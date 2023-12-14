Five wonderful winter walks to enjoy in Dundee this Christmas

There are two types of families on Christmas Day.

There are those who eat too much chocolate and fall asleep in front of the TV – and there are those who go for a walk before eating too much chocolate and falling asleep in front of the TV.

Whichever category you and your loved ones fall into, there’s no doubt it can feel good to stretch your legs and get some fresh air over the festive period.

Here we have rounded up some of the best walks in Tayside and Fife worth exploring this season.

Balgay Hill

Balgay Hill, home of the city’s Mills Observatory, is the perfect place to work up an appetite before your Christmas dinner.

Walk along the network of footpaths which pass through the atmospheric necropolis and offer stunning views across the River Tay.

You may even spot a red squirrel if you are lucky.

Balkello Community Woodland

Sometimes, it’s nice to get out of the city.

Just a short trip from Dundee, Balkello Community Woodland is a great place to stretch your legs.

The nature spot near Auchterhouse has several trails to choose from.

You can take a picnic and walk in peaceful woodland in the gentler paths below Balkello hill.

Or you can hike to the top – 397m – and enjoy the amazing views of Dundee, the Sidlaws and the coastline.

Camperdown Park

If you attended BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend in May then you will already know that Camperdown Park is a great festival venue.

But as the largest park in Dundee, extending across 400 acres, it is also one of the best spots in the city to connect with nature.

The park caters to everyone with a range of trails perfect for hiking, walking and running.

And if you fancy working up a sweat then you can even join the parkrun event, which takes place every Saturday morning at 9am.

You can then reward yourself with a coffee and cake at the Camperdown Wildlife Park Cafe.

The Law

Perhaps the most popular walk in Dundee is The Law – and for good reason.

You will work up a sweat climbing the 572-foot summit, but the views from the top are unbeatable.

On a clear day you can see for almost 45 miles over the city to Fife, Perthshire and the Sidlaw Hills to the north.

There is a signed walking route from the City Square to the top of the peak.

The 1-mile route avoids the busiest roads and uses footways and steps, taking about 40 minutes.

Riverside Walk

Dundee’s riverside walk is perfect if you live in or near the city centre.

The three-mile pathway extends westwards from Discovery Point towards the Tay Rail Bridge and on to the Riverside Nature Park, passing the University of Dundee Botanic Gardens.

A completely flat route, it makes for a pleasant wander with beautiful views across the Tay.

Alternatively, hire a bike from the Cycle Hub, conveniently located on the waterfront, if you don’t feel like walking.

You can also treat yourself to a coffee and doughnut at Heather’s Street Food next to the V&A.