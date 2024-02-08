Valentine’s Day in Dundee: How important is the day of romance in 2024?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Valentine’s Day in Dundee: How important is the day of romance in 2024?

Has Valentine's Day had its day? We hit the streets of Dundee to find out.

Spencer Shek sings romantic ballads outside the Dundee Overgate. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.
By Finn Nixon

Loved up fluffy bears, heart-shaped cushions and even cuddly seals dominate the shelves of a Dundee shop.

That time of year when it’s hard to avoid the cultural reminders and financial trappings of Valentine’s Day has well and truly arrived.

But what do the lovers, and the not so in-lovers, truly make of it all?

The busy pedestrianised streets of Dundee City Centre can prove fruitful for singers on a sunny day – particularly for those covering popular love songs.

“I do find the idea of Valentine’s Day quite nice, but obviously in the grand scheme of things it’s a holiday for people to buy their partners gifts”, says busker Spencer Shek.

“It’s been capitalised on and companies are making money off the day.”

Wearing a warm-looking pullover, the busker has taken a few minutes out of performing ballads in the sunshine.

His girlfriend sits on a marble bench outside the nearby Dundee Overgate. She approaches Spencer to give him a peck on the cheek as his rendition of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ comes to an end.

“Any day can be a day to sort off spoil your partner, but there is a special day for it and that’s Valentine’s Day”, adds Spencer.

“It’s a nice day to spend with your partner, give them gifts and just have a decent time.

“We’re going to Glasgow. We’ve got a nice apartment to celebrate and we’re just going to go out for dinner and whatnot.

And with that Spencer launches into a cover of Frankie Valli’s ‘Can’t take my eyes off you’ as his girlfriend resumes her makeshift seat in the audience.

The Caird Hall looms large in the background as Spencer sings covers of songs about falling in love. And with the option of taking a walk beside a sparkling River Tay in the sunshine, the city is certainly showing its romantic side.

Is Valentine’s Day just another way to spend money?

In the less bright surroundings of the Overgate Centre, couples, friends and those going it alone make their way along the thoroughfare.

It’s not a place you would necessarily associate with falling in love.

Lauren Morgan and Nichole Wites are drifting between the shops filled with romantic gift options.

“I feel like it’s been commercialised and it’s just another way to spend money”, says Lauren.

“I’ve been with my partner for seven years and initially at the start of the relationship we would celebrate it, but now it’s just another day for me.”

Keep it in the friendship zone

In recent years the concepts of ‘Galentine’s Day’ or ‘Paletine’s Day’ have also become more common as a way of celebrating friendships on the 13th February, the day before everyone is supposed to get loved up.

These pre-Valentine’s celebrations are open to anyone that has a ‘pal’.

“Galentine’s (Day) is nice because people might feel a bit left out by the thought of Valentine’s Day and you can spend time with your pals,” Lauren continues.

“It’s the same as Valentine’s Day though in that you could do that any night.”

Nichole Wites (left) and Lauren Morgan are looking forward to enjoying a quiet Valentine’s Day with their respective partners. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.

Nichole also doesn’t see it as a too big a deal, but is looking forward to having a day with her fiancé.

“I never used to do anything for Valentine’s Day and we’ve been together for four and a half years and we have a baby”, she says.

“I’m at uni and he’s working full-time, so we don’t actually get to see each other a lot.”

Valentine’s Day the perfect excuse to spend quality time together

Nichole says she is excited for Valentine’s Day this year because they have sorted childcare with family.

“Me and him (her partner) can have a night to ourselves.

“It’s not even about going out. It’s just having a nice night in for the two of us.

“We don’t get that anymore because we’re always doing something or looking after the baby.

“If you had asked me three years ago I would say it was just another day.

“It’s just a way of buying gifts and cards, which is all a bit pointless. But doing something nice this year will be good.”

Both laugh when Nichole adds: “Galentine’s Day is cute though – with some champagne.”

Conversation