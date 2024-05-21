11 inspiring volunteer opportunities in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11 inspiring volunteer opportunities in Dundee

Whether you enjoy cooking, gardening or walking dogs - there are opportunities to suit everyone's skills.

Lynsey Penny outside the West End community fridge holding a box of food.
Transition Dundee co-founder Lynsey Penny. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Looking for a volunteer opportunity in Dundee?

Volunteering is known to boost our confidence, help us gain valuable experience and learn new skills – not to mention make a positive difference to people’s lives.

With that being said, we have compiled a list of 11 inspiring volunteer opportunities in Dundee you can get involved in.

Whether you enjoy cooking, gardening or walking dogs – there are projects to suit everyone’s skills.

1) Transition Dundee

If you are interested in sustainability then one of the many volunteer opportunities at social enterprise Transition Dundee might be for you.

The organisation runs several climate-focused projects in Dundee, including the very popular community fridge on Perth Road and The Wardrobe second-hand shop on the Nethergate.

It also runs a series of workshops – where volunteers share their skills – which vary from sewing, to reducing food waste, to cutting your home energy usage.

You can view current volunteer vacancies here.

The Dundee West End community fridge set up by Lynsey Penny.
The West End community fridge run by Transition Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

2) Graham’s Kitchen

For those with a knack for cooking, Graham’s Kitchen could be the perfect volunteer opportunity,

The service, which welcomes new volunteers, delivers hot food and drinks to those in need behind the Overgate multi-story car park.

It runs every Saturday night from 7.30pm until 9pm.

Volunteers for Graham’s Kitchen cook food, bring it along and help serve it.

The not-for-profit also receives donations from local bakeries and restaurants, including Greggs.

Anyone wishing to volunteer should send the team a private message on Facebook.

3) Ninewells Community Garden

Ninewells Community Garden is always on the lookout for green fingered volunteers.

It lies in the beautiful arboretum of Ninewells Hospital, near to Maggie’s.

The garden includes herbaceous borders, vegetable beds, a sensory garden, a small orchard with wildflowers, a picnic area, wildlife habitat, garden room, poly-tunnel and children’s play area.

The volunteer-run project says previous gardening experience is not necessary for new volunteers.

You can find out how to get involved by visiting its website.

The polytunnel at Ninewells Community Garden.
The polytunnel at Ninewells Community Garden. Image: Alan Richardson

4) Brown Street Kennels

Dog lovers – this one is for you.

If you have an hour or two to spare on one or two weekday mornings, you may like to become a volunteer dog walker for Brown Street Kennels.

The Dundee City Council-run kennel is looking for people that are reliable and happy to walk dogs in any weather.

Volunteers must also be confident with all breeds of dogs.

If you think that this describes you, contact the kennels on 01382 432100 for more information.

5) The Food Train

If you want to make a difference in the lives of older people, The Food Train is a great place to start.

The organisation runs three main projects to support older people at home in Dundee, including grocery delivery, befriending and meal makers.

The Food Train has a variety of flexible roles available, with something to most schedules.

You can find out more here.

Broughty Ferry couple Bruce and Sue Powrie who are volunteers with the Food Train charity in Dundee.
Broughty Ferry couple Bruce and Sue Powrie who are volunteers with the Food Train charity in Dundee.

6) Feeling Strong

If you would like to support young people with mental health issues, look no further than Feeling Strong.

The Dundee charity was recently nominated for its community impact work at the Scottish Charity Awards 2024.

Its volunteers deliver projects, services and campaigns in the community to tackle stigma, build confidence, develop resources, create networks and support the recovery of young people.

Feeling Strong has a number of volunteering roles available, from working with young people to supporting fundraising.

Check out its website for more information about signing up to volunteer.

7) Dundee and Angus Foodbank

Unfortunately, with the continuing cost-of-living crisis, food banks are more needed than ever.

There are plenty of food banks in the city to help out at, but one of the biggest and busiest is run by the Trussell Trust.

Its Dundee centre relies on volunteers to answering the telephones, meet clients, serve in its new community café and work in the warehouse.

If you are interested and available on a Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, contact manager Ken Linton on 07704 048121 or email info@dundeeandangus.foodbank.org.uk.

Dundee and Angus Foodbank donations. Image: DC Thomson

8) Women’s Rape & Sexual Abuse Centre

There are also opportunities to volunteer for the Women’s Rape & Sexual Abuse Centre (WRASAC) Dundee & Angus.

The charity has been supporting survivors of rape, sexual abuse and exploitation and raising awareness about the damaging effects of sexual violence since 1984.

It is currently looking for women to join its volunteer board of governors to contribute to the governance and strategic development of their growing services and organisation.

You can apply online here.

9) Dundee Heritage Trust

If you love history then this might be the perfect volunteer opportunity for you.

Dundee Heritage Trust operates two of Dundee’s most popular attractions – Discovery Point and Verdant Works Museum.

You can help bring the attractions to life by volunteering for the organisation, with roles covering education, visitor experience, collections care and maintenance.

You can apply online here.

Discovery Point.
Discovery Point. Image: Culture Comms Collective

10) Community Companions

There is a loneliness epidemic, with one in four adults saying they feel lonely.

The Community Companions project provides adults in Dundee with the opportunity to meet and interact socially with other people.

Run by Dundee Health & Social Care Partnerships, its volunteers befriend people in many ways.

For example, by visiting them in their own home, accompanying them to a social activity, shopping trips, or a visit to a local café.

You can find out more here.

11) Transform Community Development

Helping homeless people into accommodation in Dundee is Transform Community Development.

The organisation offers a diverse range of services, including housing support and supported accommodation.

It also runs FareShare Tayside & Fife and Transform Furniture, delivering furniture to homeless people.

The organisation offers a variety of volunteering opportunities and welcomes volunteers who have a “specific skill” they wish to pass on.

You can find out how to become a volunteer here.

