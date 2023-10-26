Life after dark: The late night Dundee taxi driver who talked a woman out of suicide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Life after dark: The late night Dundee taxi driver who talked a woman out of suicide

As the clocks go back, we interview one worker who embraces the darkness for a living. Gayle Ritchie reports.
Gayle Ritchie
Driver Qaiser Habib posing outside his Dundee taxi.
Qaiser Habib (known as Kaiser) with his taxi in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards /DC Thomson.

When the clocks go back on Sunday, it’ll be an excuse for some folk to launch into full hibernation mode, cosying up in front of the fire, or pulling on the PJs and heading to bed.

However, there are others who wholeheartedly embrace the darkness – those who work through the wee small hours.

Dundee taxi driver Qaiser Habib regards himself as “basically a psychiatrist”.

He’s been picking up and dropping off customers for more than a decade, and he’s met his fair share of interesting characters.

Dundee taxi driver: ‘I love talking to different characters’

It’s night shifts that Quaiser, 49 who’s better known as ‘Kaiser’, loves most.

“I meet drunk people rolling out of pubs and clubs, folk who don’t know what they’re talking about and don’t know where they’re going. It can be a challenge,” he admits.

Driver Qaiser Habib smiling in his taxi.
Qaiser in his Dundee taxi. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“But I love talking to different characters. You have to be cool, calm and patient to do this job.

“You can meet some aggressive, abrupt, unhappy and annoyed people so you need to know how to calm them down.”

Night workers suffer abuse

It’s no surprise that Kaiser – who runs Kaiser Taxi Ltd – has found himself on the receiving end of abuse, depressingly, some of it racial.

More often than not though, it’s people swearing and shouting, or answering him rudely.

“I’m an Asian taxi driver and I don’t hear a lot of racist abuse, but sometimes people will say: ‘Whaur you fae?’ or: ‘You fae Turkey, Syria or India’.” he says.

“I’ve also had a few comments like: ‘Why are you in this country? You’re an immigrant!’.”

One particularly unpleasant night sticks in Kaiser’s mind. He’d picked up an “army guy” just back from Afghanistan and told Kaiser his best friend had been killed there.

“He asked if I was Muslim, then said: ‘You guys murdered my best pal.’

“He started getting angry and I feared he might bring out a knife and harm me. I tried to calm him down but the entire journey I was looking in the mirror, desperate to drop him off.”

Dundee taxi driver Kaiser helped change mind of suicidal girl

Another night, dad-of-two Kaiser picked up a girl who was feeling suicidal. She told him she was considering throwing herself off the Tay Bridge. Thanks to his counselling skills, he helped change her mind.

“She was 99% sure she was going to take her own life.”

“We talked on the journey and I tried to motivate her, to get her to love life. I managed to change her mind. That felt like a ‘good citizen’ moment.”

Qaiser Habib in his taxi.
A passenger’s eye view in Qaiser’s taxi. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Kaiser has also had to deal with injured and unwell passengers, often driving them to A&E for minor injuries.

His patience can be tested, too, with passengers often asking mindless questions. The worst? When they ask what time he started, when he finishes, and when he’s taking a break.

“It’s par for the course I guess!” laughs Kaiser. Bear that in mind next time you hop into a taxi!

He makes it his business to be well informed about news, sport and politics so he’s in a position to people from all walks of life.

Ultimately, Kaiser sees his role as getting passengers from A to B safely, comfortably and speedily.

He’s also happy to act as a tour guide, sharing tips on where to eat, drink and be merry.

He’s a representative for Dundee City Taxi Drivers Association.

Conversation

