Looking for a volunteer opportunity in Dundee?

Volunteering is known to boost our confidence, help us gain valuable experience and learn new skills – not to mention make a positive difference to people’s lives.

With that being said, we have compiled a list of 11 inspiring volunteer opportunities in Dundee you can get involved in.

Whether you enjoy cooking, gardening or walking dogs – there are projects to suit everyone’s skills.

1) Transition Dundee

If you are interested in sustainability then one of the many volunteer opportunities at social enterprise Transition Dundee might be for you.

The organisation runs several climate-focused projects in Dundee, including the very popular community fridge on Perth Road and The Wardrobe second-hand shop on the Nethergate.

It also runs a series of workshops – where volunteers share their skills – which vary from sewing, to reducing food waste, to cutting your home energy usage.

You can view current volunteer vacancies here.

2) Graham’s Kitchen

For those with a knack for cooking, Graham’s Kitchen could be the perfect volunteer opportunity,

The service, which welcomes new volunteers, delivers hot food and drinks to those in need behind the Overgate multi-story car park.

It runs every Saturday night from 7.30pm until 9pm.

Volunteers for Graham’s Kitchen cook food, bring it along and help serve it.

The not-for-profit also receives donations from local bakeries and restaurants, including Greggs.

Anyone wishing to volunteer should send the team a private message on Facebook.

3) Ninewells Community Garden

Ninewells Community Garden is always on the lookout for green fingered volunteers.

It lies in the beautiful arboretum of Ninewells Hospital, near to Maggie’s.

The garden includes herbaceous borders, vegetable beds, a sensory garden, a small orchard with wildflowers, a picnic area, wildlife habitat, garden room, poly-tunnel and children’s play area.

The volunteer-run project says previous gardening experience is not necessary for new volunteers.

You can find out how to get involved by visiting its website.

4) Brown Street Kennels

Dog lovers – this one is for you.

If you have an hour or two to spare on one or two weekday mornings, you may like to become a volunteer dog walker for Brown Street Kennels.

The Dundee City Council-run kennel is looking for people that are reliable and happy to walk dogs in any weather.

Volunteers must also be confident with all breeds of dogs.

If you think that this describes you, contact the kennels on 01382 432100 for more information.

5) The Food Train

If you want to make a difference in the lives of older people, The Food Train is a great place to start.

The organisation runs three main projects to support older people at home in Dundee, including grocery delivery, befriending and meal makers.

The Food Train has a variety of flexible roles available, with something to most schedules.

You can find out more here.

6) Feeling Strong

If you would like to support young people with mental health issues, look no further than Feeling Strong.

The Dundee charity was recently nominated for its community impact work at the Scottish Charity Awards 2024.

Its volunteers deliver projects, services and campaigns in the community to tackle stigma, build confidence, develop resources, create networks and support the recovery of young people.

Feeling Strong has a number of volunteering roles available, from working with young people to supporting fundraising.

Check out its website for more information about signing up to volunteer.

7) Dundee and Angus Foodbank

Unfortunately, with the continuing cost-of-living crisis, food banks are more needed than ever.

There are plenty of food banks in the city to help out at, but one of the biggest and busiest is run by the Trussell Trust.

Its Dundee centre relies on volunteers to answering the telephones, meet clients, serve in its new community café and work in the warehouse.

If you are interested and available on a Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, contact manager Ken Linton on 07704 048121 or email info@dundeeandangus.foodbank.org.uk.

8) Women’s Rape & Sexual Abuse Centre

There are also opportunities to volunteer for the Women’s Rape & Sexual Abuse Centre (WRASAC) Dundee & Angus.

The charity has been supporting survivors of rape, sexual abuse and exploitation and raising awareness about the damaging effects of sexual violence since 1984.

It is currently looking for women to join its volunteer board of governors to contribute to the governance and strategic development of their growing services and organisation.

You can apply online here.

9) Dundee Heritage Trust

If you love history then this might be the perfect volunteer opportunity for you.

Dundee Heritage Trust operates two of Dundee’s most popular attractions – Discovery Point and Verdant Works Museum.

You can help bring the attractions to life by volunteering for the organisation, with roles covering education, visitor experience, collections care and maintenance.

You can apply online here.

10) Community Companions

There is a loneliness epidemic, with one in four adults saying they feel lonely.

The Community Companions project provides adults in Dundee with the opportunity to meet and interact socially with other people.

Run by Dundee Health & Social Care Partnerships, its volunteers befriend people in many ways.

For example, by visiting them in their own home, accompanying them to a social activity, shopping trips, or a visit to a local café.

You can find out more here.

11) Transform Community Development

Helping homeless people into accommodation in Dundee is Transform Community Development.

The organisation offers a diverse range of services, including housing support and supported accommodation.

It also runs FareShare Tayside & Fife and Transform Furniture, delivering furniture to homeless people.

The organisation offers a variety of volunteering opportunities and welcomes volunteers who have a “specific skill” they wish to pass on.

You can find out how to become a volunteer here.