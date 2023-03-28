4 best CBD gummies in the UK: 2023’s must-try edibles 

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cannabidiol (CBD) gummies are widely considered to be the best way to get daily or as-needed doses of natural hemp plant compounds. Made in a variety of fruity flavours, shapes, and potencies, these delicious CBD edibles can make taking CBD supplements fun and easy.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

For the best chances of long-lasting CBD saturation that benefits any wellness or self-care routine, we’ve created a list of some of the best CBD gummies made by reputable UK CBD brands.

How we created this list of the best CBD gummies

To create this list, we took into account the most crucial factors that go into creating high-quality edible CBD products, including:

Farming methods : We only considered CBD gummies made with hemp cannabis plants sourced from farms that employ clean and sustainable farming practices free from pesticides, herbicides, chemical fertilisers and other harmful toxins.

: We only considered CBD gummies made with hemp cannabis plants sourced from farms that employ clean and sustainable farming practices free from pesticides, herbicides, chemical fertilisers and other harmful toxins. Extraction processes: We only considered CBD gummies made with extracts obtained through safe and clean ethanol, olive oil, and CO2 extraction methods. These processes are gentler on the hemp plant and result in products that are safe for human consumption.

We only considered CBD gummies made with extracts obtained through safe and clean ethanol, olive oil, and CO2 extraction methods. These processes are gentler on the hemp plant and result in products that are safe for human consumption. Lab testing: We only considered CBD gummies from brands that send their products to independent, third-party labs for potency and safety testing. This ensures that the products meet high-quality standards and are free of harmful contaminants that could cause unwanted side effects.

We only considered CBD gummies from brands that send their products to independent, third-party labs for potency and safety testing. This ensures that the products meet high-quality standards and are free of harmful contaminants that could cause unwanted side effects. Customer reviews: In order to enjoy the benefits of CBD gummies, it’s important to buy from a reputable company with positive customer testimonials. All the brands on our list have received hundreds to thousands of positive customer feedback.

At the end of our research, we found the following brands to offer some of the best of the best when it comes to getting high-quality CBD oil gummies in the UK.

Discover the best CBD gummies in the UK for 2023

Blessed CBD has seen recognition from major publications such as Forbes and Reader’s Digest. This highly rated exposure speaks to the incredible quality and manufacturing practices utilised by the CBD company.

Sourcing its organic hemp from farms in Colorado (USA), Blessed CBD implements advanced CO2 extraction methods, winterisation, and distillation processes to create a range of CBD oil products that are safe, potent, and highly desired by thousands of customers worldwide, as seen in their TrustPilot page with countless 5 star reviews.

Blessed CBD gummies are no exception to the company’s commitment to quality. These vegan CBD gummies are perfect for those who want a discreet, accurate, and convenient way to add CBD into their lifestyle.

The pure CBD isolate formula is made using 100% natural ingredients and is completely THC-free. Each gummy contains a potent 25mg dose of cannabidiol, making Blessed CBD gummies ideal for those with higher daily CBD requirements. Additionally, since the CBD isolate gummies contain no trace amounts of THC, CBD users subject to drug tests won’t have to worry about a positive result when using this high-quality CBD hemp oil product.

Naturally flavoured with tropical fruits such as lemon, apple, mango, and watermelon, these delicious CBD sweets are also vegan, gluten-free, and completely organic. Packaged in 30-count tubs that lock in freshness with each reseal, Blessed CBD gummies are perfect for those who want a high-quality product they can trust to provide them with a consistent daily dose of CBD.

CBD users can purchase single tubs or subscribe to the company’s VIP program for even greater savings on these delicious CBD edibles. In every case, Blessed CBD provides free next-day shipping for all orders with a UK address.

Blessed CBD meets all the criteria we set out to find in a top-tier CBD gummy. The company’s natural farming and extraction processes result in products that are safe, potent, and free of harmful contaminants, while the independent lab testing guarantees that each gummy contains the accurate amount of CBD advertised. Additionally, the readily available third-party lab reports are easy to find on the website, making the company’s commitment to quality and transparency abundantly clear.

Buy CBD gummies online from Blessed CBD.

Founded by a group of CBD industry enthusiasts, Vibes CBD strives to provide customers with some of the highest quality cannabinoid products on the UK market. To achieve this goal, the company sources its organic hemp from farms in Europe and USA before shipping the raw plant material to the UK. It is then processed using a supercritical CO2 extraction process and infused into the company’s CBD capsules, oil tinctures, and edibles.

The CO2 extraction method ensures a potent and safe final product while preserving a wider range of hemp’s beneficial phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. This whole-plant extraction process is what allows Vibes CBD to create some of the best CBD oil products that are widely loved by thousands in the United Kingdom.

Men’s Journal, Observer and other major UK publications have spoken incredibly well about Vibes CBD gummies. Combined with the hundreds of positive reviews from recurring customers, it’s no wonder Vibes CBD is one of the most popular CBD companies in the UK.

Vibes CBD gummies are made using only natural ingredients and are entirely vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Each gummy contains 25mg of cannabidiol as pure CBD isolate, making them perfect for those who want a potent dose of CBD for daily or as-needed use without risking ingestion of tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly referred to as THC. The gummies are also infused with a variety of natural fruit flavours, including strawberry, orange, and lemon.

The company packages these delicious CBD treats in 20-count compact tins designed for easy portability and on-the-go use to make it even easier to take Vibes CBD gummies. Vibes CBD provides free next-day shipping on all UK orders, with no minimum purchase required.

Vibes CBD is a company constantly innovating and looking for new ways to improve the cannabidiol experience for its customers. The company’s commitment to quality is evident in every aspect of its operations, from seed to sale. Additionally, Vibes CBD’s convenient packaging and free shipping make it easy and affordable for first-time and experienced CBD users to get their daily dose of CBD.

Buy CBD gummies online at VibesCBD.

Originally founded in the USA but quickly making a name for itself in the UK CBD market, CBDistillery is a company that takes a unique approach to cannabinoid extraction and product development. Rather than relying on harsh solvents, CBDistillery uses a supercritical C02 process that allows it to preserve more of hemp’s beneficial terpenes and flavonoids. This process results in a final product that provides optimal wellness support with a flavour that’s out of this world.

To boost its reputation and trustworthiness, CBDistillery retains an in-house team of product development experts who work tirelessly to perfect each and every one of the company’s unique CBD products. This team is also responsible for creating all-new formulations, such as the company’s recently released line of broad-spectrum gummies enhanced with various vitamins and minerals.

Those seeking a comprehensive CBD food supplement that boosts the body’s ability to fight inflammation can find support with the CBD + turmeric + spirulina gummies. The relaxation CBD gummies combine potent cannabinoids with lavender and chamomile to provide an extra dose of calm when needed. Meanwhile, the CBD + apple cider vinegar gummies are designed to support healthy digestion and provide a gentle detox.

All CBDistillery gummies are made using only natural ingredients that are vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. What’s more, they’re also infused with broad-spectrum cannabidiol that contains zero THC.

CBDistillery provides an impressive range of gummies, each designed for a specific self-care purpose and made using only natural ingredients. Additionally, with multiple CBD gummy formulations that support a range of wellness needs, CBDistillery makes it easy for UK customers to reduce daily supplementation to one easy and delicious treat.

FG CBD is a UK-based cannabidiol company that provides an impressive selection of full-spectrum CBD products for people. The in-house manufacturing and product development teams work tirelessly to ensure that all FG CBD products are of the highest quality and backed by extensive third-party lab testing.

The broad-spectrum CBD gummies from FG CBD come in the form of delicious jelly domes flavoured with orange, black currant, and strawberry. The CBD oil used in FG CBD’s gummies is extracted from organically grown hemp that contains zero THC but does contain other cannabinoids so users can still experience the entourage effect.

CBD beginners and experienced users can choose between large 30-count tubs containing 20 mg of CBD per piece or smaller low-dose gummies in 10-count packages with 5mg of CBD per piece. While not entirely sugar-free, the tasty CBD treats are vegan and gluten-free, making them suitable for many dietary restrictions.

FG CBD’s broad-spectrum CBD gummies use only natural ingredients and are available in two different potencies. The company also provides an impressive selection of other CBD hemp products, making it easy for UK customers to find everything they need in one convenient online shop.

The company, alongside all of the other brands on this list, also works closely with the FSA to ensure that all products comply with UK CBD regulations.

Quality CBD gummies that taste great

When you find that CBD creams or oil tinctures aren’t doing enough to meet your desired wellness goals, consider switching to delicious, long-lasting, and easy-to-consume CBD gummy bears. Free from the earthy and unpleasant taste of CBD, these tasty treats provide potent CBD that can facilitate a better journey on your path to self-care and wellness. With any of the CBD gummies UK brands on this list, you are guaranteed a form of vegan-friendly CBD that is safe, legal, and fun to eat.

NutraHolistics, a health and wellness supplements retailer from the Netherlands, has assembled this insightful buyer’s guide. Each product has undergone a detailed personal review by Nathalia Hoedjes, who offers her experiences and impressions. Please be aware that NutraHolistics could earn a commission on products purchased through this guide, either currently or later on. Always seek advice from a healthcare expert or your doctor before trying CBD if you have any concerns or questions.