Flock to House of Dun: New exhibition captures children’s take on local birdlife, heritage and history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Flock to House of Dun: New exhibition captures children’s take on local birdlife, heritage and history

Exhibition showcases bird-themed artwork and poetry of 160 pupils.

By Gayle Ritchie
Flock to House of Dun celebrates local birdlife, such as the pink-footed geese found at Montrose Basin. Picture by Steve Gardner.
Flock to House of Dun celebrates local birdlife, such as the pink-footed geese found at Montrose Basin. Picture by Steve Gardner.

An exhibition themed around Angus birdlife, history and heritage – and featuring the artwork of 159 children – launches at the National Trust for Scotland’s House of Dun. Gayle Ritchie finds out more

Birds are big news at historic House of Dun in the heart of Angus.

The striking Georgian mansion boasts superlative views across Montrose Basin, renowned for its rich birdlife, and has an impressive hoard of avian-themed furniture and decor squirrelled away inside.

Renowned poet Violet Jacob was born at House of Dun in 1863, 160 years ago, and themed much of her work around the natural environment, including The Wild Geese, a poem that describes the sight of thousands of birds in flight journeying home to Angus.

An exhibition launching today (April 22) – on Earth Day, a celebration of the natural world and a call to arms to protect the planet – sees the bird-themed work of around 160 local school pupils showcased at the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) property.

Evocatively titled Flock to House of Dun, the exhibition is a feast for the senses, with 159 stunning “imaginary” birds created by pupils flocking together as stars of the show.

Pupils examine a taxidermied bird at House of Dun.

The birds have been stuck together in groups on to “mobiles” that will be strung up around the courtyard, either floating from trees or held up by stakes in the ground.

They’ll move ever so slightly in the breeze, affording a sense of birds flying and flocking together.

The exhibition also includes stories and poetry written by pupils focused around local birdlife.

Abundance of birds

Inspiration for the project hails from the rich variety of bird species that feed and roost in Montrose Basin and the abundance of birds in House of Dun’s collections of art and artefacts, plus Violet Jacob’s poem.

Weaving together these different strands, the team at the property hosted a series of creative workshops and outdoor activities for pupils with a creative practitioner and the Trust’s local rangers, supported by Scottish Wildlife Trust.

The Flock to House of Dun project was conceived by Sarah Cowie, senior heritage learning advisor at the NTS, and Scott Byrne, operations manager Angus for the NTS, and supported by visual artist Sarah Diver Lang.

“We have such a fantastic aspect overlooking Montrose Basin – it’s hugely significant in terms of pink-footed geese and all sorts of wading birds, sea birds, red kites and sea eagles,” says Scott.

“Meanwhile, inside House of Dun, there are many imaginary birds – whether taxidermy, embroidered or decorative examples.

“We invited young people to come and do their own birdwatching, and then to get stuck into workshops in which they imagined all sorts of birds.”

Exciting project.

Educational environment

The NTS partnered with Scottish Wildlife Trust to deliver workshops and activities for pupils, educating them on the environment that surrounds them alongside the history of the 18th-Century Georgian country house.

These included indoor sessions looking at how birds feature in the House of Dun collections – from parrots and macaws hiding in tapestries to bedding embroidered with exotic beds and an ostrich-themed candelabra – alongside outdoor sessions in the neighbouring Montrose Basin.

They were then given a “steer” by visual artist Sarah Diver Lang in their mission to invent imaginary birds.

“They imagined where birds’ eggs might hatch, what the eggs would look like, where they’d make their nests, what they’d eat, what their wings, beak, body and legs might look like, and so on,” Scott explains.

“That helped them form ideas – striking and memorable ones.

“Their imaginary birds might incorporate the tail of an eagle perhaps, or the leg of an ostrich, and ultimately resulted in this stunning ‘flock’.”

Flock to House of Dun art.

The pupils also made marbled eggs, which Scott describes as “jewel-like”. These will be on display in paper form.

Scott is hugely excited about the launch day – today – and hopes people do indeed flock to the venue.

The exhibition offers so much more than just artwork, he says, adding: “There are so many strands.

“There are some poetic elements, with pupils being inspired by Violet Jacob’s The Wild Geese, as well as biodiversity, habitat loss and environmental elements.

“Ultimately it all ties in with museums and galleries, and our mission to enable more people and communities to access our properties.”

Some of the children’s art.

Reconnecting

Scott says while there had been a “gap” in the engagement of museums and galleries with schools thanks to the pandemic, the team at House of Dun are hugely excited to be reconnecting.

“We hope the schools that took part feel a real sense of pride,” he enthuses.

“Most of the young people had implicit knowledge of Montrose Basin but didn’t necessarily make the connection with House of Dun.

“It’s important that the house should be part of their community and environment, and that they recognise they can come here and enjoy it.

“Ultimately, they’ve made this amazing artwork and they’ll be able to invite friends and family along here to show what they’ve made.”

Stunning House of Dun.

The hope is that the project will encourage more young people and schools to visit NTS properties.

There are three in Angus – House of Dun, Barry Mill and JM Barrie’s Birthplace.

“House of Dun has a very special position in relation to Montrose Basin and we want to make it open and accessible to all,” adds Scott.

Uniting museums and schools

Supported by funding from The Wild Escape – a major new initiative uniting hundreds of museums and schools in a celebration of UK wildlife and creativity – the Flock to House of Dun project features artwork from Lochside Primary School, Borrowfield Primary School and Southesk Primary School.

The Angus National Trust for Scotland Members’ Centre also supported the project, donating £850 towards coach travel for the participating schools.

Borrowfield Primary 5/6 teacher Rachel Greig said her pupils were hugely excited and inspired by the project, adding: “It really got them thinking and talking about birds. It stirred their imaginations and they came up with lots of fantastic ideas.”

Pupils getting stuck into the creative process.

Sarah Cowie, senior heritage learning advisor at the NTS, said: “We are thrilled to be launching our Flock to House of Dun exhibition and sharing the incredible art produced by pupils from across Angus.

“With unparalleled views across the Montrose Basin, which is home to over 100,000 migratory birds, and a wealth of related assets in our collection, we knew our project at House of Dun needed to focus on birdlife and we are delighted to see the creative interpretations the school children have produced.

“Most pupils, although they lived locally, had not been inside House of Dun before.

“Seeing their faces as they got to explore our amazing objects and find spectacular creatures in our collections was a special moment.

“As part of our 10-year strategy, Nature, Beauty and Heritage for Everyone, we set out our ambition as Scotland’s largest conservation charity to make our places, collections and natural heritage accessible to everyone.

“Through projects such as Flock to House of Dun, we not only achieve this but we are also able to engage the younger generation with our built heritage, the natural landscape and wildlife we’re so fortunate to be surrounded by.”

Pink-footed geese at Montrose Basin.

With stunning vistas overlooking Montrose Basin and set amid glorious gardens and woodland, House of Dun is every inch the perfect 18th-Century laird’s home – and a fantastic day out for all the family.

Built in 1743 to replace the medieval tower house that had been home to the Erskine family since 1375, the house is filled with treasures that tell the stories of the people who lived here.

  • Flock to House of Dun can be viewed free of charge in the courtyard at House of Dun during opening hours – 10.30am to 4.30pm, Wednesday to Sunday – from April 22 until May 21.
  • The courtyard houses the Angus Folk Collection, too, which visitors can enjoy at no extra cost. Access to House of Dun and guided tours of the historic house are available to non-members from as little as £11.50 and free of charge to NTS members. Find out more at nts.org.uk/house-of-dun

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Barry Humphries as Dame Edna Everage in 2009 (PA)
In Pictures: The many faces of Barry Humphries
Barry Humphries (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Barry Humphries: Quotes from his life and multiple alter-egos
Barry Humphries created the character, Sir Les Patterson (PA)
Who were Barry Humphries’ alter egos?
Barry Humphries in character as Dame Edna Everage (Tim Goode/PA)
Entertainer Barry Humphries lived a life as colourful as his many characters
Barry Humphries (Yui Mok/PA)
Australian entertainer Barry Humphries dies at the age of 89
Lord Alan Sugar (Yui Mok/PA)
Alan Sugar approaches Tetris scriptwriter about ‘exciting movie project’
Exam time is a stressful time for teenagers AND their parents!
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It’s no secret I suffer from anxiety - and right now it's…
Giffordtown Hall can be found halfway round the walk.
WALK THIS WAY: Exploring the 'arboreal selection box' surrounding the Fife village of Ladybank
The Dark Rebel hints at sportier things to come from Cupra.
Cupra Dark Rebel teases new electric sports car
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lesley Hart column Picture shows; Rehearsals for Welcome to Bannockburn by Lesley Hart. na. Supplied by A Play, A Pie and A Pint Date; 11/04/2023
LESLEY HART: Meet me on the other side of SAB Monday

Most Read

1
Brechin City fan Dave Stuart has lived in Gran Canaria for ten years. Image: Dave Stuart.
VIDEO: Brechin City fan teaches stunned Scandinavians ‘Tractor Song’ in Gran Canaria bar ahead…
2
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
3
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
4
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for
5
The moment a chicken crossed the road in Dundee. Image: Signals Dundee/TikTok
Dundee learner driver in stitches at chicken crossing the road
6
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
7
Eilish McColgan, of Great Britain, runs to win the bronze medal in the Women's 5000 at the European Championships in Munich. Image: AP
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after ‘final crack in the…
8
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
9
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
10
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison

More from The Courier

Honey was smeared all over play equipment at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park
All lanes on the A90 at Tealing were restricted after the crash. Image: Google Street View.
Firefighters cut person free from car after A90 crash near Dundee
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Vagina Monologues at rep theatre Picture shows; The Vagina Monologues cast. Dundee Rep. Supplied by Alastair More Date; 06/04/2023
Dundee Rep to give new life to 90s sensation The Vagina Monologues
Bryce Dallas Howard and Gina Carano on the set of The Mandalorian on Disney+
TELLYBOX: Two superhero series bow out
Alaotran gentle lemurs will move into Fife Zoo. Image: Bristol Zoo
New animal enclosures planned as major expansion of Fife Zoo begins
Fife snake Hiss, who was found in a neighbour's bed. Image: Alan Richardson
Snakes in a bed and tarantulas in a park - 7 unusual animal stories…
Barry Maguire joined Dundee in January on loan from Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Barry Maguire determined to keep Dundee starting spot as he reveals support from injured…
Elliot in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Former Dundee and Raith Rovers striker Calum Elliot is named new Cowdenbeath manager
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
GINGER GAIRDNER: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]