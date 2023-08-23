Taste Perthshire owner reveals how family business created ‘the perfect all-round stop on the A9’

Calum MacLellan is the owner of Taste Perthshire, a shop and restaurant at Bankfoot near Perth.

Tell us about Taste Perthshire?

We provide a blend of shopping and an all-day family restaurant. Visitors come and relax, browse and meet with friends. Our range of shops offer gifts, leisure clothes, food and drink. We recently opened a 24-hour fuel station and EV charge hub, as well as a new delicatessen and takeaway, making what we believe to be the perfect all-round stop on the A9. We are a family business, and this close-knit culture runs through our entire team – I couldn’t be prouder of the community we have here.

Tell us about your role at Taste Perthshire and some of the highlights of the job?

I have been part of Taste Perthshire for 23 years. My main focus is and always has been the people – returning customers, new clientele or our staff. Nothing inspires me more than happy customers and a happy team, they are the pillars to success. Having undergone a rebrand eight years ago, I am always striving to ensure the business is continuing to develop.

What would you have done if you hadn’t gone down this path?

For as long as I can remember, my parents and grandparents have been involved within hospitality. I was very much into rugby through my teenage years, but from the age of 13 I’ve worked within the trade. I do enjoy boating and had hoped to travel the globe as a cruise liner purser.

Where in the world are you happiest?

Perthshire – and Pitlochry has been my home for 35 years. I am an advocate of the local area and what it has to offer. However, I am happiest when visiting my home village on the west coast of Scotland, Morar, and the surrounding area of Arisaig and Mallaig and reliving memories of my childhood.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

My roots are in the west coast of Scotland, so I enjoy venturing back out west and visiting the beaches I grew up on as a young boy.

Who inspires you?

My friend, Cameron Millar, who is suffering with ALK+ non-smokers’ lung cancer. He supports charities and organisations, and has created forums for sufferers, joined the board of trustees for the National Cancer Research institute and raised awareness through events such as the Edinburgh Marathon Relay, completing the last four miles of the race. Cameron and I have cycled Etape Caledonia for many years and we plan to do so again in May 2024 with our friend Christopher Stephenson.

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

Support young people with mental health issues through social activities within communities.

If you could rule for a day, what would be the first thing you would do?

Remove energy bills! On a more serious note, I’d do everything I could to end world hunger and poverty.

Favourite holiday destination?

The gorgeous Amalfi coast, outwith high season.

What makes you happy?

Spending time with my wife and family.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Yes, I met my wife Jane at the young age of 16 and we have never looked back.

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

Be a decent person and care for others – from my parents.

What do you do to unwind?

A barbecue at home with family and friends – when the weather allows!

Biggest regret?

Not sustaining adequate sport and the appreciation of fitness – I will try now to catch up!

What or who are you proudest of?

My three children. Having cared for and guided them, they inspire me. They are already making an impression on their lives and I could not be more proud of them all.

If you could turn back the clock what one thing would you change?

Have more children.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Have no regrets, go out and reach for your dreams.

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

Bringing positivity when everything is not.

What’s your motto?

Live your best life today – no one knows what tomorrow may bring!