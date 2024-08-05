Dundee Bairn’s manager Genna Millar on why city charity means so much to her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Bairn’s manager Genna Millar on why city charity means so much to her

Genna Millar puts her heart and soul into her role at anti-poverty charity Dundee Bairns. She is determined that local children will have a better start in life than she did.

Food bank manager Genna Millar in the warehouse with one of her packages.
Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Nora McElhone

Dundee Bairns charity manager Genna Millar grew up in the city and knows better than most the challenges that local children can face.

It was just her mum and her sister at home and, although the family had a lot of support from her grandparents, Genna admits that things were tough at times.

“I have lived all over Dundee, I have moved house about 17 times in my life!”

Charity manager Genna Millar with healthy eating coordinator Lauren Bell in the warehouse sorting a package.
Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

These days, Genna is mum to three bairns herself, and is settled with her husband and sons aged, 15, 13, and 9.

A hard-worker from a young age, Genna is never happier than when she has a project to get her teeth into.

“I have worked since I was about 13 – I was often the only kid in my year who had a job and I think I was aware that it was quite challenging, that we didn’t really have the same chances as a lot of the children we went to school with.” she recalls.

Dundee is a city where children face hidden poverty

Through her work at Dundee Bairns, Genna sees some eye-opening cases of child poverty and feels that there is less and less support available for those in need.

“The referrals that we get in sometimes are really quite harrowing,” she says.

“It can be a great feeling when you know that you can help, but it is also so hard to fix lots of things and it is hard to be a sticking plaster when you know that the same issues will return in the long run.”

Image shows: a group of charity workers supporting the Beds for Bairns campaign in Dundee.
Dundee Bairns is involved in many campaigns in partnership with other local charities. Pictured above are: Clare McNally-Hillcrest Foundation, Stacey Wallace-Help for Kids, Back L to R: Jacquie Roberts-Dundee Bairns, Genna Millar-Dundee Bairns, Lesley Don-Hillcrest Foundation and Derek Miller -Help for Kids. Image: Paul Reid

For Genna, seeing families struggle first hand at Christmas time is one of the most difficult aspects of her job.

“Christmas is the hardest time for me,” she admits. “It is one of the biggest shows of injustice.”

But, having said that: “there is a lot of really good stuff that happens around Christmas.

“People are so generous,” she points out, “even people who don’t have much themselves.”

What are the challenges Genna Miller sees?

“We see a lot of people who are struggling to give their children enough food or clothing and a lot of people who are really struggling,” says the charity manager.

She cites examples such as a family who lost all of their belongings because their house was so mouldy.

Then there’s the grandparents who gave up their own bed to their grandchildren who ended up in their care.

“They were sleeping on the floor so that the kids could have a bed,” says Genna.

Dundee bairns living without a bed

The Beds for Bairns campaign, which is run in partnership with Help for Kids and the Hillcrest Foundation, has been established to help in cases such as this.

Genna is also aware of cases of pregnant mums sleeping on the sofa or disabled children still sleeping in cot beds because they don’t have a suitable alternative.

“Even things like not having enough bedding can be a struggle if you have a child who is a bed-wetter,” explains Genna, “Through Bairns we have had a family who weren’t changing the nappy of their child because of the cost of nappies.”

Charity manager Genna Millar in the warehouse sorting a food package.
Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Even though the scale of the problems faced by children in Dundee can be daunting, Genna is determined to keep working for the city’s bairns.

“I’ve got quite a strong sense of justice and injustice, and I really do feel that what we do makes a difference,” she insists.

Dundee Bairns Project worker Susan Maxwell and Chairman David Dorward fill the van with food for kids.
Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Genna also points out that although the team of seven permanent staff are the lynchpin of the Dundee Bairns operation, “we couldn’t do any of this without our volunteers and trustees.

“The trustees are all people who have worked hard in their careers and could quite happily walk off into the distance but they choose to keep giving back.”

“Dundee Bairns is a real show of community spirit.”

Conversation