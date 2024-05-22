When music fan Mel became a mum she created family-friendly, Kinross-shire festival Wildhood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

When music fan Mel became a mum she created family-friendly, Kinross-shire festival Wildhood

Wildhood at Tullibole Castle in Kinross-shire is a camping festival for children and their parents.

Mel Ibbotson, with son David, created Wildhood to give children and their parents the festival experience. Image: Mel Ibbotson.
Mel Ibbotson, with son David, created Wildhood to give children and their parents the festival experience. Image: Mel Ibbotson.
By Cheryl Peebles

When Wildhood founder and music fan Melanie Ibbotson became a mum she missed going to festivals.

So when she discovered a “fairytale” castle in Kinross-shire she saw the chance to create a new festival for parents like herself to share with their children.

Six years after she staged the first Wildhood, Mel and son David, 10, will welcome festival-goers back to Tullibole Castle.

They expect around 2,500 people to attend Wildhood from June 7 to 9, many of them camping for the whole weekend.

The festival is billed as Scotland’s only dedicated children’s camping festival.

Day and weekend camping tickets are available for Wildhood, from June 7 to 9. Image: Mel Ibbotson/Wildhood.

It promises magic and wonder, with the castle grounds transformed into a living artwork by local artists and students.

And Mel reckons it’s the perfect way for festival fans like herself to recreate the experience with their children.

T in the Park back in the day

Events and marketing specialist Mel, 49, lives with David and husband Dom in Pittenweem, Fife, but is originally from Dundee.

She said: “I loved going to festivals but it all changes when you have a family.

“I love live music. I always used to go to T in the Park back in the day and I’ve been to festivals down south and in London.”

Mel loved going to music festivals before she became a mum. Image: Mel Ibbotson.

The idea for Wildhood struck Mel when she was doing marketing for Tullibole Castle.

She said: “I fell in love with the castle and the whole site. It’s like a fairytale, just gorgeous.

“When I saw it I thought ‘oh my goodness, this would be so magical for a children’s festival’.

“It’s a 17th century castle set in beautiful park and woodland. It has a moat, a medieval church and gravestones.

“It has the most wonderful parkland which turns into the campsite.”

Mel and David at Wildhood during the festival’s earlier years. Image: Mel Ibbotson/Wildhood.

Wildhood festival appeals to parents looking to give their kids a family adventure.

And it’s ideal for those looking to relive the festival days of their youth but this time with their children.

First festival experience

“They jump at the chance to be able to do something like that again,” said Mel.

“It’s also a nice introduction for the kids.

“For a lot of families it’s probably the first time the kids have ever been to a festival.

“The camping aspect is good fun for the kids too.

“It’s a really lovely, friendly and safe little community for the weekend.”

A tech-free weekend at Wildhood festival

An added incentive is the opportunity for a tech-free weekend in the countryside.

Wildhood’s promotional literature says it is “on a mission to separate us from our screens and get lost in a world of magic and wonder.”

“You know what it’s like with all the screen time,” said Mel. “It’s nice to step away from that and create a festival where there are all these activities going on.

“People can forget about ordinary life back home and just enjoy the outdoors.”

Mobile phones and other gadgets take a back seat at Wildhood.

Tree climbing lessons at Wildhood. Image: Mel Ibbotson/Wildhood.

“There’s so much going on and it’s such a spectacle you just don’t see phones, which is lovely.”

Children are too busy sailing mini pedalos in the moat, learning circus skills or taiko drumming.

Or they might be climbing trees with Treetops Rocks or getting lost in the castle’s Witches Maze.

In the evening they are spellbound by storytelling, campfires, song and dance.

Many festival-goers will dress up in line with this year’s theme of carnival.

“I love the idea of families getting involved with lots of activities they just wouldn’t do at home together like stone carving, circus skills and graffiti,” said Mel.

Mini pedalos on the moat. Image: Mel Ibbotson/Wildhood.

“Quality family time is so, so difficult to achieve in everyday life and for me, my absolute favourite time is when I’m outside with my family.

“No cartoons blaring on the sidelines, no online games being battled noisily, no emails
pinging into the phone, no notifications interrupting life.

“Just me, and them – and the great outdoors.”

Committed to ensuring it is inclusive, Wildhood will have PAMIS’ Pamiloo accessible mobile toilet.

Accessible activities include a pony and trap suitable for wheelchairs.

Weekend camping and day tickets are available.

More from Lifestyle

Kelly Rowland poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Marcello Mio at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Kelly Rowland appears to berate security guard at Cannes Film Festival
Purchase scams and romance frauds pushed up the number of cases where people were tricked into losing money to fraudsters last year, according to UK Finance (Tim Goode/PA)
Tricked consumers lose record amount to purchase scams in 2023 – UK Finance
Madame Tussauds London studio artists apply the finishing touches to first figure of Timothee Chalamet (Madame Tussauds/PA)
Timothee Chalamet latest star to join Hollywood line-up at Madame Tussauds
A screenshot taken from AP video showing a general view of northern Gaza as seen from southern Israel, before it was seized by Israeli officials (AP)
Israel says it will return video equipment seized from news organisation AP
Jenny Erpenbeck (Ian West/PA)
Jenny Erpenbeck becomes first German writer to win International Booker Prize
Damian Lewis and Alison Mosshart attending The Prince’s Trust Awards. (Ian West/PA)
Damian Lewis and Martin Freeman present prizes at Prince’s Trust Awards
Executive producer Fred Roos and director Sofia Coppola (Steve Cohn/Invision for Focus Features/AP)
Francis Ford Coppola pays tribute to ‘friend and collaborator’ Fred Roos
Matthew Perry (Ian West/PA)
Police and drugs agency investigate death of Matthew Perry
Dwayne Johnson (Yui Mok/PA)
Dwayne Johnson transforms into UFC champion as he returns to ring for next film
Jan A P Kaczmarek poses with the Oscar for best original score for his work on Finding Neverland during the 77th Academy Awards in February 2005 in Los Angeles (Reed Saxon/AP)
Composer Jan A P Kaczmarek, Oscar winner for Finding Neverland, dies aged 71

Conversation