Great days out in Scotland for the whole family this summer

In this ultimate summer guide in Scotland, there’s plenty of events and activities to choose from for the whole family to enjoy.

Whether you’re looking for an activity for the whole family or to have a wee adventure out somewhere different, we have you covered with these activities happening around Scotland in our handy guide!

The ultimate summer guide in Scotland

Cairnie Fruit Farm

Cairnie Fruit Farm is a unique and unforgettable destination that offers visitors a chance to experience an authentic farm experience in the picturesque countryside of Fife and enjoy the most delicious fresh Pick Your Own soft fruit Scotland has to offer.

The family-run farm boasts over 20 acres of fruit, a charming farm shop, fun activities for visitors of all ages and a cafe with some of the best home baking in Fife! This summer you can experience picking the most delicious strawberries, cherries, raspberries, sunflowers and more!

Not only is there a large outdoor Fun-yard, but also a 6-acre Mega Maze that opens mid-July. Redesigned in maize each year, it’ll be sure to challenge your sense of direction!

Whether you’re looking for a wholesome family day out or a fun day date, Cairnie Fruit Farm is sure to delight!

Have a day of fun in Cairnie Fruit Farm.

The Reading Challenge 2023

Dundee Leisure and Culture are holding this year’s Reading Challenge is for children aged 5-12 years, starting on 30th of June and running for the whole summer holidays.

There will be two parts to the challenge:

The first part is to read six books over the holidays and fill in the library cards on your map. These can be any book you like — novels, fact books, e-books or audio books.

The second part is to visit as many of Dundee’s 14 libraries as possible and get a stamp on your map at each one.

There will be prizes along the way and a special ‘Holiday Here’ certificate when you complete the challenge.

All the family can get involved with ‘Holiday Here’, explore different libraries, share stories and participate in the events and activities running in the libraries throughout the summer. It’s a great chance to see what’s on offer in Dundee Libraries.

Join up for free in any Dundee library and collect a ‘Holiday Here’ activity map, bookmark and sticker.

The library team is always on hand to help you join, choose books or anything else you need.

Start the Reading Challenge 2023.

Dundee Science Centre

Get ready for a summer of science at Dundee Science Centre!

The award-winning exhibits will be open every day for the whole summer, from the 1st of July to the 14th of August!

Discover the world of science through hands-on fun for the whole family to enjoy.

Challenge your design skills in We are Inventing, explore the wonders of the natural world in We are Discovering and try your hand at heart surgery in the Medical Marvels augmented reality operating room.

If you’re looking for a space to relax and have a bite to eat, Café Create is open every day with vegan and gluten-free options, free Wi-Fi, outdoor seating and a kids play area.

You can also explore the fantastic giftshop with a wide range of unique toys and gifts.

Dundee Science Centre operates three sessions times for families to book into. These run from 9:00am-11:30am, 12-2:30pm and 3-5:30pm. Pre-booking is strongly recommended as there are limited spaces for each session.

Don’t miss out! Book your visit to Dundee Science Centre.

Arbikie Distillery

Arbikie Distillery invites you to embark on a truly immersive field-to-bottle experience.

Witness firsthand the distillation process, which begins with a diverse range of homegrown crops such as potatoes, rye, peas and more. Discover the remarkable story behind Nàdar, the world’s first climate positive gin and vodka and how it has brought back the first Scottish Rye Whisky in nearly 200 years.

The Distillery Experience offers captivating tours and tastings, focusing on the artistry of whisky, gin, vodka and cocktail making.

Nestled within an impressive 1,000 square foot building, overlooking the breathtaking Lunan Bay, you’ll find a retail shop, café and cocktail bar, all offering an array of expertly crafted food and drink.

The distillery also hosts a vibrant venue that exhibits a diverse range of evening events, including live bands, comedy nights, ceilidhs and even more to ensure there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Learn more about Arbikie Distillery.

Stagecoach

See more by bus this summer with Stagecoach.

Take the kids to see the beautiful coast of Fife, discover the wonderful culture of Dundee, and take in the sights of Perth & Kinross and the surrounding areas.

Whether you’re going to the beach, the swimming pool, the cinema or looking around the shops, there is plenty to do and see with the children this summer. Take in the vast number of wonderful museums, stunning parks and nature sites and visit the local businesses that bring so much colour and life to their town, city, or village.

If you decide to go sightseeing in big cities, or stay closer to home, then Stagecoach can take you there. With the DayRider pass, you can enjoy unlimited travel within your selected zone for the entire day, providing exceptional value for your money.

Check out Stagecoach’s exciting promos and offers this summer.