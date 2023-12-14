Five wonderful winter walks to enjoy in Dundee this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Five wonderful winter walks to enjoy in Dundee this Christmas

Whether you are looking for a leisurely walk or a challenging hike, here are some of the best local trails to explore over the holiday season.

Crail Harbour, from the Fife Coastal Path, East Neuk of Fife, Scotland.; Shutterstock ID 1498784849; purchase_order: The Courier Health and wellbeing team; job: 12 walks in Tayside and Fife
Crail Harbour, from the Fife Coastal Path, East Neuk of Fife, Scotland.; Shutterstock ID 1498784849; purchase_order: The Courier Health and wellbeing team; job: 12 walks in Tayside and Fife
By Poppy Watson

There are two types of families on Christmas Day.

There are those who eat too much chocolate and fall asleep in front of the TV – and there are those who go for a walk before eating too much chocolate and falling asleep in front of the TV.

Whichever category you and your loved ones fall into, there’s no doubt it can feel good to stretch your legs and get some fresh air over the festive period.

Here we have rounded up some of the best walks in Tayside and Fife worth exploring this season.

Balgay Hill

Balgay Hill. Image: Rebecca Baird

Balgay Hill, home of the city’s Mills Observatory, is the perfect place to work up an appetite before your Christmas dinner.

Walk along the network of footpaths which pass through the atmospheric necropolis and offer stunning views across the River Tay.

You may even spot a red squirrel if you are lucky.

Balkello Community Woodland

Balkello Community Woodland near Dundee.

Sometimes, it’s nice to get out of the city.

Just a short trip from Dundee, Balkello Community Woodland is a great place to stretch your legs.

The nature spot near Auchterhouse has several trails to choose from.

You can take a picnic and walk in peaceful woodland in the gentler paths below Balkello hill.

Or you can hike to the top – 397m – and enjoy the amazing views of Dundee, the Sidlaws and the coastline.

Camperdown Park

Running events are often hosted at Camperdown Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

If you attended BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend in May then you will already know that Camperdown Park is a great festival venue.

But as the largest park in Dundee, extending across 400 acres, it is also one of the best spots in the city to connect with nature.

The park caters to everyone with a range of trails perfect for hiking, walking and running.

And if you fancy working up a sweat then you can even join the parkrun event, which takes place every Saturday morning at 9am.

You can then reward yourself with a coffee and cake at the Camperdown Wildlife Park Cafe.

The Law

There are great views from the top of The Law in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Perhaps the most popular walk in Dundee is The Law – and for good reason.

You will work up a sweat climbing the 572-foot summit, but the views from the top are unbeatable.

On a clear day you can see for almost 45 miles over the city to Fife, Perthshire and the Sidlaw Hills to the north.

There is a signed walking route from the City Square to the top of the peak.

The 1-mile route avoids the busiest roads and uses footways and steps, taking about 40 minutes.

Riverside Walk

Dundee riverside walk. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dundee’s riverside walk is perfect if you live in or near the city centre.

The three-mile pathway extends westwards from Discovery Point towards the Tay Rail Bridge and on to the Riverside Nature Park, passing the University of Dundee Botanic Gardens.

A completely flat route, it makes for a pleasant wander with beautiful views across the Tay.

Alternatively, hire a bike from the Cycle Hub, conveniently located on the waterfront, if you don’t feel like walking.

You can also treat yourself to a coffee and doughnut at Heather’s Street Food next to the V&A.

More from Lifestyle

Peter Rome, manager of the Bookhouse in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Free coffee, subscriptions and signings – how indie bookshops are adapting to thrive after…
Sienna Miller attending the Vogue World: London show (Yui Mok/PA)
Sienna Miller won’t pressurise herself to have ‘perfect birth’ with second child
Toy company Mattel is developing a live-action film based on its American Girl doll line (American Girl/AP)
Mattel to make American Girl live-action film after success of Barbie
The announcement comes a day after an independent review was published into the estimated 2,000 items from the British Museum collection (Yui Mok/PA)
British Museum deputy director Jonathan Williams to leave after theft inquiry
Nikita Kuzmin and Layton Williams will compete in the Strictly final on Saturday (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Layton Williams ‘proud’ his Strictly stint has inspired others to be themselves
The Modern Family star requested protection for herself and her son in November with a temporary restraining order (Ian West/PA)
Sofia Vergara granted five-year restraining order against alleged stalker
Imelda Staunton portrays Queen Elizabeth II in series six of The Crown (Justin Downing/Netflix/PA)
Imelda Staunton on The Crown coming to a close: I feel bereft but relieved
The Ford Focus was the UK’s most scrapped cars in 2023. (Ford)
2023’s most-scrapped cars revealed
Bafta said actress India Eva Rae had ‘no reasonable grounds’ for bringing her case (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Actress’s discrimination claim against Bafta thrown out of High Court
Series winner Sam Thompson is greeted by Zara McDermott at Heathrow Airport after taking part in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! in Australia (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sam Thompson reunites with Zara McDermott after I’m A Celebrity win

Conversation