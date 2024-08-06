What did I think of the Scottish Lavender Oils tour in Kinross?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What did I think of the Scottish Lavender Oils tour in Kinross?

When the plants are in full bloom, Scotland's only lavender oil producers open their doors to the public - is the farm worth a visit?

Rebecca tried out the Scottish Lavender Oils tour at Tarhill Farm, Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Strolling through 8,000 blooms of vibrant, fragrant lavender on a sunny day in Kinross, it’s easy to feel like I’m somewhere on the Spanish coast.

But Tarhill Farm, located just past Milnathort, is the home of Scottish Lavender Oils – and it’s the only lavender oil production base in Scotland.

It’s also a wee haven of sleepy summer for just over four weeks each year, when the plants are in bloom and the field is open to the public, with hourly tours showing visitors how the farm’s high-quality lavender oil is made.

And on the day I visit, the farm is showing its very best colours.

The Scottish Lavender Oils field tour at Tarhill Farm. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The sun has been wheeled out from behind the clouds to brighten the deep purple and muted violet flowers of the English and French lavender plants, whose beautiful blooms attract pollinators and influencers in equal measure.

Lavender farm is influencer’s paradise

To be fair, it’s a particularly Insta-worthy spot. No wonder there’s been multiple proposals and even a DIY wedding here.

As I wait to take part in the tour, I wander around the fields, where lavender blooms laden with bees are stacked in neat rows up the hillside.

Anna Gonzalez Escobar, with her daughter Arya aged 7, from Edinburgh, explore the rows of lavender in bloom at Tarhill Farm near Kinross. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

A serene-looking influencer dressed from head-to-toe in crisp white linen films herself doing Tai Chi against the calming backdrop, while many well-trained boyfriends snap photos from all angles as their sundress-clad girlfriends frolic photogenically.

Such is modern life. I join in the photo-taking fun, but quickly discover that despite the skills of our long-suffering photographer Kenny, I’m no natural model. Oh well.

Before I know it, it’s time for the tour, which sets off from the top of the hill every hour, on the hour. It’s a busy one, with about 30 people tagging along to hear about the workings of Scottish Lavender Oils.

Rebecca poses in the lavender field. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

And though it’s her first season on the farm, tour guide Marcella Beban, 19, does an excellent job at bringing Tarhill’s story to life.

Tarhill Farm is rare lavender hotspot

“The farm was bought 10 years ago by the Irwin family,” explains Marcella, a St Andrews University student based in nearby Milnathort.

“It was extremely ambitious to try and grow lavender, as we’re one of the only lavender farms in Scotland.”

Typically a Mediterranean plant, lavender requires lots of sunlight, fast-draining soil and low humidity. It doesn’t typically like the cold, and won’t survive in damp, shady conditions, which means that historically, it has been hard to grow in Scotland in large quantities.

Guide Marcella Beban explains the growing process at Scottish Lavender Oils in Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

But as it turns out, Tarhill Farm has a rare combination of qualities which make it possible for lavender plants to not only grow, but to thrive – a fairly steep hillside, for natural drainage, a south-facing field, affording plenty of sunlight, and a man-made lochan, which attracts lots of wildlife and biodiversity, including bees, birds and even hares.

Combine this with the effects of climate change in recent decades, and lavender has been able to flourish – which was lucky, explains Rory Irwin, son of farm owner Graham.

Scottish Lavender Oils is a family affair

“It started off as a sort of sustainability retirement project for my dad, he was in the electrical business,” explains Kinross native and Oxford University graduate Rory.

“He always wanted to do something like that when he retired. This was not a brilliant part of the field, the really steep slope wasn’t suitable for normal arable farming.

Rory Irwin works full time at the Scottish Lavender Oils farm in Kinross. Image: DC Thomson.

“So we divided the big field into little sections that then let us put the fallow and the wildflowers in. Then all that remained was a really steep slope, and it just so happened to be perfect for lavender.”

Five years ago, the family opened the Kinross farm to visitors to see the spectacle of the field in bloom.

Of course, it’s not just the sight that attracts thousands of visitors over the five-week opened period each summer – it’s the smell too.

Take a whiff of the purple stuff at Kinross

Free of any insecticides or artificial chemicals, the lavender at Tarhill is all grown using just rainwater and sunlight, with the only biological control taking the form of frothy ‘spittle beetles’ which can be spotted on the plants.

Rebecca picks some lavender flowers to do a smell-test on the tour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

This means there’s no interfering smells when, guided by Marcella, the group is instructed to take a head of each type of lavender – English and French – and to crush the flower between thumb and forefinger to release the scented oil.

Taking a whiff, I find the English to be delicate and light, while the French lavender is much stronger and sharper-smelling.

Comparing the distinct smells of English and French lavender. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Marcella says this is because French lavender contains a lot more camphor, which is believed to contain nerve-stimulating and pain-relieving qualities.

The more you know!

Just 10 litres of oil per year from farm

After a good old sniff-session, it’s off the barn where the lavender oil is distilled in a huge, 200-litre copper still – after Rory and Graham harvest it by hand, using a traditional sickle.

“It takes a huge amount of work,” admits Rory. “People maybe don’t realise. But it’s really just the three of us – me, my dad and a friend from the village.”

Rory Irwin hand-harvesting lavender with a sickle at Tarhill Farm. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

To make the lavender oil, the Tarhill team will cut about 150-200 blooms, and feed the entire plant (stem and flower) into the chamber of the still.

Heated with a traditional gas flame, the kettle will be turned on, and the lavender vapour will be released, then distilled back down through the cooling pipe into its component parts – hydrosol, or lavender water, and the more sought-after lavender essential oil.

Marcella reveals that in one 14-minute run, the blooms will yield just 100ml of oil. And over the course of the entire season, only 10 litres of oil will be produced, making Scottish lavender oil an extremely scarce product.

Guide Kirsty Gardner, 19, shows visitors the copper still at Scottish Lavender Oils in Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

When passing around a bottle of the collected liquid, it’s eye-opening to see the tiny golden slick of oil atop a large run-off of hydrosol.

The oil can be used in massage, aromatherapy and diffusers. It’s used in Tarhill’s St Andrews Perfumery, and is sold wholesale only to Scottish cosmetics company Utan.

And the hydrosol can be used as room spray, clothing spray or body spray, meaning nothing is wasted from the distilling process.

But why do it so labour-intensively, with such little return, if Tarhill has the monopoly on lavender farming in Scotland?

Cleaning properties of copper still

Marcella explains that by doing everything by hand, without the use of artificial chemicals, and by using a traditional copper still as opposed to industrial-grade stainless steel, the oil produced is extremely pure, high-grade oil.

Copper has antimicrobial properties, she says, meaning that as the lavender vapour rises through the still, it gets cleaned.

In fact, its reputation for cleanliness is where lavender gets its name from – ‘lavare’ in Latin means ‘to wash’.

The harvested lavender oil is used in St Andrews perfume.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Blooming lovely afternoon at Tarhill Farm

As I make my way back over the hill and through the fields, every breath in smells like fresh white washing on the line, and I remember I need to buy some fabric softener on the way home.

I’ve always been a sucker for the smell of lavender (it is not an ‘old lady smell’ and I will die upon that hill) but seeing how much care goes into growing it and harvesting it has given me a new appreciation for my cheap-yet-effective sleep spray.

Rebecca enjoyed getting to learn about the process of making Scottish lavender oil in Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

And while it’s a bit worrying that climate change has made it so we can grow Mediterranean plants in Scotland, I can’t deny that it was lovely to spend the afternoon frolicking in a sea of purple flowers.

Scottish Lavender Oils at Tarhill Farm, Kinross, is open to the public until August 11 2024, and the English lavender harvest is already under way at time of writing.

Entry is £9.99 for adults and £3.99 for children, with tours included in the entry fee. No dogs allowed, and commercial photography incurs a £50 fee.

For more information, visit the Scottish Lavender Oils website

Conversation