The broad-spectrum CBD gummies from FG CBD come in the form of delicious jelly domes flavoured with orange, black currant, and strawberry. The CBD oil used in FG CBD’s gummies is extracted from organically grown hemp that contains zero THC but does contain other cannabinoids so users can still experience the entourage effect.

CBD beginners and experienced users can choose between large 30-count tubs containing 20 mg of CBD per piece or smaller low-dose gummies in 10-count packages with 5mg of CBD per piece. While not entirely sugar-free, the tasty CBD treats are vegan and gluten-free, making them suitable for many dietary restrictions.

FG CBD’s broad-spectrum CBD gummies use only natural ingredients and are available in two different potencies. The company also provides an impressive selection of other CBD hemp products, making it easy for UK customers to find everything they need in one convenient online shop.

The company, alongside all of the other brands on this list, also works closely with the FSA to ensure that all products comply with UK CBD regulations.

Quality CBD gummies that taste great

When you find that CBD creams or oil tinctures aren’t doing enough to meet your desired wellness goals, consider switching to delicious, long-lasting, and easy-to-consume CBD gummy bears. Free from the earthy and unpleasant taste of CBD, these tasty treats provide potent CBD that can facilitate a better journey on your path to self-care and wellness. With any of the CBD gummies UK brands on this list, you are guaranteed a form of vegan-friendly CBD that is safe, legal, and fun to eat.

NutraHolistics, a health and wellness supplements retailer from the Netherlands, has assembled this insightful buyer’s guide. Each product has undergone a detailed personal review by Nathalia Hoedjes, who offers her experiences and impressions. Please be aware that NutraHolistics could earn a commission on products purchased through this guide, either currently or later on. Always seek advice from a healthcare expert or your doctor before trying CBD if you have any concerns or questions.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Lifestyle

The Wildtrak X has a wider track than the regular Wildtrak
Ford toughens up new Ranger with Wildtrak X and Tremor versions
The concept has been made with parents in mind
Alfa’s Tonale Edizione Bambini is a concept designed for fashionista parents
A photo of CBD oil from above
Discover the best CBD oils in the UK: top brands revealed 
Mark Hamill praised the resilience of Ukrainians (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill lends voice to Ukrainian air defence app
Arvo Part said he was ‘touched’ by the award (Kaupo Kikkas/PA)
Island Records label founder named among Polar Music Prize winners
Angelique Kidjo has been named a winner of the Polar Music Prize (Fabrice Mabillot/PA)
Angelique Kidjo ‘so happy’ to share Polar prize with Island Records founder
Matt Damon: My relationship with Ben Affleck has deepened and evolved over time (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Matt Damon: My relationship with Ben Affleck has deepened and evolved over time
Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash left man as a ‘self-imposed recluse’, US court hears (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash left man as a ‘self-imposed recluse’, US court hears
Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, pictured, shoplifted before their breakthrough, the actress has said (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Daisy May Cooper reveals she and brother Charlie shoplifted before breakthrough
Adele Roberts (Ian West/PA)
Adele Roberts says receiving treatment for bowel cancer early was life-saving

Most Read

1
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
2
The Smoked Thistle owners Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure
3
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
4
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012683 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Tulloch Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Tulloch Primary School, Gillespie Place, Perth. Tuesday 27th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Parents’ fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child
2
5
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dundee rape trial Picture shows; Lewis Brodie. You Tube. Supplied by YouTube Date; Unknown
Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee
6
Marmaris Kebab House owner Ibrar Ibrahim. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab…
7
Lawside Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee
8
Alastair Law was found guilty of breaching the peace.
Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big…
9
Dundee Trade Lane site where new homes are planned
Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site
6
10
Keith Verden-Anderson, managing director of Smith Anderson. Image: Smith Anderson.
Fife firm that makes billions of paper bags a year invests millions on new…

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's goal after he made it 3-1 against Ayr. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton…
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
Martin Shaw says the amount of litter beside roads is causing a strain on his mental wellbeing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag…
New SNP leader Humza Yousaf with his family. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today
3
Post Thumbnail
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
Former 45 Cdo Royal Marine Craig Hunter on Ama Dablam in the Himalayas. Image: Craig Hunter
Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity
Vaughan forced two great saves from the Hamilton keeper. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can't…
Tumilty won the trophy with Rovers last year and was this year's goal hero for Accies. Images: SNS.
Experience from previous SPFL Trust Trophy win helped former Raith Rovers star Reghan Tumilty…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented