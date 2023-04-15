PAUL WHITELAW: From painting birds to the Highs and Lows of a Kosher Marriage, Paul has all bases covered for us this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PAUL WHITELAW: From painting birds to the Highs and Lows of a Kosher Marriage, Paul has all bases covered for us this week

Our TV critic also recommends taking the time to watch a heartfelt tribute to Deborah James, who died of bowel cancer at the age of 35.

By Paul Whitelaw
Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir.
Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir.

Painting Birds with Jim & Nancy Moir – Thursday, Sky Showcase, 8pm

Jim Moir, aka Vic Reeves, has combined his lifelong passion for drawing and painting with a love of birdwatching. In this tranquil new series, Jim and his wife Nancy travel around the more scenic parts of Britain in search of feathered treasure. It’s an absorbing celebration of creativity and the natural world. Jim is no dilettante, he’s a talented artist; each episode involves him painting a delicate portrait of the birds he spies along the way. His sweet relationship with Nancy is central to the show’s appeal, they’re easy-going company. Fans of Great Canal Journeys with Prunella Scales and Timothy West – as well as Gone Fishing with Jim’s erstwhile comedy partner Bob Mortimer – will find much to enjoy here.

Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words – Monday, BBC Two, 9pm

Deborah James tells the truth about just how awful it is to live with cancer. Image: BBC.

Deborah James was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer at the age of 35. Via podcasts, blogs and a hugely popular social media presence, she shared her story to raise awareness and reach out to people in a similar situation. This moving documentary, which was filmed during the last few months of her life in 2022, follows Deborah as she arranges her “death admin”. It’s an understandably difficult watch at times, especially towards the end, but Deborah’s frankness is to her eternal credit. She was funny, charming, articulate and always truthful about just how awful it is to live with cancer. Her Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK has so far raised more than £7 million. She made a difference.

First Dates – Monday, Channel 4, 10pm

The latest series of this romantic old warhorse commences with a father of three who can’t find someone to accommodate his somewhat complicated family commitments. We also spend time with an avid gamer who’d quite like to meet a fellow ‘geek’, a former holiday rep and fulltime dog lover, and an acting student who requires a similarly creative partner in her life. I haven’t seen this particular episode, preview copies weren’t available, but I’ll always flag up First Dates whenever space allows. If you’ve somehow never seen it before, well, it’s not what you might expect from a shamelessly contrived show in which we eavesdrop upon first daters in a restaurant. Voyeuristic, yes, but never cruel. A cute endeavour.

Manhunt: The Raoul Moat Story – Wednesday, STV, 9pm

Raoul Moat. Image:  MultiStory Media.

Thirteen years ago, Raoul Moat from Tyneside embarked upon a killing spree. One of the biggest manhunts in British police history ensued. This grimly compelling documentary features interviews with police officers, journalists and, most importantly, family members of one of Moat’s victims, Christopher Brown. There’s no denying that programmes of this nature prey upon our discomfiting fascination with terrible crimes and the circumstances surrounding them, but this one is more tasteful than most. It does at least pay tribute to the people who lost their lives during those eight days of high alert. The Hunt for Raoul Moat, a three-part ITV drama based on the case, begins on Sunday April 16. I’ll review that in next week’s column.

The Highs and Lows of a Kosher Marriage – Wednesday, BBC One, 10:40pm

Saul, Shoshi, reveal The Highs and Lows of a Kosher Marriage. Image: Milk & Honey Productions/Paul Shenkin.

This epistle from the Love, Faith and Me strand focuses on Saul and Shoshi, a happily married young couple who observe the strict laws of their Orthodox Jewish faith. They avoid all physical contact for twelve days of every month, when Shoshi has her period. The marital bed is separated to avoid temptation. The couple, who first met as teenagers, ruminate candidly about their devout faith and their struggle to conceive. They also gently disagree at times. Shoshi asserts that she already has a loving family with Saul, she’s content with what they have together, but he thinks there’s no such thing as a family without children. Like every episode of this series, it’s illuminating and non-judgmental.

Taskmaster – Thursday, Channel 4, 10:30pm

Jenny and Alex embrace this week’s Taskmaster mayhem. Image: Channel 4.

In this week’s crackerjack tumult of entertaining silliness, Kiell Smith-Bynoe is forced to play Bingo without any shoes on, Mae Martin treats us to an unorthodox drum solo, and the entire team of our professionally mirth-making contestants – Smith-Bynoe, Martin, Frankie Boyle, Jenny Éclair and Ivo Graham – are tasked with devising an ingenious egg-carrying boat race. Taskmaster is basically Heinz Wolff’s Great Egg Race – there’s a reference for the teenagers – with a more knowing cadence, and that’s precisely why it works. An endless streak of inventiveness and a whole load of nonsense unified in tandem for our entertainment. And your kids, if you have kids or find yourselves kid adjacent, will enjoy it too. Actual family fun.

Unreported World – Friday, Channel 4, 7:30pm

The latest episode of this current affairs stalwart involves investigative reporter Guillermo Galdos following Brazilian federal police officers as they crack down on illegal Amazonian gold mining. Brazil officially exports a hundred tonnes of gold each year, but evidence suggests that almost half of the country’s gold trade comes from illegal sources. This has raised serious concerns for tech companies using gold in their products. Galdos discovers that the police have spent the last two years building a case against gold traders suspected of selling their ill-gotten gains to tech giants such as Apple. He also travels deep into the Amazon rainforests to witness first-hand the huge amount of damage wrought by the illegal gold mining trade.

