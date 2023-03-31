Butcher with a passion for local produce to open in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Butcher with a passion for local produce to open in St Andrews

Supporting local communities is important to this butcher as it launches new store.

In partnership with Scott Brothers Butchers
Working with local farmers and bringing quality products to local people is what Scott Brothers Butchers was built on more than 80 years ago.

And today this is still the focus for Scott and George Jarron who run the popular family butchers. Their grandfather, George Jarron, would be proud of his grandsons as they have developed and grown the brand over the years and soon the brothers will be opening their fourth store.

New butchers to launch in St Andrews

Launching in St Andrews at the start of May, in addition to thriving stores in Brook Street, Nethergate and Strathmartine Road, the new Scott Brothers Butchers shop will showcase their quality range of meat products. They will also be sourced locally from farms in Dundee and Angus – areas known for their great Scottish beef, lamb and pork – something that customers have come to expect from Scott Brothers.

“If we can, we will source it on our doorstep,” explains Scott. “Almost 80% of what we sell is beef, sourced from Brechin and Forfar. We have the same channels, operations and farmers that we have had for years and years.

“My brother and I are doing the very same thing our grandfather did all those years before, and that’s sourcing the very best we can, a gold-plated product.”

Maximising customer experience

A photo of an artist's impression of inside Scott Brothers Butchers
An artist’s impression of how the new Scott Brothers Butchers will look.

For Scott Jarron, who wanted to launch a store in St Andrews more than a decade ago, it has been a long time coming. But now “out of the blue” the businessman’s dream has come true.

Scott Brothers Butchers will be moving into Bell Street, after the previous butcher on the street recently closed. Although the St Andrews shop in the heart of the town is a slightly smaller footprint than the other three stores, it will still maximise the space and customer experience.

Back in the early 2010s, Scott and brother George hoped to open a butcher in St Andrews but felt at that time the town wasn’t big enough for two.

Then, when the previous butcher closed, the opportunity to move into the popular seaside town presented itself.

Scott said: “Hopefully people will appreciate the investment we are putting into the town. We are very excited about it and are confident it will be a success.

“This will be our fourth shop. We see this as a natural extension for our business, that’s come at a time when high streets need supported. We are big fans of seeing people getting out and about locally, and we want to be part of it, like we have been in Dundee and Broughty Ferry and now St Andrews.”

Arriving along with the new store will be the store manager, Keith Adam. Keith joined the Scott Brothers family a few months ago and has been learning the ropes the ‘Scott Brothers way’ since then. Keith, who lives in Leven, has been commuting to Dundee and back and is looking forward to being a little closer to home, as well as getting to know the St Andrews customers.

New jobs created

A photo of artist's impression of Scott Brothers in St Andrews
The new-look Scott Brothers Butchers in St Andrews.

A senior butcher will be joining manager Keith in the new shop when it opens, and two new roles will be created (they will be advertised in due course).

For all Scott Brothers Butchers’ customers, there is a real sense of pride and ownership, says Scott, and he is predicting the new St Andrews’ clientele will have a similar relationship with the well-known family butcher brand.

“Dundee has an unbelievable attitude for ownership. They affectionately refer to us as ‘Scotties the Butcher’; Broughty Ferry is the same, the town is very loyal to its local businesses and St Andrews is very much the same. We are setting ourselves up in a community that has passion for local products and local businesses – and that’s what Scott Brothers do.

“We source the very best of local produce, sell to local people and employ local people.”

To find out more, or to purchase any of Scott Brothers Butchers’ quality products, pop into any of Scott Brothers Butchers’ three stores (or fourth one in St Andrews from May) or you can order online.

