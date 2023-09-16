BOOKS: Jo Caulfield’s debut The Funny Thing About Death tackles the death of her sister with candid warmth and humour

“Jo and Annie Caulfield were born storytellers, keeping each other entertained ever since they were little. Comedian Jo took to the stage to make her audiences laugh with her caustic wit while her big sister, Annie became a broadcaster and scriptwriter.

When Annie died in 2016 Jo was left lost without her.

One way of coping was to put her thoughts down on paper, resulting in her debut book, The Funny Thing About Death. Jo has written a touching tribute to her sister, which describes the best and worst of times with humour and also gives her the opportunity to champion her talented sister’s work.

Speaking to me on a weekday morning from her flat in Leith, Jo is remarkably fresh-faced given that she is in the midst of her latest run at the Edinburgh Fringe. She is renowned for her sell out shows and recently won the Comedians’ Comedian Award.

She talks openly about losing her big sister to cancer, a subject that she elucidates with touching honesty in her book.

“It started because I was not able to grasp that she wasn’t there, so I started writing down my thoughts. I put a few things out on Twitter and it became a really cathartic thing. I rewrote it a lot and it was definitely a very long process but the process was good for me.”

For Jo, including some of Annie’s writing in the book has been a good way for people to get to know her and her work. It has also enabled Jo to, “open up a new part of myself, where I could be more serious about certain things, things that I wouldn’t talk about in stand up.

She says that she was aware that she needed to: “be careful that you don’t suddenly start writing in a way that you don’t speak – don’t get all grandiose because you are a writer now! So after I wrote a sentence I would read it out loud to make sure that it was still me.

“Also just to be not afraid of any weird thoughts. I thought ‘just put them down’.” For example, when Jo reflected on her sister’s voracious appetite for life, I thought ‘is that why she was like that? Because she didn’t have as long? Was it in her DNA in some way?”

She wanted to include these thoughts – no matter how off-the-wall they seemed to be because it might help other people in their grieving processes, to feel that they are not alone.

Jo says that she has learned that our experiences of living with and dying from cancer are as individual as we are: “I think also what was important to me is that there are very different ways of dealing with a cancer diagnosis; people being very open and marvellous and also to know is that not everybody is like that. I think actually the more common response is retreating – thinking, ‘I can let the people I trust in’.

“Not everybody wants to tell everybody their business – you spend a lot of energy trying to keep well,” explains Jo, “So we had to act like everything was great and Annie was going to be fine.

“She was giving the signs that ‘I can’t deal with anyone thinking there is going to be a bad outcome to this – I can’t deal with anyone being emotional’ and that’s OK too, whatever people do is OK.”

Amazing big sister

The Funny Thing About Death is a lot of things, but many readers will find the book a loving tribute to the relationship between sisters. Jo wanted to be just like her big sister when she was little and says, “I sort of never really grew out of that really, it was still the best thing to hang out with her.

“Obviously I only know my relationship: the big sister, little sister. I don’t think Annie saw me in that same way that I saw her, especially when you are little. Particularly because of the boarding school aspect I really needed her.

“We are so alike like a best friend, you can look at someone and immediately know what the other one is thinking and also having the same faults that you would recognise in each other – she was always a good person to talk things through with.

“Someone who bought the book and came to a signing said to me: “I always wanted a sister and I thought that I have to remember that I am lucky that I had a sister, that I have experienced that.”

Support in the hospice

When Annie’s partner Martin found it increasingly difficult to look after her in their tiny flat, their Macmillian nurse found her a place in a hospice.

I was very grateful that I got to spend time with her – we had some really lovely days she was really cared for and that took all the pressure of Martin and then she was resigned because she was angry and fighting it and she was always fun, asking what’s for lunch. Her brain was always there until the morphine she is sort of making senses in her way – she is repeating words that she likes the sound of and that is very Annie because she loved words. So it was still her – just a bit off her head!

Recording The Funny Thing About Death audiobook

Recording the audio of it was different, suddenly all the sad bits hit home. And I was surprised and had to stop and the engineer was brilliant and said well I didn’t think we would get through this.

I have got a few examples of that when it’s not when you are expecting these weird odd moments one that I remember was that it suddenly was like one thing too many and he thought that I was trying because I had to change trains and he was really nice and explaining that it was really easy to change trains there.

An exhausted afterwards and I thought ohh funny. The writing the book was a good feeling but verbalising it to other people and also I could see people in the audience. I mean they knew it was going to be this sort of talk but people were getting upset. You know, people like this is the opposite of my job. I’ve had to make laugh. So I found that very draining and I thought no, I think the book was a good idea. But I don’t really want to talk about that. You know two people would be. Yeah.

Um, and it was to talk about positives that had come out of grief. You know, the sense of community and help you get. And I felt so emotional.

Last Sunday I felt so emotional and exhausted afterwards writing the book was a good feeling – I was thinking this is the opposite of my job!

Sometimes I felt this it was in Scotland everybody was being very stoic – we’re all being too stiff upper lip here. Sometimes you don’t mind the sadness because that is what happens when you remember them – it is OK to feel!

He said Annie is going to be OK with him, she obviously very much respected him and also that funny way that he did make her feel that she was the only patient that he had. That helped her and also Martin said he got the feeling from him, he understands her that there is only so much knowledge she can take – she needs hope.

Because I had written a couple of pieces that had gone out publicly he also did a play on Radio 4 about her wanting to finish her last book. He and Annie were in it played by actors but he was just so keen to get her book out. He understood that was a thing that if you needed to do it, you needed to do it.

My brother is the memory of the family, he just said, I will read it, but maybe not yet, it’s your memory of Annie which may be different from mine. It’s funny I never imagine people I know reading it – I was just thinking ;h my uncle John can’t read this!

And I have had family friends who have read it but it is you have to write the thing you are going to write but I don’t think you should be cruel – that’s teenage you ,angry, take that out! Everybody gave me their blessing completely.

The more you sort of noticed funny little differences, I never sort of noticed that my parents were Irish, you don’t really hear it it’s more because this is the RAF and there was a lot of wives – they would have a private income some of them were quite hoity toity I remember going into their houses, it didn’t matter that much to have everything in place, our home was perfectly nice and a bit more relaxed and when it was when we went to Ireland on holiday, it was really relaxed, we were outside until it was dark.

I suppose it was white important in the air force that you had to conform in a way it’s funny my mum says that she always says she never had anything but welcome from English people but I do remember that I went in with my mum to pay and my mum paid and sat in the car and didn’t move, she said I was ashamed to open my mouth,

When she first emailed me to day that she had cancer and I immediately looked it up then her next email said, don’t look it up, so I stopped. I was lucky that I didn’t know very much about cancer, I was unaware

We were all hopeful at first, James knew that it had spread, she said ‘they will just pop it out!’ I didn’t know what was happening but I think that was for the best because she didn’t

In the hospice I thought people were leaving – I didn’t realise they were dying. I was angry and then I realised that if Annie had read it.

The Funny Thing About Death by Jo Caulfield, £16.99, is available now.

Jo will be at Toppings & Co, St Andrews on September 20 to talk about her debut memoir.