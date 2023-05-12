ARTS: John Cooper Clarke brings his performance poetry to Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

ARTS: John Cooper Clarke brings his performance poetry to Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre

The Salford-born writer rose to fame in the 80s, giving a voice to the working-class consciousness.

By Andrew Welsh
John Cooper Clarke.
John Cooper Clarke.

He’s the performance poet who was synonymous with punk.

John Cooper Clarke was present to witness one of music’s most important-ever gigs when The Sex Pistols played Manchester’s Lesser Trade Hall in June 1976, and went on to become a huge part of the massively influential scene that grew up in his home city in its immediate aftermath.

He performed on the same bill as such Manchester-based legends of that era as Magazine, The Buzzcocks, Joy Division and The Fall, as well as the Pistols themselves and a host of other late-70s luminaries including Siouxsie And The Banshees, Elvis Costello and Rockpile.

The Gardyne Theatre hosts legendary Salford-born wordsmith John Cooper Clarke on May 12.

Now aged 74, Clarke’s popped up in recent years in such varied contexts as a participant alongside Fife-based stand-up Phill Jupitus in BBC’s Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, as an unlikely lead singer foil for ex-Stranglers frontman Hugh Cornwell on the pair’s collaborative covers album This Time It’s Personal, and playing a ghost in a Christmas episode of the TV comedy Mandy.

The Salford lad’s immediate pre and post-pandemic touring antics were mostly tied in with his 2018 poetry collection The Luckiest Guy Alive and his subsequent autobiography I Wanna Be Yours.

Wilderness years

Following a lengthy spell in the wilderness due to heroin addiction, Clarke became a regular on TV screens as the sideman to Quaker Oats’ Honey Monster in the late 80s – years before John Lydon’s infamous stint punting butter.

Praise from superfan Alex Turner ensured he later enjoyed a lengthy renaissance following the rise of the Sheffield songsmith’s band The Arctic Monkeys, but now as he approaches the twilight of his career, some observers wonder if JCC’s legendary ability to tap into the working-class consciousness at its most irreverent might finally be on the wane.Never one to be concerned with political correctness, John Cooper Clarke has stayed true to his working class origins.

Asked recently how he feels about being seen as a living legend, the Dundee-bound Evidently Chickentown scribe replied: “Oh, it’s terrific. How could you complain? It’s taken me 45 years to become an overnight success.
“The 80s weren’t too kind to me, partly my own fault with the drug habit – it really p***ed on my chips – but other than that being labelled the punk poet was the last thing you wanted to be associated with in the early 80s.
“You know, let’s face it, punk rock only lasted two years and after that anything that was tainted with the word ‘punk’ was surplus to requirement. It went off to the other extreme, didn’t it?

“I’m not moaning about it, that’s the nature of pop music but, you know, it went in the opposite direction of conspicuous consumption and throwing money at everything. Duran Duran, the New Romantics, it was all spend, spend, spend, and two-minute videos with Hollywood production values.
“Punk was so last week. That ‘so last week’ lasted for a decade really. But I’ve always worked – I didn’t have to get a real job.”

Writing proper

Reflecting on his most recent books, Clarke told ex-Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook in a radio interview late last year: “I have always done gigs, but it’s only in the last four years that I’ve really started writing proper again in any kind of conscientious way.”

John Cooper Clarke plays Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre tonight, May 12.
Tickets dundeebox.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
3
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
4
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
5
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet
6
Dr Babar Akbar, lost half ownership of his house in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife doctor lost £100k in house sale swindle after fraudster forged ex-wife’s signature
7
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
8
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
3
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
4
10
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]