When music fan Mel became a mum she created family-friendly, Kinross-shire festival Wildhood

When Wildhood founder and music fan Melanie Ibbotson became a mum she missed going to festivals.

So when she discovered a “fairytale” castle in Kinross-shire she saw the chance to create a new festival for parents like herself to share with their children.

Six years after she staged the first Wildhood, Mel and son David, 10, will welcome festival-goers back to Tullibole Castle.

They expect around 2,500 people to attend Wildhood from June 7 to 9, many of them camping for the whole weekend.

The festival is billed as Scotland’s only dedicated children’s camping festival.

It promises magic and wonder, with the castle grounds transformed into a living artwork by local artists and students.

And Mel reckons it’s the perfect way for festival fans like herself to recreate the experience with their children.

T in the Park back in the day

Events and marketing specialist Mel, 49, lives with David and husband Dom in Pittenweem, Fife, but is originally from Dundee.

She said: “I loved going to festivals but it all changes when you have a family.

“I love live music. I always used to go to T in the Park back in the day and I’ve been to festivals down south and in London.”

The idea for Wildhood struck Mel when she was doing marketing for Tullibole Castle.

She said: “I fell in love with the castle and the whole site. It’s like a fairytale, just gorgeous.

“When I saw it I thought ‘oh my goodness, this would be so magical for a children’s festival’.

“It’s a 17th century castle set in beautiful park and woodland. It has a moat, a medieval church and gravestones.

“It has the most wonderful parkland which turns into the campsite.”

Wildhood festival appeals to parents looking to give their kids a family adventure.

And it’s ideal for those looking to relive the festival days of their youth but this time with their children.

First festival experience

“They jump at the chance to be able to do something like that again,” said Mel.

“It’s also a nice introduction for the kids.

“For a lot of families it’s probably the first time the kids have ever been to a festival.

“The camping aspect is good fun for the kids too.

“It’s a really lovely, friendly and safe little community for the weekend.”

A tech-free weekend at Wildhood festival

An added incentive is the opportunity for a tech-free weekend in the countryside.

Wildhood’s promotional literature says it is “on a mission to separate us from our screens and get lost in a world of magic and wonder.”

“You know what it’s like with all the screen time,” said Mel. “It’s nice to step away from that and create a festival where there are all these activities going on.

“People can forget about ordinary life back home and just enjoy the outdoors.”

Mobile phones and other gadgets take a back seat at Wildhood.

“There’s so much going on and it’s such a spectacle you just don’t see phones, which is lovely.”

Children are too busy sailing mini pedalos in the moat, learning circus skills or taiko drumming.

Or they might be climbing trees with Treetops Rocks or getting lost in the castle’s Witches Maze.

In the evening they are spellbound by storytelling, campfires, song and dance.

Many festival-goers will dress up in line with this year’s theme of carnival.

“I love the idea of families getting involved with lots of activities they just wouldn’t do at home together like stone carving, circus skills and graffiti,” said Mel.

“Quality family time is so, so difficult to achieve in everyday life and for me, my absolute favourite time is when I’m outside with my family.

“No cartoons blaring on the sidelines, no online games being battled noisily, no emails

pinging into the phone, no notifications interrupting life.

“Just me, and them – and the great outdoors.”

Committed to ensuring it is inclusive, Wildhood will have PAMIS’ Pamiloo accessible mobile toilet.

Accessible activities include a pony and trap suitable for wheelchairs.

Weekend camping and day tickets are available.