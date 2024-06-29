Pie Bob’s cafe: 26-year-old Emily leading next chapter for Arbroath institution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pie Bob's cafe: 26-year-old Emily leading next chapter for Arbroath institution

Pie Bob's bakery has opened a new cafe onsite, serving loaded fries, burgers and more.

Emily Elford-Minott, 26, is opening up the new Pie Bob's cafe in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Emily Elford-Minott has gone from shaping Cornish pasties in the Pie Bob’s bakery at six years old, to taking over the Arbroath family business.

Emily, 26, is stepping up to the plate to allow her parents, Neil and Muriel Elford a “well-deserved step back”.

One of the new boss’s first acts will be launching a new “cosy and comfortable” cafe, serving loaded fries, burgers and more.

This week, they brought in friends and family to sample the food at the new Pie Bob’s cafe before they open to the public this coming Monday.

“It’s been really exciting, and quite emotional,” says Emily.

“On Monday, we had some tables in and I actually had to walk away for a minute because I got quite emotional about it.”

The new Pie Bob’s cafe. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“We’ve had the business for about 23 years now, and I’ve always been in about it.

“Being around it for so long, I’ve seen the business go through all these highs and lows.

“So to have it get to the point it is now and have people so excited, it’s really an overwhelming thing.”

Pie lovers do not fret, you are not losing the takeaway bakery.

The new cafe is in the same building as Pie Bob’s bakery, with nine tables and some benches where guests can enjoy the brand new menu.

Emily’s Pie Bob’s journey started at 4 years old

Emily’s family has been running Pie Bob’s for the last 23 years.

“I was always in here,” she says. “I’d finish school and I’d be straight into the bakery.

“Probably bumbling about, annoying people,” Emily laughs.

“I’d have been about four or five.”

Emily Elford-Minott is taking over the bakery she helped out in as a child. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“The first thing I remember doing, is we used to do Cornish pasties, handmade ones.

“And because I had such little hands, I used to crimp the pasties.

“There’s a really specific way you have to do it, and the smaller your hands, the better.

“So I used to do that a lot. And I must have been about six or seven when I did that.

“I used to wear the big blue hair nets and everything.”

‘I have had to work for it’

Emily is excited about taking the reins for this new chapter for Pie Bob’s.

“I’ve been around it for so long, it’s like second nature to me,” she adds.

“Anything that I’ve tried outside the business, I’ve always ended up coming back here.

“I do get a lot of people with the argument ‘you’ve just had it handed it to you’ or ‘you’ve not really had to work for it.

“But I have had to work for it.

“My dad is one of these people that if he didn’t think I was working for it, he would point blank say to me ‘this is not for you, go do something else’.”

Gabriel and Emily Elford-Minott in the Pie Bob’s cafe, Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Emily says her husband, Gabriel, has been a great help along the way.

“He has come from a military background and he has been very much thrown into it.

“I bounce absolutely everything off of him.”

The team at the Pie Bob’s is what Emily enjoys most about the business.

“This is going to sound cheesy,” she says.

“We’re a family business, and a lot of the people that work here have been working for us for quite a long time.

“And we really are like a little family.

“It’s a nice group of people we’ve got here.

“It’s a comforting place to be.

“Don’t get me wrong, the place drives me mad sometimes, but it’s something that I love.”

What’s on the menu at the new Pie Bob’s cafe?

The menu at the Pie Bob‘s cafe includes some set dishes, like burgers, loaded fries, cooked breakfast, and macaroni and cheese, as well as daily specials.

The burger on offer at Pie Bob’s cafe, Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Emily’s personal favourite is one of the loaded fries dishes.

“We’ve got three different types of loaded fries,” she says.

“One of them is skin-on fries, salt and pepper Chinese chicken, a cheese sauce, and topped with spring onion. It’s so good!”

Pie Bob’s new cafe will open to the public on Monday July 1.

