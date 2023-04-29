BOOKS: JJA Harwood on finding inspiration in Scottish folklore and the Highlands.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

BOOKS: JJA Harwood on finding inspiration in Scottish folklore and the Highlands.

A tale of the dark side of the fae takes her readers into the terrifying underworld.

By Nora McElhone
JJA Harwood, author of The Thorns Remain. Image: Harper Collins.
JJA Harwood, author of The Thorns Remain. Image: Harper Collins.

After the success of her debut novel The Shadow in the Glass, we caught up with JJR Harwood to find out more about her latest book, The Thorns Remain.

Jo Harwood had been hankering after a fact-finding mission to the Scottish Highlands for many years, when lockdowns and travel restrictions finally eased off, she was rewarded with a journey that helped her to put the finishing touches to a new novel.

“I had been coveting a trip to the Highland Folk Museum and wistfully staring at pictures of Rothiemurchus for about two years before I got there,” she admits, “so it was so nice to see everything in person!”

The Thorns Remain is deeply rooted in traditional folklore, a subject that has fascinated the author since she was a little girl. “I was one of those kids who was really into mythology, so growing up I had a serious Celtic folklore phase,” she explains.

“But as I got older I started to think more deeply about it, and I realised just how much gets reflected in traditional fairy tales and mythology. My background is in history and one of the things which I’ve always been really interested in is the use of unconventional sources – so looking at architecture or landscape as a historical source rather than just relying on books.”

The Thorns Remain. Image: Harper Collins.

She was drawn to Scottish folklore, especially it’s more frightening tales. “There’s a thread of darkness in a lot of traditional Scottish myths which draws me like a magnet!” she laughs.

Looking more closely at the links between these unconventional sources in the context of Scottish folklore, Jo says that she; “realised that these tales were a reflection of the times in which they were told. There’s a lot of creatures in Scottish folklore that are closely linked to the weather, or to the landscape, and there’s a school of thought among folklorists that these kinds of stories function as a way to warn people to stay away from dangerous places or keep clear of storms.”

She believes that, “It’s really important to keep these kinds of stories alive, because they reflect the concerns of the people who originally told them – and considering we don’t always have more traditional historical records available, these stories are a really crucial source.”

Despite the fact that she doesn’t have a personal connection to the Highlands, Jo’s long-term aim is to make the move to Scotland and she knew that was where she wanted to base her book. “I knew that the Highlands would be the perfect setting for it, right from the beginning. When I originally came up with the idea for the story, I knew I wanted it to be about loss and grief, remembering and forgetting, what you can take with you and what you must leave behind.

“After the devastation of the Clearances, these are all things which are physically written onto the landscape of the Highlands – a whole other way of life and the way people tried to snuff it out is reflected in the remains of all the crofts and townships you can still see in the Highlands today. What better place to set a story like Thorns?” she enthuses.

The action in The Thorns Remain revolves around Moira Jean, a character who was a complete change of pace from Jo’s previous heroine, Eleanor. “Whereas Eleanor was a very prim and proper schemer, Moira Jean was much more relaxed, much less patient, and just generally more inclined to have fun and cause problems,” says Jo.

“But in other ways, I wanted her to be a very vibrant kind of character precisely because she was grieving. She is fierce and proud and full of life, and because of that she really struggles to admit how much she is hurting. I’d say that definitely made her more vulnerable when it comes to The Dreamer, but with a villain that manipulative, they were always going to find her weak spots!”

The Thorns Remain also tackles the subject of the Spanish ‘flu pandemic that ravaged so many communities at the end of the first world war. Was it a coincidence that Jo had chosen that focus in light of the 2020 Covid pandemic? “I have a very clear memory about this from when I first started researching for Thorns,” says Jo, “it was about 2018 and I was sitting in a pub, waiting for a friend to arrive and reading one of my research books. I’d already decided that I wanted to set it right after WWI, and I remember thinking to myself “I guess I’ll have to talk about the Spanish flu as well, but I don’t think it’ll be that important.”

“And then the pandemic happened. Talk about tempting fate! I knew I wanted this to be a story about grief and to have a bereaved main character, so setting the story at a time of mass loss felt like a very natural choice. But the Spanish flu added an interesting dimension to the story which I hadn’t really considered before, because it was an enormous series of mass deaths, but before the Covid pandemic people didn’t really seem to talk about it all that much. I kept wondering why one traumatic event was remembered and another was forgotten, when the two were very much interlinked.”

I’ve been thrilled by how Thorns has been received so far! It’s so exciting seeing it out in the wild and I’ve just loved seeing people recommend it to each other. There’s been a lot of excitement over the absolutely gorgeous Locked Library edition, which has a different colour palette and some incredible printed edges, and it’s been so lovely seeing something I’ve written get turned into something so beautiful – and that readers are getting really excited about, too! As for what’s next, I am working on something new but it’s very early days, so I won’t say too much. I’m having a lot of fun on this next project and I can’t wait until I can share more info!

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

David Dimbleby (Richard Lewisohn/BBC)
David Dimbleby on Sharp row: PM’s power to appoint BBC chair should be curtailed
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be released later this year.
New artwork released for Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget starring Bella Ramsey
Fenton Bailey who directed Britney Spears in a documentary about her life said she is normal and boring (Archive/PA)
Britney Spears is a normal, sweet and shy person, says documentary director
MV Fingal as she is today - as Scotland's only 'luxury floating hotel'. And when she was a lighthouse tender ship serving keepers.
How Scotland's only 'luxury floating hotel' once served the country's lighthouse keepers
Black Ops. Image: BBC/Ricky Darko.
Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Black Ops, Clive Myrie in Italy and an insight…
Looking to the distant Cairngorms.
WALK THIS WAY: The Ladder Hills in Aberdeenshire
MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Garden centre in fife
7 must-visit garden centres in Tayside and Fife - according to our readers
The Panzanella starter at The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews.
Restaurant review: Cross The Bridge for a luxurious Mediterranean dining experience in St Andrews
Cupar cyclist John McNally at home in Fife.
How 86-year-old Cupar cyclist John overcame horror crash to become oldest rider at the…

Most Read

1
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
2
2
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
3
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
4
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3
5
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
6
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
7
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
8
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
9
Joel Justice.
Dundee man tagged for injuring officer in violent pub struggle
10
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

Humza Yousaf at Just Bee event in Dundee.
Humza Yousaf told Dundee charity event he 'absolutely' attended meeting on day of same…
Max Kucheriavyi challenges Daniel MacKay at Hampden.
Max Kucheriavyi at Hampden: Scottish Cup semi-final heartache for Falkirk but St Johnstone loan…
Jim Goodwin takes a selfie with a young Dundee United fan.
17 best images as Dundee United delight young fans at Tannadice open training session
Inchture Level Crossing. Image: Network Rail
Busy level crossing on Dundee to Perth line closed for safety reasons
Two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy.
Man, 48, arrested in connection with two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy
Jake (Jamie Sives) and Max (Mark Bonnar in Guilt.
TELLYBOX: Guilt is so good, it's a marvel
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Doug Cocker artist interview Picture shows; Doug Cocker with his installation The Plural.. McManus Galleries What's New exhibition. Supplied by Kevin McGinley Date; Unknown
Angus artist Doug Cocker's sculptures were 'too scary' for RBS offices
George Cruickshanks appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth pervert told 'take responsibility' for young victims' suffering
Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde at a workshop session for No Love Songs.
The View rocker Kyle Falconer and partner Laura open up about postnatal depression and…
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Leaked designs show the shape of things to come in Arbroath's new £13m…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]